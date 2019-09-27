This week Canon announced its latest camera, the EOS M200. An entry level APS-C mirrorless system available for $549. While it’s nothing too exciting for all of the professionals here, but it does bring some impressive tools to an incredibly affordable camera. What’s new from this camera when compared to the M100? They’ve added the recently shown off eye-detection autofocus, 4k video, and an improved processor which provided the internals needed to include Dual Pixel AF.

[Related Reading: Canon Announced New 85mm f/1.4L, 3 New Tilt-Shift Lenses, & A New Mirrorless Camera]

Read the full press release here;

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or revel in documenting everyday moments, memories should be captured and easily shared. Offering social media enthusiast high image quality, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduces the EOS M200 camera. Great for those with wanderlust in their hearts, this camera ushers in a variety of new features, such as vertical video1, for those looking to step up from smartphone photography and enter the realm of interchangeable-lens cameras.

“Ease of use, convenience and shareability are imperatives for consumers today, especially when introducing new imaging products into an ever-changing market place,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The new EOS M200 camera is a mix of tried and true Canon features as well as new ones, and combined they create a non-intimidating mirrorless camera for the experienced photographer – yet it is approachable for someone beginning their visual storytelling journey.”

Standout Attributes of the EOS M200 Camera

Designed to capture life’s special moments in vibrant color and clarity, the EOS M200 camera is built with quality and connectivity at its core. Key components include:

DIGIC 8 Imaging Processor

4K UHD, Full HD up to 60p, Vertical video support1

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Eye Detection Auto-focus

Convenient Wi-Fi®2 and Bluetooth®3 Technology

Capable of Sharing Photos and Videos to Social Media Platforms

Compact and Lightweight Design

Compatible with Extensive Line of EF-M, Canon EF4 and EF-S4 lenses

Thanks to an impressive 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, the EOS M200 camera is capable of rendering detailed images of your travel escapades or your family milestones. The tilting LCD with touch screen allows for artistic expression when shooting subjects from a variety of angles, including selfies. Understanding the importance of sharing photos and videos, this camera is capable of transferring files directly to compatible smart devices using the Canon Camera Connect app. Images can then be seamlessly shared on social media platforms and web services or printed directly to compatible wireless Canon printers.

The camera will begin shipping in October and includes the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

Check Pricing & Availability of Canon EOS M200

Adorama | B&H