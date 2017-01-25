Metabones Releases 4 New Adaptors For Canon Lenses To Sony E-Mount

Metabones is launching its fifth generation of speed boosters to commemorate its five year anniversary. This release consists of four new adaptors: EF to E CINE Smart Adapter™, EF to E CINE Speed Booster ULTRA, EF to E Smart Adapter V and EF to E Speed Booster ULTRA II. The EF to E CINE Smart Adapter™ and EF to E CINE Speed Booster ULTRA are aimed at Sony’s cinema line such as the new Sony FS7 II. The EF to E Smart Adapter V and EF to E Speed Booster ULTRA II target photographers and cinematographers who use the Sony a7 series. These new adaptors promise more robust features and superior usability than their predecessors.

According the Metabones Website:

All 4 new products are equipped with a rubber gasket to protect the E-mount connection from dust and moisture. To promote ease-of-use, an LED indicates the adapter’s operation mode, optical image stabilization operation and communication status. A dedicated switch controls in-body image stabilization (IBIS) on Sony cameras equipped with SteadyShot INSIDE.

These features not only keep pace Sony’s current cameras but they also position Metabones very well for the looming release of the next generation of Sony’s camera bodies. It will be interesting to see how other adaptor manufacturers keep pace. Metabones’ products aren’t cheap but, for those wanting more functionality than the simply mounting, they have have been generally viewed as the gold standard

Electronic features

Fast contrast-detect AF on all E-mount cameras.

Phase-detect autofocus support on A7RII, A7II, A6300 and A6500.

Smooth iris support with the latest Canon (2009+), Tamron (SP series 2013+) and Sigma (2016+) lenses

Supports 5-axis in-body image stabilization of A7II, A7RII and A7SII. (Distance information from lens required; 3-axis IBIS if lens does not transmit distance information.)

Aperture control from camera body.

Custom function button assignable to more than 50 functions on A7 series and A6300/A6500.

High performance 32-bit processor and efficient switched-mode power supply.

Supports image stabilization (IS) lenses.

Supports electronic manual focusing (e.g. EF 85/1.2L II and discontinued EF 50/1.0L)

EXIF support (focal length, aperture, zoom range)

Distance and zoom display on VG and FS series camcorders, A7 series and a6300/A6500 (lens with distance information support required).

Auto magnify (lens with distance information support required)

Auto “APS-C Size Capture” on full-frame cameras.

Optical (Speed Booster models only*) /Mechanical Features

Increase maximum aperture by 1 stop.*

Increase MTF.*

Makes lens 0.71x wider.*

Advanced 5-element/4-group optical design incorporating ultra-high index tantalum-based optical glass by Caldwell Photographic in the USA (patent).*

Felt material flocked inside the opening to reduce internal reflection.

The tripod foot is detachable and compatible with Arca Swiss, Markins, and Photo Clam ball heads.

Adaptor Pricing & Availability

Canon EF-E mount T CINE Speed Booster ULTRA – USD 699

Canon EF-E mount T CINE Smart Adapter – USD 449

Canon EF-E mount T Speed Booster ULTRA II – TBD

Canon EF-E mount T Smart Adapter – TBD

Both the Canon EF-E mount T CINE Speed Booster ULTRA and the Canon EF-E mount T CINE Smart Adapter will be available next month, just in time for CP+ 2017.