Missed The PhotoPlus Expo? Here Are The Remaining Online Deals
David J. Crewe, 57 mins ago 0 2 min read
Well just because Photoplus Expo is over, doesn’t mean the awesome deals on all the latest gear has to end with it! So for the rest of this week i’ll be gathering and adding any great additional sales we manage to come across and keep them posted and updated here for you. So without further rambling, let’s get to the savings!
First up, Adorama has a great bundle, get the Canon EOS RP with extension grip and EF/RF lens adapter for only $999. Save 23%!
Canon EOS RP key features:
- 26.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor
- DIGIC 8 Image Processor
- UHD 4K and Full HD 1080 Video
- 2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
- 3″ 1.04m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 4779 AF Points
- ISO 100-40000, Up to 5 fps Shooting
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity
Save $700 on Canon EOS R with RF 24-105mm f/4 Lens, Tripod, and 64GB memory card. Only $2,699.
Canon EOS R Key Features:
- 30.3MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor
- DIGIC 8 Image Processor
- UHD 4K30 Video; C-Log & 10-Bit HDMI Out
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 5655 AF Points
- ISO 100-40000, up to 8 fps Shooting
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity
Save On Lighting Gear During Adorama’s Flash Sale Here
B&H Is Running the PPE Show Specials this week still. Be sure to use promo code PPEBH19 at checkout to ensure you get the deals at checkout.
Save $300 on Senal AWS-2000 Lavalier Microphone System Kit. Only $199.95
Save Big on a bunch of Lenses and Speedlights from Sigma
