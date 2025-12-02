Imagen Video Brings AI-Powered Color Grading to Premiere Pro with New LUT-Driven Workflow

Imagen has launched Imagen Video, a new AI-powered color-grading tool designed for high-volume wedding and event videographers. It is now available in Beta and completely free to use. Videographers can start a new project immediately, with no credit card or subscription required. Via this platform, Imagen Video aims to remove one of the most time-consuming steps in post-production: achieving consistent, polished color across an entire project.

A New AI Approach: Your LUT, Your Look

Unlike one-size-fits-all filters, Imagen Video introduces a LUT-based AI workflow. Editors can upload their own creative & technical LUTs, whether a signature grade or studio-standard baseline. The AI automates the technical heavy lifting, matching exposure, white balance, and consistency across different cameras, clip-by-clip, while rigidly adhering to the editor’s LUTs. It ensures skin tone accuracy without altering the intended creative style.

For wedding, corporate, and event videographers who regularly deal with shifting lighting environments, the workflow offers a practical efficiency gain without sacrificing creative control.

Built for the Q4 Backlog

The launch arrives at a crucial moment for video editors facing the annual rush of holiday events and late-season weddings. Imagen says early tests show that multi-hour timelines can be graded “in minutes,” allowing freelancers and studios to move through backlogged footage more quickly while maintaining consistent color grading throughout.

Making Your LUTs Intelligent and Adaptable

While many tools lean into fully automated looks, Imagen Video is built around what the company calls “Hybrid Control.” The AI handles the technical continuity—exposure matching, color balance, and consistency—while the human editor defines the creative look using their own LUTs.

This positions the platform as an assistive co-pilot rather than a creative shortcut.

Creator Community & Raffle Incentives

Imagen is kicking off the open beta with a major community event. The company is searching for 20 visionary creators to form the Imagen Creator Circle: a tight-knit group that will receive exclusive perks, beta access, and direct influence on upcoming tools.

Also, to celebrate, Imagen is giving away a special prize to one lucky member of the Imagen Video Facebook Community. Editors can enter by simply joining the group and sharing their current editing stack on the pinned raffle post.

The “Imagen Creator Circle” Raffle

Users can win the following:

BenQ PD3225U professional monitor

One full year of Adobe Premiere Pro

How to enter:

Join the Imagen Video Facebook Community and comment on the official raffle post.

The “Inner Circle” Hub

Twenty creators will be selected to receive:

Early access to upcoming features

Direct communication with the product team

Input into future development decisions

Availability

Imagen Video is available now in beta. Videographers can start a new project immediately, no credit card or subscription required. Crush your Q4 backlog and reclaim your holidays. Try Imagen Video for free today and join the Creator Circle for a chance to win a BenQ Professional Monitor and a year of Adobe Premiere Pro.