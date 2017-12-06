Cyber Monday Sale | Up to 45% Off

Shop Here
Gear & Apps

New 32 inch Philips Monitor Offers 99% Adobe RGB, HDR10, And Has USB-C for Less that $500

By Justin Heyes on December 6th 2017

The consumer technology market has advanced at blazing speeds over the last five years, with this year along seeing huge leaps forward in the photography segment. Now you can get a 4K/120p camera that can fit in your pocket, a 20fps monster shooter with no blackout, and a 16-core/32-thread machine, all things that this time last year people on dreamed about.

[REWIND: Sony A9 Review / Overview | The Affirmation Of Mirrorless & Wish Fulfillment]

Monitors, however, are one of those things that do not follow the trend of technological advancement. A good monitor is a long-term investment and tends to be reliable for five or more years.

Cheap monitors entice consumers by their low price point, but skimping on a monitor tends to come back to bite you with lack of image quality and paltry input options. With that said the new Philips 328P6AUBREB monitor is a bit of a wild card offering both features that pros need, with a price that is easy on the wallet.

Specification
  • Philips 328P6AUBREB P-line display
LCD panel type
  • IPS technology
Backlighting technology
  • W-LED
Panel size
  • 31.5 inch / 80.1 cm
Aspect ratio
  • 16:9
Optimum resolution
  • 2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz
Effective viewing area
  • 698.11 (H) x 392.69 (V)
Viewing angle
  • 178° (H) / 178° (V), @ C/R > 10
Brightness
  • 450 cd/m²
Display colours
  • 1.07 billion
Colour gamut
  • 99% Adobe RGB (CIE 1973); HDR400
SmartContrast
  • 50,000,000 :1
USB Connectivity
  • USB-C (upstream), USB 3.0×2 (downstream, w/fast charging)
Connectivity
  • Signal Input: VGA (Analog ), DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C (DP Alt mode, PD, data)
  • Sync Input: Separate Sync, Sync on Green
  • Audio (In/Out): PC audio-in, Headphone out
  • RJ45

The easily memorable 328P6AUBREB belongs to the company’s P-Line family for professionals that require a high-quality display and advanced features. Boasting 100% sRGB coverage, 99% Adobe RGB coverage, along with HDR10, the 8-bit+FRC IPS panel can reproduce 1.07 billion colors and features The new 32-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution.

According to Philips, the display has a 1200:1 static contrast ratio and 450 nits typical brightness, which HDR will benefit from. It is speculated that the new offering from Philips is a direct response to BenQ’s 27-inch SW2700PT, which features nearly identical specifications with a higher price point and slightly smaller screen.

One of the main selling points of the Philips 328P6AUBREB is its impressive connectivity. The monitor features a DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI 2.0a, a D-Sub and a USB Type-C input. The USB-C dock capable of additional USB ports, a gigabit Ethernet port, and USB Power Delivery up to 60W, powering all put the most power hungry MacBooks and Laptops.

The Philips Brilliance 328P6AUBREB is expected to go on sale in January for a price around £439 / 499 EUR/ 499 USD (exact MSRP yet to be announced).

Tags:
Previous
JPEGmini 40% Off Sale
Next
Creative Christmas Portraits With...
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
S3 | Shooting Stories That Sell
For photographers, it is important to remember that a client’s experience should be at least as good as the images you are creating for them.

Related Articles

Nikon SnapBridge 2.0 | New UI, Better Battery Life, But Is it Enough?
By Justin Heyes on December 1, 2017
Holiday Gift Guide | 3 Non-Tech Gifts for Photographers
By Justin Heyes on December 5, 2017
Canon Care PAK Plus Promo Adds 13 Free Months Of Accident Protection For Limited Time
By Holly Roa on December 5, 2017

Connect with us!