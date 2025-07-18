Imagen Brings Its AI Editing Tools to Video Post-Production

Imagen, one of the best-known companies for speeding up photo-editing workflows with AI, is now taking aim at video. The company is currently rolling out a public beta of Imagen for Video, its first foray beyond stills. This initial release focuses on automated, frame-accurate color correction.

It’s a logical step. Imagen’s photo tools already save photographers hours by learning their personal editing style and applying it across entire shoots. The company claims its platform processes about 10% of all U.S. wedding photography, which adds up to over a billion images since launching in 2020. Now, it’s bringing that same machine-learning backbone to one of the most time-consuming parts of video post: color correction.

The tool works by analyzing each frame and applying personalized color adjustments to match a selected style. Lighting, contrast, tone, and exposure are corrected automatically with the goal of delivering a consistent look across scenes shot in wildly different conditions. Think golden-hour vows and dimly lit receptions, all normalized with a single profile.

“We’ve helped over 100,000 photographers save hundreds of thousands of hours,” Imagen CEO Yotam Gil said. “We’re now extending that benefit to videographers, starting with one of the hardest, most technical aspects of editing.”

Color Correction is just the first step. Imagen says sequence-building, which will automatically arrange clips into rough edits, is already in late-stage development.

The company is betting that videographers will welcome the same speed and consistency that made its photo tools so widely adopted. With no comprehensive AI assistant yet dominating this space, there’s a clear opening.

The beta version integrates directly into Adobe Premiere workflows and is currently free to use.