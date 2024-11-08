Profoto Announces Special Holiday Offers on Profoto B10X or B10X Plus + Duo Kits

Profoto has announced a special holiday offer on the Profoto B10X and B10X Plus Strobes, available as single units or as part of a Duo Kit. Now through December 19th, or while supplies last, photographers living in the US & Canada can take advantage of Profoto’s special promotion and get a Profoto B10X or B10X Plus alongside a free OCF Softbox Octa 3’ and OCF Speedring. A special Duo Kit offer also includes a free extra B10-Series battery. If you’ve ever wanted to stock your photography arsenal with premium lighting gear, now is the time.

Here’s a closer look at Profoto’s special holiday offers.

Special Offer #1: Profoto B10X or B10X Plus + Free OCF Softbox Octa 3’ + OCF Speedring (Savings: $278)

For a limited time, when you purchase a Profoto B10X or B10X Plus, you will also get an OCF Softbox Octa 3′ and an OCF Speedring for free. For any photographer who uses flash, whether in-studio or out in the field, the things that matter most include consistency, reliability, and portability or ease of use. Profoto always delivers on all fronts.

Those who’ve followed SLR Lounge for any amount of time are no doubt familiar with Profoto’s incredible lineup of professional flash gear and lighting modifiers. We’ve taken Profoto’s innovative products on countless real-world shoots and have been rewarded for it time and again with stellar imagery. The combination of a Profoto B10X Plus with an OCF Softbox Octa 3’ is one of our favorite go-to flash setups, and it’s now available at an incredible price.

Find the special offer here.

Special Offer #2: Profoto B10X or B10X Plus Duo Kit + Free OCF Softbox Octa 3’ + OCF Speedring + Extra B10-Series Battery (Savings: $514)

For those looking to add more complex lighting setups to their repertoire, Profoto presents the Duo Kit offer. When you purchase a Profoto B10X or B10X Plus Duo Kit, which includes two flashes, you’ll also get a free OCF Softbox Octa 3’, an OCF Speedring, and an extra B10-Series battery.

Find this special offer here.

About the Profoto Gear Included in the Holiday Offers

Here’s a bit more insight into the gear you get with the offers above.

Profoto B10X and the Profoto B10X Plus

The Profoto B10X and B10X Plus represent a couple of the most compact and powerful flash units on the market, each packed with versatile features and unrivaled design and build quality. Check out the following features to see how these strobes stand out.

Portability: The B10X and B10X Plus work well in the studio, but their lightweight and compact design allow them to excel on-location or in any situation in which mobility is key.

Power and Performance: While small in stature, the B10X delivers up to 250Ws of flash power, and the B10X Plus delivers up to 500Ws of flash power, giving photographers enough power to effectively illuminate their subject. A short flash duration will also allow you to easily freeze fast-paced action.

Versatility: As mentioned above, both the B10X and B10X Plus represent versatile lighting options that work as well on-location as they do in studio. Each strobe features TTL (Through-The-Lens) functionality, for automatic exposure control, and high-speed sync (HSS) capabilities for those times you need to shoot with fast shutter speeds. Both strobes also support continuous LED light and flash, which provides more flexibility for photographers and videographers alike.

High-quality Light Output: As you’d expect from Profoto, both of these strobes produce clean and consistent light output with accurate color rendering.

User-Friendly Interface and Ergonomics: The B10X and B10X Plus couldn’t be easier to use. Each strobe features an intuitive interface with straightforward controls and a clear display. Focusing less on how to use the gear allows photographers to focus instead on bringing their creative vision to life.

Profoto OCF Softbox Octa 3’ and OCF Speedring

Octa-shaped softboxes represent one of the most popular lighting modifiers across many genres, including wedding, fashion, and portrait photography. These softboxes produce natural-looking catchlights and create soft, flattering light. This Profoto Softbox 3’ Octa is no exception.

You’ll use the OCF Speedring to mount the OCF Softbox to your Profoto flash. Profoto’s Speedring is more compact and lightweight than others you’ll find on the market, and the patent-pending design allows users to snap on the softbox without having to hassle with any rods. Furthermore, Profoto uses a special color-code system that shows users exactly how to assemble the unit.

The classic Profoto rubber collar and clasp makes it easy to mount the OCF Speedring on the flash.

Profoto B10-Series Battery

The B10X and B10X strobes incorporate a long-lasting and interchangeable lithium-ion battery. Battery life is super important as it provides extended shooting time, which is needed when shooting on-location or any place that lacks easy access to power sources, and the B10-Series batteries deliver.

Conclusion

Don’t miss this opportunity to add Profoto gear to your lineup with these special deals. If you only make one lighting purchase this year, make this the one. Given Profoto’s performance record, you’ll only benefit from adding Profoto flashes and modifiers to your lineup. See how other photographers use Profoto strobes and modifiers in Profoto’s “Share the Light” community and get inspired to use your new gear to create incredible imagery.