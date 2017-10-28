The Return Of Polaroid | The King Is Back And Already An Instant Classic

Polaroid is celebrating their 80th anniversary and introducing a new line of instant classics and the nostalgia factor is very real. The king of instant analog film is once again becoming a pop culture phenom and bridging the gap between old school and new school photographers one happy customer at a time.

The cult classic has officially risen from the ashes with the revitalization of the Impossible Project and epitomizes the notion that everything old does become new again. Whether you are a camera enthusiast, working professional or appreciator of all things vintage, Polaroid has a place of belonging for every occasion.

Polaroid has released refurbished units of the original SX-70 and is available in five different color combinations. It is hard pressed to encounter a single person who can suppress a smile while holding one of these beauties. The Polaroid SX-70 is available now and priced at $399 with 8 exposure film packs priced at $18.99.

The OneStep 2 is the newest camera to join the lineup and is a refresh of the original OneStep that was first introduced 40 years ago. It is easy to use straight out of the box and blends modern style with a retro design. Priced at $99, the OneStep 2 is available for pre-order now and is expected to ship mid-November. Corresponding I-Type film is available in packs of 8 for $15.99.

Polaroids have made an incredible comeback and created quite a buzz. There is something refreshing about creating an instant product while still having to throw it back old school, anxiously awaiting the image to come to life. This is a product that is fun, fresh and appeals to an incredibly broad audience. There is a place for Polaroid in every genre of photography.

We’d like to extend a special thanks to B&H for their sponsorship of this trip, allowing us to bring you coverage of all the best and new from PhotoPlus 2017.