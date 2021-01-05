Flashpoint, (aka Godox), has officially announced the XPLOR 100 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight, its lightest and smallest flash unit available. The XPLOR 100 Pro is a tiny, wireless, 100 watt-second, rechargeable lithium-powered flash with a full array of features, including variable zoom flash coverage. Featuring up to 360 full power pops, a 9-stop range, LED modeling bulb, easy to use buttons and a clear display, the XPLOR 100 Pro’s dedicated custom functions are ideal for a multi-flash experience.

“We’re proud to add our most compact, lightweight and affordable monolight to the Flashpoint family,” said Solomon Leifer, Senior Brand Manager at Flashpoint. “Weighing in at only a pound and about the size of a soda can, the XPLOR 100 Pro is the perfect travel companion for any photo shoot, no matter the location. Featuring seamless R2 connectivity, a magnetized front flash face for light modifiers, and rechargeable lithium battery packs, the XPLOR 100 Pro is the perfect way to join the R2 family on a budget.”

Features of the Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro Include:

Compact, Lightweight, and Portable : Measuring in at 4.4” x 3.0” x 3.0” and weighing in at only 18.5 ounces with battery, the Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro is perfect for all on-the-go photography.

: Measuring in at 4.4” x 3.0” x 3.0” and weighing in at only 18.5 ounces with battery, the Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro is perfect for all on-the-go photography. Flexible Compatibility : Ready for wireless TTL or Manual action compatible with Flashpoint products. Seamless connectivity with R2 transmitters in speedlights or triggers for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Olympus, and Pentax. The front flash face is magnetized to accept light modifiers from filters to grids, snoots, and super-wide diffusers, which also fit the Flashpoint round head flashes.

: Ready for wireless TTL or Manual action compatible with Flashpoint products. Seamless connectivity with R2 transmitters in speedlights or triggers for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Olympus, and Pentax. The front flash face is magnetized to accept light modifiers from filters to grids, snoots, and super-wide diffusers, which also fit the Flashpoint round head flashes. Bold Battery: 2600mAh rechargeable lithium battery packs are shared with the Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X and Zoom Li-on III Speedlights. Easily swap out for a new battery in seconds and keep shooting without delay.

2600mAh rechargeable lithium battery packs are shared with the Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X and Zoom Li-on III Speedlights. Easily swap out for a new battery in seconds and keep shooting without delay. Clear Display: LED panels clearly display the status of all remotely linked R2 compliant strobes, providing control of group lighting mastery.

LED panels clearly display the status of all remotely linked R2 compliant strobes, providing control of group lighting mastery. Wireless Communication: R2 wireless communication gives the speed of light response to on-camera or off-camera R2 Family devices for a spectacular advantage on the shoot in any environment.

Additional Features Include:

Flashpoint R2 2.4GHz Radio System

Auto-Sensing radio slave modes for Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fuji, Pentax, Panasonic, and Olympus

328 feet/100 meter R2 signal reception range

0.01 – 1.5 second recycle time

Manual flash range over 9 Stops – 1/256 – 1/1 Output

TTL / M / Multi flash modes

5 Groups keep the pace – A/B/C/D/E

32 Channels protect the isolation of the signal

High-speed sync to 1/8000th second

Last shot auto memory function

Second curtain sync

FEC / FEB – 1/3rd Increments (±3 Stops)

FEL (Flash Exposure Lock)

S1 Standard & S2 ‘Smart’ optical slave modes

Professional balanced color temperature at 5600°K ± 200°K

Stable color mode narrows to variable down to ±75°K

LED modeling light with user-directed intensity (1-10)

Automatic fan-cooled stability

Large dot-matrix OLED display

Advanced IGBT circuity for stable and precise flash duration

Recycle Time < 1.5 Seconds

Delay Flash 0.0130 seconds

Energy Output 100ws

Price – $299

We’ve put in a request to test and review these lights asap, but until then, let us know any questions or thoughts in the comments below.

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro battery-powered monolight is available for pre-order for $299 at Adorama.com.