New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Buy Now!
Macbook Pro FAA Ban SLR Lounge Photography News

Your Macbook Pro Might Not Be Safe to Fly Due to New FAA Ban

By Sean Lewis on August 16th 2019

Taking a flight sometime soon and want to take your 15-inch Macbook Pro? If purchased between September 2015 and February 2017, your laptop might be impacted by a battery recall and until replaced, a new FAA ban could have your laptop grounded and unable to fly.

Back in June, Apple issued a recall for a “limited number” of mid-2015, 15-inch Retina Display Macbook Pros due to the battery having the potential to overheat and cause a fire safety risk. Because of this, the FAA has confirmed that all affected Macbook Pros are banned from flights until Apple can get these explosive batteries replaced.

Recalled Batteries Do Not Fly!

Recently, the FAA spoke to Bloomberg, stating that it has “alerted major U.S. airlines about the recall,” and told them to refer to the 2016 guidelines put in place for recalled batteries in electronics. This includes any and all affected Macbook Pros.

The FAA has also alerted many European airlines, including four airlines managed by Total Cargo Expertise: Thomas Cook Airlines, Air Transit, Air Italy, and TUI Group Airlines. Earlier this week, TCE wrote to all employees, “Please note that the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop, sold between mid-2015 to February-2017 is prohibited onboard any of our mandate carriers.”

The FAA even went as far as to issue a tweet, stating, “Recalled #batteries do not fly.”

Get Your Macbook Pro Flight Ready

If you have one of these mid-2015 laptops, find out if it’s one of the 458,000 units sold in the US and Canada that could be affected. Visit Apple’s support page to enter your Macbook’s serial number into the online form. It’ll only take a minute, and you could walk away with a brand new (and free) Macbook Pro battery, courtesy of Apple themselves. As a heads up, battery replacement can take up to two weeks, which can be a bit of a bummer. But, once replaced, you’ll be free to take your Macbook to the skies, on your person, where it belongs!

Still, this whole fiasco has the potential to be a nightmare for photographers who travel frequently and use Macbooks as a part of their everyday toolkit. For a professional photographer, time management is everything! And those precious hours waiting in airports can be put towards time spent editing photos, networking on social media, or even blogging about your latest shoot. Take one of your most valuable tools away and it can throw off your entire balance! I get it. I feel your pain.

So, don’t get stuck without your Macbook Pro on your next flight, hop on over to Apple’s website today and check to see if your Macbook is listed.

(Via PetaPixel & Bloomberg)

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
Understanding Sync Speed, and ND...
About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nikon Z6 Wins Best Camera of the Year – See Other Major 2019 EISA Winners

Nitecore Announces “World’s First” Smart Battery for Sony

Skylum Software Shares a Sneak-Peek at the New AI Enabled Sky Replacement...

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!