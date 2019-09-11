We recently launched our “Master Wedding Photography: Learn with SLR Lounge” group on Facebook to offer lighting guidance and tips for photographers. After the launch of our Business Course, we came across a number of requests to start a group dedicated to helping photographers create successful business and marketing strategies. You can now join our FREE ‘Master the Business of Photography‘ Facebook group to get website advice, ask all the questions you have about creating custom photography packages, and everything in between to help you build a better photography business.

Group Perks

Weekly Learning Program: Each week, our community leaders will post a topic and lesson from our three best-selling Lighting courses: Lighting 1, Lighting 2, and our newest release, Lighting 3, though you don’t need to purchase it in order to participate.

Community Leader: This group is lead by our fearless leader Jared Gant, and his crew of hand-selected Educational Ambassadors. If you had walked into Jared's 12-year-old bedroom, you would have noticed two things: a massive collage of photographs taking up more than their fair share of wall space and a ledger of jobs and income I was generating to meet my financial goals. His first financial investment was made at age 11 when he pulled a $2,000 certificate of deposit with his own money (at 5.65% interest). As long as he can remember, he has loved both photography and business so it's no wonder that being the community leader for this Facebook group was the perfect fit for him!

Educational Ambassadors: These are established professionals that have earned the SLR Lounge Educational Ambassador endorsement. They are your best place to go with questions, and also the only people approved to post educational content, workshops, and events. You can see all of our ambassadors below!

Features: Within the weekly learning program, and other posts we will ask you for images to be featured. Featured artists and their images will land on either Within the weekly learning program, and other posts we will ask you for images to be featured. Featured artists and their images will land on either SLR Lounge’s Instagram or within an article in the magazine itself. We want to help build each of your followings and get your work out there.

SLR Lounge Educational Lighting Ambassadors

Meet your 2019 Business Ambassadors featuring a broad range of professionals that specialize in wedding photography, portrait photography, brand strategy, headshots, and so much more!

Jared Gant – Website | Instagram

Charmi Patel Peña – Website | Instagram

Raph Nogal – Website | Instagram

Kristina Robinson – Website | Instagram

Dave Shay – Website | Instagram

Tanya Smith – Website | Instagram

Sean LeBlanc – Website | Instagram

Pye Jirsa – Website | Instagram

Jay Cassario – Website | Instagram

Jason & Joanne Marino – Website | Instagram

