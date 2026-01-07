Nikon Announces the NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1: A Compact Full-Frame Zoom Built for Everyday Versatility

Nikon has officially announced the NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1, a new standard zoom lens for its full-frame Z-mount system. Priced at $549.95 and scheduled to ship in mid-January 2026, the lens targets photographers and hybrid shooters seeking an affordable, lightweight carry-all solution for daily use.

The 24-105mm focal range covers wide-angle to medium telephoto, making it well-suited for landscapes, travel, street photography, food, and casual portraits. At just 12.4 ounces (350 grams), this is a notably compact option for a full-frame zoom with this reach—a key selling point for photographers who prefer to travel light or shoot handheld for extended periods.

How It Compares to Existing Options

Nikon’s Z-mount lineup already includes the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S, a sharper, constant-aperture lens that retails for around $1,097. The new 24-105mm f/4-7.1 costs roughly half as much and weighs significantly less, though photographers will sacrifice low-light performance and background separation as the aperture narrows toward the telephoto end.

Canon offers a similar consumer-oriented option in the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM, which has been popular among budget-conscious full-frame shooters since its release. Nikon’s entry appears to be a direct response, giving Z-mount users a comparable lightweight alternative at a competitive price point.

Close-Focus Performance and Video-Friendly Features

Despite its compact build, the lens delivers impressive close-up capability. Nikon lists a minimum focusing distance of 7.9 inches (0.2m) at the wide end and 11 inches (0.28m) at telephoto, with a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.5× between 70-105mm. That’s genuinely useful for food photography, detail shots, and product work where you want to get close without swapping to a dedicated macro lens.

Autofocus is handled by a stepping motor (STM), providing the quiet, smooth operation that video shooters need. The lens also includes a customizable control ring that can be assigned to focus, aperture, exposure compensation, or ISO. On supported bodies, Nikon’s Hi-Res Zoom feature extends effective reach to 210mm equivalent while maintaining image quality—a practical option for creators who want extra framing flexibility without carrying additional glass.

Designed to Pair with the Nikon Z5II

Nikon is positioning the NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 as a natural companion to the Z5II, and it will be offered as a kit option with that body starting this winter. The combination targets enthusiasts stepping into full-frame mirrorless or anyone looking for a straightforward all-in-one setup that handles most everyday shooting scenarios without breaking the bank.

The lens features dust and drip resistance, though Nikon notes that weather sealing is not guaranteed under all conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 will be available in mid-January 2026 at a suggested retail price of $549.95. A kit bundling the lens with the Nikon Z5II will retail for $2,199.95.

Who Should Consider This Lens

For wedding and event photographers who depend on fast apertures in challenging light, this lens isn’t a replacement for the 24-70mm f/2.8 S. The variable aperture will limit your options when reception lighting gets dim or when you need shallow depth of field for creative separation.

That said, the NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 makes a compelling case as a travel lens, a lightweight walk-around option, or a secondary body pairing for outdoor work where portability matters more than speed. If you’re building out a Z-mount kit on a budget or simply want something lighter for everyday shooting, this looks like a practical addition to Nikon’s lineup.