Every 2018 15″ MacBook Pro Compared & Which One You Should Buy

If you’re in the market for a new 2018 MacBook Pro, Apple just released a host of updated machines featuring 6-core processors and updated graphics, along with higher capacities of RAM and SSD storage. It’s always difficult to choose which specs are worth paying extra for, especially if you’re on a budget.

Should you pay more for extra RAM and stick with a base processor? Maybe upgrade your storage but be forced to go with a lower spec graphics card? In this video I compare both the base model and mid-spec that most retailers keep in stock, along with a custom ordered configuration that costs $3499.99. I push the machines in video editing to tax the graphics and processors and the results are surprising. But there is good news.

For photo editors, I didn’t notice a difference in either Photoshop or Lightroom Classic in a wide variety of tasks. Exporting 100 42MP edited RAW images from the Sony A7Riii did take 17% longer using both the base model and the mid-spec compared to the i9 with 32GB of RAM. Since processor and graphics performance is very similar between the mid and top model MacBook Pro‘s, the speed improvement is actually due to higher RAM. For all of you photo editors, I would definitely suggest springing for the RAM upgrade, but the CPU and Graphics can be left alone.

