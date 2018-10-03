Music Licensing Company Musicbed Launches Membership

With video marketing now more effective than ever, having a go-to source of music is important for any content creator. In the last few years, Musicbed has become our most common source of licensed music for our SLR Lounge videos and our wedding cinematography.

Simply put, their music selection is diverse, highly curated, and easy-to-find. In fact, we’ve licensed over 300 songs with them over the last 5 years, making them a sizable, yet necessary expense for our businesses.

As you may imagine, we were absolutely ecstatic when we found out that they were offering an annual subscription. For a business like ours, this is the perfect way for us to save money without sacrificing the quality of our music selection.

How Much Is it?

The membership pricing (As of the time of this article) start from $8.33 to $99.99 (See the charts below). In comparison, their per license pricing ranges from $49.99 to $149.99.

This means that as long as you’re creating at least one video every couple of months, the subscription route is probably the better way to go.

Paid Monthly

Prepaid

Who Will Benefit?

The following businesses/artists should take note and consider joining their memberships:

Youtube Creators

Filmmakers

Video Production Companies

Wedding Cinematographers

Wedding Photographers who produce slideshows often

Small businesses heavily reliant on video content

What happens when the membership expires?

This was one of the biggest questions we had with the membership. The last thing you want or need in your business is to get stuck paying perpetual fees for music in an old video from years ago.

The good news is that even if your membership expires, your videos are still covered and you do not need to take them down.

Full (Original) Press Release Below

Introducing

We’re proud to announce a revolutionary new aspect of our brand: Musicbed Membership. For the first time, get unlimited music from the Musicbed artists you know and love for one monthly or yearly fee. It’s a revolutionary take on the subscription model, giving filmmakers and creatives full access to real, emerging indie artists and leading composers. This is not a royalty-free production library. These are hundreds of chart-topping, nation-touring, genre-defying Musicbed artists at your fingertips. Here’s how it works.

Unlimited Music

Sign up for one of our six different Membership options (Creator/YouTube, Non-Profit, Wedding/Photography, Freelance Filmmaker/Production Company, and Business/In-House Team) and you’ll get unlimited access to our Membership roster for one monthly or yearly fee.

Our monthly (or yearly) pricing options are set to give you more flexibility in your budget — and more freedom to create. You don’t need to reserve Musicbed for special projects. Use as many songs as you’d like for every project and dream at a different level for your soundtrack.

Hundreds of Artists

We’ve coordinated with hundreds of Musicbed artists and composers to create Membership. By building long-lasting relationships with our artists, we’re able to introduce a massive roster from day one — and we owe a huge thanks to them for their trust and dedication. The Membership roster features hundreds of Musicbed artists you know and love. Our goal is to get every artist in Membership and our A&R team is adding new artists and songs every day so you’ll always have a fresh sound for your projects.

Cleared for YouTube

Membership is a revolutionary new offering for anyone on YouTube and other streaming platforms. You now have full access to emerging indie artists and leading composers, all automatically cleared for monetization on YouTube. With our YouTube/Creator Membership, you’ll have the ability to use unlimited music in your videos on Vimeo, YouTube, Patreon, Instagram, and other streaming platforms. If you upload non-client personal work, now you can use incredible, inspiring music at a fraction of the cost.

Introducing SyncID™

So how are we playing nice with YouTube? Meet SyncID™. It’s a tool we’ve developed that automatically clears claims, allowing you to monetize or remove ads on your videos entirely. Once you receive a copyright claim, SyncID™ will automatically clear it. Simple as that. In the past, high-quality, copyrighted music hasn’t been an option for most creators — until now. Gone are the days of takedowns and strikes on your account. Create at will.