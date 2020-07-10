I’m sure we’ve all seen them on Instagram, Facebook, youtube, or whatever other platforms you can think of – The infamous DIY/Hack photo trick videos. But, just how many of these “hacks” are actually real and achievable? Some may be far more faked than you realize, and to the trained eye, it’s kind of painfully funny how easy it is to see and tell!

In this very fun video from Jessica Kobeissi, she tests out several of the more popular photo hacks to see if she can replicate the quite unbelievable and unachievable results they seem to say you can get with just your iPhone and a few household items. Which ones work? Which ones are completely faked? You’ll have to watch to find out!

All I do know, is I hope this becomes a trend and Jessica, (& hopefully others in the industry), start doing these debunk videos on the regular. While there are a lot of things you can do with a nice DIY project, there are a lot more you simply do need to have a professional to make work! So have a look, let us know what you think of the video, and more importantly, let us know if you’ve ever attempted any of these DIY/Photo Hacks yourself! We’d love to see your results.

Additionally, be sure to send us any DIY/Hack videos and tips you think are too over the top to be real. Maybe we can convince Pye to put his DIY skills to the test!

*Shared with permission