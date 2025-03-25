Sigma 24mm & 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Reviews | Perfect Twins?

These are two amazing wide-angle prime lenses that you should definitely consider owning. Whatever type of photo or video content you create, there’s a good chance that one of these lenses should be in your bag! I’m talking about the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, and the Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art. And in this Sigma wide-angle lens review, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about these two exceptional optics.

20mm and 24mm are both firmly in wide-angle territory, but they’re not exactly “ultra-wide”. Many photographers are also considering a wide-angle zoom, such as the Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary, or the Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art.

So why should you consider one of these f/1.4 primes? First and foremost, it definitely all comes down to whether or not you need f/1.4. Because if not, then hands-down, you’ll get more versatility out of a portable & affordable zoom. Actually, right now the Sigma 16-28mm is the same price as the Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, at just under $900!

With that in mind, we’ll dive into this review with two key goals: I want you to understand why they might need f/1.4, and then I want to help you decide which focal length is right for the type of imagery you’re creating. So, let’s get started!

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Specifications

FOCAL LENGTH & ANGLE OF VIEW: 24mm, 94.1°

LENS MOUNT(S): Sony E (FE full-frame), Leica L (Sigma, Panasonic, Leica)

APERTURE & RANGE: f/1.4 to f/16, 11 blades, rounded

STABILIZATION: No

AUTOFOCUS: STM Stepper motor, near-silent

MANUAL FOCUS: Yes, electronically controlled

OPTICAL CONSTRUCTION: 17 elements in 14 groups, 2 FLD, 1 SLD, 4 aspherical elements, SMC coating

MECHANICAL BUILD: Metal & plastic barrel, fully weather-sealed

MAGNIFICATION & FOCUS DISTANCE:

FILTER THREADS & HOOD: 72mm, locking, rubberized plastic hood

SIZE: 3 x 3.8 in. (75.7 x 97.5 mm)

WEIGHT: 18 oz (510 g)

PRICE: $789

Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Specifications

FOCAL LENGTH & ANGLE OF VIEW: 20mm, 84.1°

LENS MOUNT(S): Sony E (FE full-frame), Leica L (Sigma, Panasonic, Leica)

APERTURE & RANGE: f/1.4 to f/16, 11 blades, rounded

STABILIZATION: No

AUTOFOCUS: STM Stepper motor, near-silent

MANUAL FOCUS: Yes, electronically controlled

OPTICAL CONSTRUCTION: 17 elements in 15 groups, 2 SLD, 3 aspherical, 1 concave double-sided aspherical element, SMC coating

MECHANICAL BUILD: Metal & plastic barrel, fully weather-sealed

MAGNIFICATION & FOCUS DISTANCE:

FILTER THREADS & HOOD: 82mm, locking, rubberized plastic hood

SIZE: 3.5 x 4.4 in. (87.8 x 113.2 mm)

WEIGHT: 22.2 oz (630 g)

PRICE: $899

Indeed, these two lenses are extremely similar. Not only do they look about the same and cost about the same, but their intended creative uses are relatively similar, too. However, there is still a clear difference between 20mm and 24mm. It could make the difference between whether you absolutely love, or are constantly frustrated by, the wide-angle f/1.4 prime you choose.

This whole section can be summed up very simply, though: If you do more big, grand landscape scenes, nightscapes, etc, then you’ll probably want to consider the 20mm. If you do a more diverse mix of everything, however, such as nightscapes as a hobby, but weddings & portraits as a job, …then the 24mm is likely the more useful tool.

With that being said, let’s talk about why that is…

Wedding & Event Photography

Honestly, after a 20-year career as a wedding & event photojournalist, I’d rather have a Sigma 16-28m f/2.8 than either of these f/1.4 primes. Most of the time, that is. There are certainly moments where f/1.4 is absolutely useful.

I’m talking, of course, about low-light conditions. Sometimes, f/2.8 is not nearly enough, and f/1.4 comes in really handy. It’s not nearly as often as having a wide-angle zoom that covers even such a modest range as 16-28mm.

Having said that, would I still own the f/1.4 prime? Yes, absolutely. I love primes, and I try to reach for them as often as I can. In the case of photojournalism in general, I’d go for the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art.

Portrait, Fashion & Editorial Photography

Compared to weddings & portraits, if you do nothing but portrait photography, whether candids or high-end fashion, you’ll also want to avoid the extra wide-angle distortion that comes with 20mm, and stick with a 24m prime.

I believe that for portraits in particular, where the conditions are more controlled, and where the advantages of a faster aperture *can* be more readily used, I lean slightly more towards having the 24mm f/1.4 Art before an f/2.8 zoom. Still, to be quite honest, I recommend that most portrait photographers consider a wide-angle zoom just as equally.

This is especially true for any folks who are just starting out, and aren’t sure what focal lengths or lens types are right for them yet. Do you even know if you’re “obsessed” with prime lenses yet? Do you know exactly how wide-angle lenses distort faces and bodies as they get near the edges of your frame? If you can’t answer these questions, you should probably start by renting a Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 for a couple of jobs or photo shoots,, and see which focal lengths you gravitate towards. Plus, of course, see if f/2.8 is enough for you, or if you need more.

Personally, I know that I do love having f/1.4 as an option. I often find myself doing portraits in low light, even by starlight or moonlight. So, I absolutely appreciate the advantage over a “mere” f/2.8. With that being said, I realize that my particular style of portraits is not all that common. My recommendation is, again: First, know your style; do you gravitate towards zooms or primes? Do you appreciate having f/1.4? If yes, get the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art.

Nightscape & Astrophotography

Here is where, of course, everything changes and I absolutely believe you MUST own one of these primes. I’m also flipping from recommending the 24mm, to recommending the Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, too.

The whole issue with photographing the night sky is, you can never just take a step backward to fit in more of the sky. If you are photographing The Milky Way, or creating a time-lapse video, going wide is almost always the name of the game. The difference between 24mm and 20mm is pretty significant, indeed.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, both of these lenses deliver absolutely fantastic results when it comes to image quality for nightscape photographers. Although it is one of the most demanding subjects around, both of these Sigma Art primes delivers exceptional results, even in the corners, even at f/1.4!

So, in this regard, my recommendation is unique compared to all other forms of photography or video: definitely acquire one of these lenses, probably the 20mm. Furthermore, if astro-landscape photography is the thing you are the most passionate about, above all else, you might even consider owning both of these f/1.4 primes. Or, of course, the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, or the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art.

Landscape & Cityscape Photography

Traditional landscape photography is a lot more about your artistic style, compared to nightscape photography. Oftentimes, 24mm is, well, perfection. There is a reason why so many zoom lenses start or end at 24mm; it’s a popular, pivotal focal length.

The good news is, both lenses are incredibly sharp, especially when stopped down to f/5.6-8. If anything, they’re virtually flawless.

Oh, and both of these lenes render absolutely gorgeous sunstars, with the 20mm being particularly delightful at f/16. I don’t know what it is about 20mm prime lenses, but they always seem to have the best starbursts!

However, if you’re spending all your time at f/8, then we’re back to my earliest recommendation: First, consider a zoom lens. You’ll get a lot more versatility out of it, and I believe that most landscape photographers, even the ones who also dabble in a little bit of nightscape photography and/or other types of photography, would probably be better off with the Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 first.

Vloggers & Content Creators

I want to talk about all types of video now. Basically, if you’re a more cinematic type of videographer, then the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is going to be your favorite. What I mean is, you’re usually on a tripod, or a gimbal, and you’re framing your shots very carefully. This also means that, if your shots are very stable, you’re not using a camera’s cropped-in electronic stabilization options, either; you’re getting almost exactly 24mm. The ability of f/1.4 to pull focus on a subject, and capture action even in dim light, is also going to be a huge advantage for you.

However, what if you’re a vlogger who does a lot of hand-holding, even on a gimbal, and you create a lot of walk-and-talk type content? In this scenario, you’ll absolutely want to consider the 20mm first. Ironically, if you’re using sensor-based electronic stabilization, …your actual frame of view might end up being around 24mm, or even slightly tighter!

Either way, again, the ability to isolate a subject background by hitting f/1.4 is something that can give your content a highly polished, professional look.

Therefore, for videographers, I absolutely recommend either of these f/1.4 primes, before a zoom lens. Oh, and their de-clickable aperture ring is a delightful feature, too! (Something the “Contemporary” Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 does not offer.)

Candid & Street Photography

I absolutely love having a 24mm f/1.4 for everyday photography. Admittedly, this might stem from my passion for landscape and nightscape photography, but I tend towards the wider-angle scenes, and I just love including the environment around my candid moments.

With this in mind, other photographers who lean less towards landscapes, and more towards pictures of people in general, might want to consider the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art first, instead.

Architecture & Real Estate Photography

Last but not least, I’m back to strongly suggesting a zoom instead of a prime. Although you are likely to constantly find yourself at these focal lengths for real estate & architecture subjects, a zoom is still an infinitely better tool.

Beginners, casual hobbyists and aspiring pros, consider the Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 C. Serious hobbyists, and full-time, high-end professionals, consider the Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art.

Sigma 24mm & 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Review | Pros & Cons

I can sum up this entire section very neatly: This Sigma duo is nearly identical in every way, and that’s a very good thing. Both lenses are visually similar, including the subtle details such as the inclusion of the MFL switch that locks focus for those who are doing astrophotography or something.

The results from each lens are even more impressive. Sharpness is utterly superb, even wide-open at f/1.4, even on high-megapixel camera bodies such as the Sony A7R V. At f/1.4, the sharpness falloff doesn’t even get noticeable until you’re in the corners, and even then, it’s not too bad. We’ll talk more about the subtleties of image quality later.

All in all, you can’t go wrong with either of these lenses; the pros far outweigh any cons, indeed. The only way you might regret your purchase is if you’re actually better off with a wide-angle zoom, but I have outlined how to make that decision in the previous section of this review.

Image Quality

Sharpness is incredible, from center-to-corner, on both lenses. Wide open at f/1.4 you’ll have all the resolving power you need, and stopped down just to f/2.8, you’ll gain additional benefits such as corner sharpness, but also the vignetting and other artifacts are significantly reduced.

There isn’t much to complain about in terms of image quality; Sigma knows that these two lenses in particular are going to be used by some of the most demanding types of photographers around. Therefore, even things like chromatic aberration, sagittal astigmatism, and coma are all minimal.

By f/2-2.8, these are two of the best lenses on the market, at their respective focal lengths.

Other aspects of image quality, from bokeh to sunstars, are also well-considered by the Sigma optical engineers. I was particularly delighted to see the sunstar or starburst effects at f/11 and f/16.

Last but not least, one of the things I love about a fast-aperture prime lens is the close-up perspective it gives you. The closeness, combined with the shallow depth of f/1.4, create unique images

Design & Durability

When it comes to design, this duo has it all. A dedicated focus ring, of course, and a dedicated aperture ring that can be both locked and/or de-clicked. There’s also an AF/MF switch, plus, as I mentioned, there’s a separate “MFL” switch that actually locks focus. Even the hoods have spring-loaded locking buttons!

In terms of durability, Sigma Art lenses have a reputation for being rock-solid. Tthese two are no exception, with durable build that includes full weather-sealing, and metal parts where it counts in the main barrel.

Focus Breathing

For videographers, it’s important to know that neither of these lenses is a dedicated “cinema” lens, and there is some faint focus breathing. If you’re a casual content creator, you’ll never notice it, and if you’re a serious filmmaker, it’s minimal enough that post-production corrections might totally erase any effects.

Ergonomics & Portability

One of the best things about prime lenses, at least for me, is their compactness. I love a lightweight, portable lens that makes zero compromises in image quality! Despite being f/1.4, both of these lenses are relatively diminutive compared to many of the name-brand flagship lenses, and certainly compared to the optics of yesteryear such as the DSLR-made Sigma 20mm f/1.4 HSM.

This means that when hand-held, or on a gimbal stabilizer, you’ll love either the 20mm or the 24mm. The 20mm is just a touch heavier and more front-heavy, but it’s barely noticeable when attached to a full-frame mirrorless camera body.

Autofocus Performance

Both lenses are excellent at autofocus, and that’s saying something for a fast-aperture, wide-angle prime lens. Historically, f/1.4 primes wider than 35mm often seemed to struggle with nailing focus, because the shallow depth seemed to require more precision than the AF systems could offer.

Today, with incredibly good AF systems on the latest cameras, and with whatever precision enhancements Sigma themselves have made, I trust these lenses to nail focus, even at f/1.4 when hand-holding in extremely dark conditions.

Manual Focus Performance

Since both of these lenses are likely to be used for a lot of night photography, manual focus precision is a huge concern. Thankfully, the MF rings on these lenses offer beautiful smoothness, and precision that is more than enough to nail focus on the stars, or any other tricky subject.

Value

Both priced well under $1000, you could own the pair and still come out ahead of some of the most exotic name-brand primes. Having said that, when considering the direct competition, (more on that next) …the value is right about where I’d expect it. If you’re a working professional, you’ll absolutely see value in one of these lenses, especially if you do video and appreciate all of the video features offered, or of course if you do nightscape photography.

Long story short: Both of these lenses are not just an excellent value, they’re two of the best primes at these focal lengths, and they accomplish this feat at a respectable price.That’s impressive!

Sigma 20mm & 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Review | Compared To The Competition

I’ve already talked a lot about these two primes’ biggest competitor: an f/2.8 zoom. The Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 C is about the same price, size & weight, and it covers a bigger range while offering excellent image quality. So, if you absolutely don’t need the aperture, get the zoom.

When it comes to fast primes at 20mm or 24mm, these two Sigmas really beat the competition, though. For example, the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is currently $789, without any rebates. Meanwhile, the Sony 24mm f/1.4 GM is just under $1400. Then, on the other side, the Rokinon 24mm f/1.8 goes for $400-450. While this is a massive range in price, I still think the Sigmas offer not just the the best value, but also the best performance.

Sony’s GMaster alternative is truly impressive, in terms of its sharpness. However, even the most discerning astro-landscape photographer will be hard-pressed to pick a “winner”, because while both offer superb image quality, neither one is perfect in terms of field curvature. Honestly, for me it would actually come down to the autofocus reliability for wedding & event photography; the Sony GM is just a little more consistent at nailling focus, if only because Sony has the native system home court advantage.

Regarding the more affordable options, well, you get what you pay for in this regard. The Rokinon 24mm f/1.8 is quite impressive in terms of its image quality, and I like how incredibly compact and lightweight it is. However, it’s not f/1.4, obviously. (And at f/2, the Sigma is formidable.) Also, the build quality of the Rokinon is intentionally optimized for portability and affordability. (That’s a nice way of saying, it feels cheap, and is likely much less “indestructible”.)

Sigma 24mm & 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Review | Conclusion

All in all, a 24mm f/1.4 prime is a very unique but useful tool, that a lot of photographers should consider. Videographers, from cinematic movie-makers to content-creating influencers, should also definitely consider the Sigma 24mm f/1.4.

Those who like the whole idea, but definitely need a wider angle perspective, should consider the Sigma 20mm f/1.4. Whether you’re a nightscape & time-lapse photographer, or you’re a vlogger who needs to use electronic stabilization that crops into your sensor’s image area, you’ll really appreciate those extra millimeters.

The Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art currently sells for $789, and is available for the Sony (FE full-frame) and Leica L (and Sigma & Panasonic full-frame) lens mounts.

The Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is currently priced at $899, without any rebates, and is available for the same mounts.

