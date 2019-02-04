Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Inspiration

Get 6 Months Of ShootQ FREE With Any SLR Lounge Workshop Purchase!

By SLR Lounge Official on February 4th 2019

ShootQ is one of the most powerful business management tools for photographers and we are so excited to announce a one-month promotion in collaboration with them!

From now until February 28th you’ll receive 6 Months Free of ShootQ plus $230 in Free Products from Simply Color Lab with any  SLR Lounge Workshop purchase! As a bonus, you’ll also receive up to 40% off their Lab Bill at Simply Color Lab during your free six months.

Get 6 Months Of ShootQ Free!

Deal Ends: February 28th

Disclaimer Info: 6 Months free of the Start-Up account in ShootQ. This includes our free set up module…which will reward you with $230 in free product just for setting up your account. Free Product cannot be transferred and has no cash value…Free Product is from Simply Color Lab and does not include shipping charges. Extra Modules and Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge. No credit card is required for sign up. You must sign up for your 6 Month Trial by 2/11/2018.  

 

ShootQ Features

ShootQ Photography Studio Management Software organizes your entire business within a single platform. Whether you’re a veteran or just starting out, ShootQ gets your business running smoothly to save you time and help you grow your studio.

Automate Your Workflow

Set up templates for emails, questionnaires, and proposals to land new clients faster than your competition.

Manage Your Time

Track the things you and your team need to do. Stay organized and save time automatically!

Customer Support

Our support rockstars are here to guide you through setup and help you run an efficient business.

Contracts

  • Customizable
  • Review and Sign online
  • Get Paid faster!

Online Booking

  • Book online sessions fast
  • Collect payments online
  • Fill your calendar year round

Communications

  • Template Emails
  • Questionnaires
  • Customer Notes

Workflows

  • Build Custom Workflows
  • Track tasks by employee
  • Never forget anything again!

Invoicing

  • Send a quick invoice
  • See what is overdue
  • Send automatic late notices

Lead Tracking

  • Organize New Leads
  • Respond faster
  • Check progress

Proposal Builder

  • Send proposals fast
  • Get Paid faster
  • Easy to Change

Setup Assistance

  • Get set up fast
  • Live support
  • Learning Webinars

Reporting

  • Sales Reports
  • Profitability Reports
  • Customizable

Scheduling

  • Appointment tracking
  • Calendar integration
  • View employee calendars
  • Block off busy times

Multi-Currency

  • Handles GST taxes
  • Proper invoice labeling

Quickbooks Integration

  • Track sales in QuickBooks
  • No double entry
  • Your accountant will be happy
  • Coming Early 2019

Deal Ends: February 28th

About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

