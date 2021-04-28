Whatever your plans are for Wednesday, May 5th, make sure they include this can’t-miss seminar. Fundy Designer, creators of arguably the best design and IPS software on the market, have put together this free online seminar that will focus on the topic of profitability in photography, as taught by five industry-leading professionals, including our very own Pye Jirsa. Without ever having to open your wallet, you will get inside information on how to maximize profit in four different sessions. Each session is 45 minutes and includes a live Q&A to answer all your questions. We’ve outlined the sessions below for your convenience.

Seminar Details

What : Photography Seminar

: Photography Seminar When : May 5, 2021 (in four 45-minute sessions) Jenn Lewis : 8:00am PST Audrey Woulard : 9:30am PST Jason & Joanne Marino : 11:00am PST Pye Jirsa : 12:30pm PST

: May 5, 2021 (in four 45-minute sessions) Where : Online

: Online Cost : FREE

: FREE How to Attend: Sign up HERE.

Video: Learn Profitability from the Best

Pye Jirsa: How to Close

Be a Better Photographer Without Ever Touching the Camera

In this presentation, you will gain critical skills in three areas through sales training and a simple exercise we call the “W.A.V.E.” You’re going to book more clients, create images your clients actually value, and sell more albums/wall art along the way. Best of all, you’re going to do it without ever touching your camera.

Audrey Woulard: From the Shoot to the Book

The Art of Telling the Story for Guaranteed Album Sales

During this presentation you will learn how to shoot for the book from a portrait photographer’s perspective. Audrey will show you her blueprint for how she utilizes her portrait shoots to guarantee she sells an album with every single photo session and how she keeps her clients coming back year after year to ensure longevity.

Jason & Joanne Marino: Why Your Clients Need An Expert

And Why Being One Sets You Apart

Be more than a service provider, be an expert for your clients. Build trust, and help clients get what they truly desire. Take the selling out of sales, and elevate your client experience.

Jenn Lewis: Maximize Your Senior Sales with Fundy

Follow along as Jenn goes through her sales process using Fundy for her high school seniors and learn some sales tips that helps her maintain her $5k sales average.