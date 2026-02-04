How to Do Product Photography for Small Business: Photography Tips to Follow

You can have an amazing product and still lose a sale because the photo feels off: the color looks wrong, the shadows are distracting, or the image just doesn’t look like something a real store would publish. The frustrating part is that most of those problems aren’t about having a better camera, but about getting the photography basics right.

One thing that almost every amateur product photographer has in common is a lack of attention to detail. It’s a skill just like any other, and requires development. Some photographers are fantastic at crafting beautiful sets, compositing, and lighting, but they lack one vital skill which immediately identifies their work as amateurish: preparation and consistency.

Why Product Photography Matters for Businesses

For an online customer, product photos are the closest thing to picking an item up in person. Your images answer most important questions before your copywriting ever gets a chance. Clear, accurate photos build trust. Messy or inconsistent photos usually do the opposite, even if the product is great.

Good images also make your brand feel more professional. Not expensive, but intentional and consistent across your product pages and social posts. When your lighting, backdrop, and framing look like they belong together, your store feels like a real business that customers can trust with their money.

Video plays a role here too. A short clip can show how something works in a way photos can’t—and customers increasingly expect to see products in motion before they buy.

How To Shoot Product Photography: Tips to Follow

If you’re wondering how to do product photography, here’s the best way to approach it: build a simple, repeatable setup, then improve it as your skills get better. Many photographers suffer through G.A.S. (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) early in their careers, spending thousands on backdrop stands, backdrops, light stands, lights, and modifiers. In the end, most find that lightweight and inexpensive materials work just as well—and that money would have been better spent on education or a quality lens.

Prep and Clean the Product Before Taking Any Photos

Start with the part people love to skip: cleaning and tidying the product. It may sound boring, but it is of the utmost importance. Dust, fingerprints, smudges, loose threads, tiny label wrinkles… your eyes might ignore them, but your camera won’t. Modern cameras are so detailed that every little imperfection will be captured in glorious detail.

Do not think that simply because your product is “new” it does not need cleaning. Whether it’s shoes, jewelry, perfume, or clothing, every single item should be thoroughly cleaned before it even touches your shooting table. Yes, you can fix pretty much anything in post, but there’s no point unnecessarily wasting your time. Wipe glossy items, straighten packaging, and smooth fabric. These little rules feel fussy, but they’re the difference between “quick snapshot” and “store-ready.”



Even “new” products need careful inspection and cleaning before shooting. Photo by Max Bridge, Square Mountain Photography

Keep a small kit nearby: microfiber cloths, compressed air for keyboards or electronics, a lint roller for fabric, and some clips or tape for holding things in place. For fabric products, a quick steam can make a dramatic difference. Spending five minutes on prep will save you thirty minutes of retouching later.

Light the Product Properly

The goal is soft, even light that shows shape and detail without harsh shadows or blown highlights. The quality of your light matters far more than the quantity.

A straightforward option is window light: place the product near a large window, but keep it out of direct sun. If the light is too harsh, soften it with a thin curtain or a sheet of white paper taped over the window. North-facing windows work especially well because the light stays consistent throughout the day.



Tanya Smith’s simple tabletop setup near a large window—foam core boards provide both backdrop and bounce. Photo by Tanya Goodall Smith.

If you can’t rely on daylight, simple LED lamps work fine. Put one light on each side of the product to keep shadows from getting too heavy, and use a white foam board to bounce light back into the darker side. Usually enough light is being reflected back on the product by the white foam core, but if you need an extra bit of light, place a 5-in-1 reflector or sheet of polystyrene insulation board with the silver side acting as a reflector. The great thing about these materials is that they are lightweight, inexpensive, and can be propped up without needing an assistant or fancy stand.

Learning to use a flash is also worthwhile. It gives you the option to shoot products during any time of day or night and create a consistent look across your shop images. Even just bouncing an on-camera flash off a white ceiling can make glittery or metallic elements really pop.



Natural light + reflector: The gold glitter bow reads as brownish. Photo by Tanya Smith



Natural light + reflector + bounced flash: The same bow now reads as true gold. A simple ceiling bounce makes a big difference for metallic and glittery materials. Photo by Tanya Smith

Keep the Background Simple and Repeatable

White and light gray are popular because they’re neutral and they make editing easier later. Backdrop stands and expensive paper rolls work great, but they also take up a lot of space and cost a lot of money. Plus, paper or fabric backdrops get wrinkled, dirty, and sometimes don’t photograph well.

For small product photography, foam core board is hard to beat. Large sheets are available online or at local craft stores in white, black, gray, and sometimes other colors. They can be painted or covered with colored paper or fabric, but basic white or black handles most situations. Set up three sheets of foam core board held up by an inexpensive clamp, and you have a seamless backdrop.



Tanya Smith uses a spring-loaded curtain rod across her foam core setup to suspend items that won’t stand on their own. String or fishing line keeps things in place.

If you want that seamless look, curve the paper or board behind the product so you don’t see a hard corner where the table meets the wall. This creates a smooth, infinite background that looks clean and professional. Lifestyle backgrounds can work too, but keep props minimal. If the background is the most interesting part of the photo, your product is losing.



When white felt too plain and black too harsh, Tanya switched to a faux wood floor drop for this baby outfit. Experimenting with backgrounds helps you find what works best for each product.

Whatever background you choose, stick with it across your entire product line for consistency.

Stabilize Your Camera

Sharpness matters more than people expect: even a very good phone camera will look soft if it’s handheld in indoor light. A tripod solves this immediately, and it doesn’t have to be expensive; small tabletop tripods and phone mounts are enough for product work.

No tripod? Place your camera on books or a stable surface and use a timer. This removes the shake from pressing the shutter button. It’s a quiet upgrade that makes your work look more professional right away.

A tripod also helps with consistency—once you find a good angle, you can shoot multiple products from exactly the same position, which makes your catalog look more unified. As far as camera gear goes, with the right lighting, any DSLR or modern smartphone will work for product photography you plan to post online.

Focus and Composition: Make It Easy to Read the Product

Before you think about styling, make sure the product is actually in focus. On a phone, tap the product and lock focus if you can. On a camera, choose a single focus point and put it on the most important detail (logo, label, texture, etc.).

The rule of thirds can help, but centered framing is common in product images for a reason: it’s clean and predictable, which is good in e-commerce. Customers aren’t looking for artistic interpretation—they want to clearly see what they’re buying.

What you want to avoid is distortion from shooting at odd angles, crooked horizons, or framing that chops off edges. Leave a little breathing room around the product so it doesn’t feel cramped. For an easy overhead shot, just place everything on the floor and shoot from above—this works especially well for flat-lay style product photography.



Tanya’s overhead setup for flat-lay shots: products on the floor, camera pointing straight down, with reflectors to fill shadows.

For items that won’t stand up on their own, there are simple solutions. For suspending handbag straps or jewelry, place a dowel or spring-loaded curtain rod across your foam core setup. Tie some string or fishing line around the item and hang it from the rod. T-pins can hold clothing items in place, or pin them directly to foam core boards—just remove the pins in Photoshop later. Using what’s already around the house saves money.

Shoot Multiple Angles

If you’re learning how to take product photos for sales, this is non-negotiable: one hero shot isn’t enough. Get a front view, a couple of angled shots, side/back views when they matter, and close-ups of details: texture, material, buttons, seams, ports, labels, anything that answers common questions.

Think about what customers would want to inspect if they could pick up the product in a store. Then photograph those details. This reduces returns and customer service questions because buyers know exactly what they’re getting.

This is also where you build consistency. If you shoot the same angle set for every item, your store looks cohesive, and your own workflow gets faster because you’re not reinventing the process each time.

Edit the Images

Adjust exposure, contrast, and white balance so colors look accurate. Crop for cleaner framing. Remove tiny distractions like dust specks you missed, but avoid pushing the image too far—you want the photo to look like the actual product, not an idealized version of it.



The raw capture before any editing. Even with careful prep, there’s still work to do in post. Photo by Max Bridge

The key is attention to detail. Multiple passes over every area ensures nothing gets missed. It’s also important to remember that you’re not only correcting the big mistakes but all of the small details as well. Removing obvious dust and scuffs is easy—it’s the minute details that separate amateur work from professional results.

When it comes to tools, Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom are common professional choices. GIMP is a strong free alternative for those comfortable learning it. For quicker work, Canva and Pixlr are good online options for simple adjustments.

Most importantly, keep edits consistent across the set: similar brightness, similar color temperature, similar crop ratios. Create a preset or template so every product in your store has the same visual feel.

Do Not Misrepresent Your Product

If you’re photographing a blue T-shirt, obviously the blue should be accurate to real life. However, it’s also important to apply the same theory to cleaning and retouching. Rather than altering the product in a manner which would make it an untrue representation, the goal is to perfect what is already there.



The final edited image: cleaned, color-corrected, and polished—but still an accurate representation of the actual product. Photo by Max Bridge

This balance is something that develops with experience. Some clients will want to push their products beyond what would be considered an accurate representation. That’s their call, of course, but it often leads to unhappy customers and increased returns.

Bonus: How to Do Product Videos for Small Businesses

Video is an increasingly important part of small business marketing. A short clip can show how a product opens, moves, reflects light, folds, pours, or fits. These are things a photo can’t fully communicate, and they help customers feel confident about their purchase.

Use the same lighting approach as your photography. Keep the camera steady—a tripod is even more important for video than for photos. Show the product clearly, keep the clip tight (15-30 seconds is often plenty), and avoid clutter in the background. The goal is to answer questions, not to create a cinematic experience.

Think about where it will be posted: horizontal (16:9) often works best for websites and YouTube, while vertical (9:16) is better for social platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok. If you’re not sure, shoot a bit wider than needed so the footage can be cropped to different formats later.

For basic editing, the work is mostly trimming clips and cutting out dead space. iMovie is a simple free option on Apple devices. CapCut is a beginner-friendly choice for phone editing. For those who prefer working on a computer and want something more capable than phone apps, Movavi is an accessible option that doesn’t require a steep learning curve.

Final Thoughts

Taking product photography seriously means taking the details seriously. Give preparation the time it deserves, perfect your lighting setup, and your photos will begin to look more professional almost immediately.

What you need is a consistent way of shooting: the same lighting, the same angles, the same framing, and enough detail shots that someone shopping online doesn’t have to guess what they’re getting. That’s the best way to improve your skills and create images that actually help your small business sell.

Start simple, stay consistent, and refine as you go. Your products deserve to be seen clearly—and your customers will appreciate the effort.