The all new 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art emerges as an excellent mid-range zoom companion lens to its predecessor.

Key Features and Benefits of the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art

The second newly-designed Art zoom lens from Sigma is a large-aperture standard zoom for full-frame mirrorless camera systems and will be available in Sony E-mount and L-mount. A completely new design for superior performance with mirrorless camera systems, the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 Art has several new features:

Best-in-class optical performance . An 11-blade rounded diaphragm, six sheets of “F” low dispersion (FLD) glass and two sheets of special low dispersion (SLD) glass are employed to take advantage of the new optical formula developed specifically for mirrorless camera systems. Three aspheric lenses prevent aberrations such as axial chromatic aberration or sagittal coma aberrations resulting in uniformity and superior optical performance from the center to the periphery throughout the zoom range. In addition to Super Multi-Layer Coating, Sigma’s proprietary Nano Porous Coating is employed to achieve high-contrast and clear image quality. This lens is designed to be less affected by strong incident light such as flare.

Ensuring compatibility with the latest full-frame mirrorless camera bodies . The Sigma 24–70mm F2.8 DG DN ensures compatibility with various types of the latest full-frame mirrorless camera bodies for Sony E-mount and L-mount, (including the new Sigma fp camera), capable of exerting the best performance under any photographic circumstances.

Flexibility for various uses and photographic environments. Featuring a dust and splash-proof body and zoom lock mechanism for preventing the lens barrel from extending unexpectedly, the 24-70mm F2.8 meets a wide range of needs for a variety of photographic environments. The maximum magnifications are 1:2.9 at the wide-angle end and 1:4.5 at the telephoto end, which provides a wider range of expression for close-up photography. The minimum focusing distance is 18 cm at the wide-angle end.

Additional features:

Zoom lock switch

Lens hood with a lock

Mount with dust- and splash-proof structure

Compatible with the Lens Aberration Correction

Available Mount conversion service

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Evaluation with Sigma’s own MTF measuring system: A1

11-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

“Made in Japan” craftsmanship

Programmable AFL button on the lens barrel

The Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art will begin shipping in early December 2019 and will be available in L-mount and Sony E-mount through authorized US dealers for $1,099 USD. Given how great the 24-70mm is in it’s other iterations from Sigma, We can’t wait to test out the Native Sony version here in the studio! Let us know if you have any questions or any specifics you’d like to see tested out in studio for our review once we get hands on with it!

More details are available at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/24-70mm-f2-8-dg-dn-a.

