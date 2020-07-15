Today Lensbaby has announced the availability of the new Flare Expansion Pack for the OMNI Creative Filter System.

The new Flare Expansion Pack includes four handcrafted glass Effect Wands that allow photographers to establish mood using distinct and unique flare effects, from subtle to intense. The pack is designed specifically for Lensbaby’s OMNI Creative Filter System which allows you to create images and video with specially designed Effect Wands in a controllable and hands-free way.

“This set of four new OMNI System wands, handcrafted by glass artists in Portland, Oregon, puts variable flare effects, ranging from a slight kiss of visual interest to wild explosions of points of light, at your fingertips,” says Craig Strong, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Lensbaby. “From stretching light sources in a single direction with straight cylindrical and flat surfaces, to moving that light in multiple axes with bent, organically formed curves and orbs of glass, this new expansion pack provides you with limitless ways to create compelling flare in your video and still images.”

The OMNI System is a simple, unique, and elegant solution to shooting through handheld objects. It offers control and repeatability when shooting through crystals and other objects engineered by Lensbaby to create distinct and compelling in-camera effects. The unique, professional-grade system is unlike anything currently on the market and geared to work on existing manual and autofocus prime and zoom lenses. This is the third expansion pack, along with the Crystal and Color packs, offered for the OMNI system.

Sample Images

Pricing & Availability

The Flare Expansion Pack and will be available for order on July 15, 2020. The OMNI Flare Expansion Pack retails for $69.95. The OMNI Creative Filter System retails for $99.95. The Color Expansion Pack retails for $69.95. The Crystal Expansion Pack retails for $69.95.

Check Pricing & Availability of the OMNI System Here;

Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Lensbaby

OMNI Flare Expansion Pack Details:

The Flare Expansion Pack includes the following Effect Wands and Filters in a custom-designed pouch:

Anamorphic Raindrop : Handcrafted with a “Raindrop” at the end to give you selective distortion with the body of the wand making cinematic flare out of your highlights.

: Handcrafted with a “Raindrop” at the end to give you selective distortion with the body of the wand making cinematic flare out of your highlights. Prism Flare : Apply a Prism effect to your stretched points of light, splitting them into tiny bits of rainbows that come and go when rotated

: Apply a Prism effect to your stretched points of light, splitting them into tiny bits of rainbows that come and go when rotated Zig-Zag: Make explosions of light while creating effects ranging from subtle to over-the-top based on the rotation and placement of its hand-crafted curves.

Make explosions of light while creating effects ranging from subtle to over-the-top based on the rotation and placement of its hand-crafted curves. Saber: Brush the highlights in impressionistic reflections while varying the length of streaky flare that shortens and lengthens when rotated.

For more information, visit www.lensbaby.com or Instagram.com/LensbabyUSA