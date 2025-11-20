Peak Design Launches Pro Tripod Series: A New Standard for Portability Meets Pro Stability

Peak Design is set to launch its highly anticipated Pro Tripod lineup on November 20, following a $4.6 million Kickstarter campaign that signaled strong demand from both still and motion creatives. Available in three sizes—Pro Lite, Pro, and Pro Tall—the Pro Tripod series is Peak Design’s most capable support system to date, combining expedition-grade stability with the company’s hallmark compact design philosophy.

The timing of the launch aligns with Peak Design’s annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, with a 5% discount offered on Pro Tripods and accessories through December 1 via PeakDesign.com and select retailers.

Pro-Level Upgrades with No Bulk Penalty

Built on the architecture of the 2019 Travel Tripod, the Pro Tripod features substantial engineering upgrades:

Double the stability: With a 40-pound weight capacity, Pro Tripod is built for heavy cinema rigs but remains light enough for backpack travel.

With a 40-pound weight capacity, Pro Tripod is built for heavy cinema rigs but remains light enough for backpack travel. Taller reach: The Pro Tall model extends up to 197.4 cm (77.7”), a 30% increase in height over the Travel Tripod.

The Pro Tall model extends up to 197.4 cm (77.7”), a 30% increase in height over the Travel Tripod. Refined ball head: The redesigned Pro Ball Head introduces fluid panning and adds 15° of tilt even when the center column is stowed.

The redesigned Pro Ball Head introduces fluid panning and adds 15° of tilt even when the center column is stowed. Modular video capability: The optional Tilt Mod accessory turns the ball head into a fluid pan/tilt head, enabling video work without extra gear.

The optional Tilt Mod accessory turns the ball head into a fluid pan/tilt head, enabling video work without extra gear. Improved locking and ergonomics: Reengineered leg cams, CNC-machined angle adjusters, and a new quick-lock system make setup faster and more secure.

Each model is built with a fully CNC-machined aluminum hub and scaled leg tubes for a stronger, stiffer platform, yet all three maintain impressively compact travel dimensions.

Designed in Partnership with Jimmy Chin

The Pro Tripod was co-developed with Oscar-winning filmmaker and adventurer Jimmy Chin, whose field testing in harsh environments helped shape many of its key features. “Collaborating on the Pro Tripod only enhanced my interest in Peak Design’s design ethos,” Chin noted. “I’m incredibly excited to help bring to life a tool that will further the creative workflows of countless photographers and filmmakers.”

Peak Design CEO Peter Dering echoed the sentiment:

“We knew if we could build a tripod that met Jimmy’s standards, it would serve almost every creator out there.”

Sizes, Pricing, and Accessories

The Pro Tripod line spans three variants:

Pro Lite Tripod – $799.95

– $799.95 Pro Tripod – $899.95

– $899.95 Pro Tall Tripod – $999.95

Optional add-ons include:

Tilt Mod – $150

– $150 Pro Leveling Base – $129

– $129 Spike Feet Kits – $50

– $50 Mobile Mount – $20

While the final production units have only seen minor cosmetic revisions since their Kickstarter debut, all core specs remain unchanged.

Availability

The Pro Tripods are available on PeakDesign.com and through retail partners, with early purchasers receiving 5% off through 11:59 PM PT on December 1.