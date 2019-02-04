Get 6 Months Of ShootQ FREE With Any SLR Lounge Workshop Purchase!

ShootQ is one of the most powerful business management tools for photographers and we are so excited to announce a one-month promotion in collaboration with them!

From now until February 28th you’ll receive 6 Months Free of ShootQ plus $230 in Free Products from Simply Color Lab with any SLR Lounge Workshop purchase! As a bonus, you’ll also receive up to 40% off their Lab Bill at Simply Color Lab during your free six months.

Get 6 Months Of ShootQ Free!

Deal Ends: February 28th

Disclaimer Info: 6 Months free of the Start-Up account in ShootQ. This includes our free set up module…which will reward you with $230 in free product just for setting up your account. Free Product cannot be transferred and has no cash value…Free Product is from Simply Color Lab and does not include shipping charges. Extra Modules and Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge. No credit card is required for sign up. You must sign up for your 6 Month Trial by 2/11/2018.

ShootQ Features

ShootQ Photography Studio Management Software organizes your entire business within a single platform. Whether you’re a veteran or just starting out, ShootQ gets your business running smoothly to save you time and help you grow your studio.

Automate Your Workflow

Set up templates for emails, questionnaires, and proposals to land new clients faster than your competition.

Manage Your Time

Track the things you and your team need to do. Stay organized and save time automatically!

Customer Support

Our support rockstars are here to guide you through setup and help you run an efficient business.

Contracts

Customizable

Review and Sign online

Get Paid faster!

Online Booking

Book online sessions fast

Collect payments online

Fill your calendar year round

Communications

Template Emails

Questionnaires

Customer Notes

Workflows

Build Custom Workflows

Track tasks by employee

Never forget anything again!

Invoicing

Send a quick invoice

See what is overdue

Send automatic late notices

Lead Tracking

Organize New Leads

Respond faster

Check progress

Proposal Builder

Send proposals fast

Get Paid faster

Easy to Change

Setup Assistance

Get set up fast

Live support

Learning Webinars

Reporting

Sales Reports

Profitability Reports

Customizable

Scheduling

Appointment tracking

Calendar integration

View employee calendars

Block off busy times

Multi-Currency

Handles GST taxes

Proper invoice labeling

Quickbooks Integration

Track sales in QuickBooks

No double entry

Your accountant will be happy

Coming Early 2019

