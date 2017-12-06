New 32 inch Philips Monitor Offers 99% Adobe RGB, HDR10, And Has USB-C for Less that $500

The consumer technology market has advanced at blazing speeds over the last five years, with this year along seeing huge leaps forward in the photography segment. Now you can get a 4K/120p camera that can fit in your pocket, a 20fps monster shooter with no blackout, and a 16-core/32-thread machine, all things that this time last year people on dreamed about.

Monitors, however, are one of those things that do not follow the trend of technological advancement. A good monitor is a long-term investment and tends to be reliable for five or more years.

Cheap monitors entice consumers by their low price point, but skimping on a monitor tends to come back to bite you with lack of image quality and paltry input options. With that said the new Philips 328P6AUBREB monitor is a bit of a wild card offering both features that pros need, with a price that is easy on the wallet.

Specification Philips 328P6AUBREB P-line display LCD panel type IPS technology Backlighting technology W-LED Panel size 31.5 inch / 80.1 cm Aspect ratio 16:9 Optimum resolution 2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz Effective viewing area 698.11 (H) x 392.69 (V) Viewing angle 178° (H) / 178° (V), @ C/R > 10 Brightness 450 cd/m² Display colours 1.07 billion Colour gamut 99% Adobe RGB (CIE 1973); HDR400 SmartContrast 50,000,000 :1 USB Connectivity USB-C (upstream), USB 3.0×2 (downstream, w/fast charging) Connectivity Signal Input: VGA (Analog ), DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C (DP Alt mode, PD, data)

Sync Input: Separate Sync, Sync on Green

Audio (In/Out): PC audio-in, Headphone out

RJ45

The easily memorable 328P6AUBREB belongs to the company’s P-Line family for professionals that require a high-quality display and advanced features. Boasting 100% sRGB coverage, 99% Adobe RGB coverage, along with HDR10, the 8-bit+FRC IPS panel can reproduce 1.07 billion colors and features The new 32-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution.

According to Philips, the display has a 1200:1 static contrast ratio and 450 nits typical brightness, which HDR will benefit from. It is speculated that the new offering from Philips is a direct response to BenQ’s 27-inch SW2700PT, which features nearly identical specifications with a higher price point and slightly smaller screen.

One of the main selling points of the Philips 328P6AUBREB is its impressive connectivity. The monitor features a DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI 2.0a, a D-Sub and a USB Type-C input. The USB-C dock capable of additional USB ports, a gigabit Ethernet port, and USB Power Delivery up to 60W, powering all put the most power hungry MacBooks and Laptops.

The Philips Brilliance 328P6AUBREB is expected to go on sale in January for a price around £439 / 499 EUR/ 499 USD (exact MSRP yet to be announced).