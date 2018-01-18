Lightroom Faster | A List Of Shortcuts You Need To Learn Now!
At times, making the most of a software such as Lightroom involves learning techniques and concepts that are tedious to master. However, you occasionally encounter refreshingly easy tips that yield benefits that vastly outweigh the effort it takes to learn them.
Canadian Photographer and Content Producer Lucy Martin has compiled a list of shortcuts and offers them in a snappy presentation worth a few minutes of your time. If you’ve been looking for a way to make your life in Lightroom better this week, this is it.
Lightroom SHORTCUT KEYS
G – Go to Grid (Library Mode)
E – Enter Loupe View
L – Lights Out
P – Pick/Flag Photo
X – Reject Photo
CAPS LOCK – Auto Next Photo
CMD + DELETE – Delete all Rejects
D – Go to Develop Module
\ – Before & After Shortcut Key Lightroom
Y – Before & After Side-by-Side
V – Black& White
R – Resize & Rotate (Crop)
Q – Spot Removal Tool
H – Hide Adjustment Pins
CMD + Z – Undo Last Action
CMD + C – Copy Develop Settings
CMD + P – Paste Develop Settings
CMD + / – Show All Shortcuts
Lucy’s YouTube page is young but, she already has a solid collection of videos on her channel worth checking out. And if you’ve been thinking of launching your page, she seems like someone from whom you should take some notes.
You can follow Lucy Martin on Instagram here.
You can find her YouTube Channel here.
