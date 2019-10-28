Recently Adobe accidentally allowed private details of nearly 7.5 million Creative Cloud accounts to be exposed to the public, putting those users at risk of scams and hacking attempts. First reported by Comparitech on Oct 25th, they discovered that account details for Adobe CC users were exposed in a database that could be accessed by anyone through use of a simple web browser. No passwords or security bypassing required!!

The account details included email addresses, creation dates, products used, current subscription status’, Country/region information, Adobe Employee or Member ID status, last login info, and payment status. The good news at least, is the specific details for payment information and passwords were not stored in this database.

Comparitech and Bob Diachenko, (a security researcher), notified Adobe of this problem immediately on the 19th of October and estimated that the issue was present for about a week before they caught it and locked it down. As of the time of this report, it’s unknown if anyone actually accessed the data while it was exposed.

Adobe was also quick to confirm the “vulnerability” in a security update to it’s blog;