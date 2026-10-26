Bride Getting Ready: A Wedding Photographer’s Guide to Prep Coverage

Bride getting ready coverage sets the emotional tone for the entire wedding day. If you nail it, the client feels cared for, the album tells a complete story, and you walk into the ceremony already warmed up. If you rush it or treat it as a formality before the “real” shooting starts, you’ll spend the rest of the day playing catch-up on missed moments you can’t recreate.

At Lin and Jirsa Photography, we’ve shot prep coverage at hundreds of weddings across Southern California — cramped hotel rooms, sprawling estate suites, dark dressing rooms with one window. What follows is how we actually approach it, from the moment we walk in the door to the last bridal party frame before the ceremony.

Part of the Wedding Photography Guide

This article is part of our complete Wedding Photography Guide, a structured series covering every phase of the wedding day, from engagement sessions to the final reception shot.

Walk in early and read the room

Arrive before you’re supposed to. That’s not a soft suggestion — it’s the single biggest thing you can do to improve your prep coverage. Arriving 15 to 20 minutes early lets you assess the light situation, identify the best corner of the room for portraits, and spot problems before they become time crunches.

The first thing we do is find the light. Is there a window? Which direction does it face? Is the room so dark that we’ll need to supplement? A north-facing window in a suite gives you that soft, directional light that makes everything look effortless. A south-facing window at noon means you’re dealing with harsh light that blows out skin. We’ve walked into rooms where the only usable light was a single lamp and a bathroom fixture — and we’ve had to build a setup from scratch in under two minutes because the bride was already in the chair.

Honestly, the room itself tells you your whole shooting plan if you walk in with your eyes open instead of pulling out your camera immediately.

Photograph the details first

Detail shots need to happen before the room becomes chaotic — before people are milling around, stepping over the shoes, and picking up the rings to pass around. Get there early and get them done.

Before you arrive, ask the bride to gather everything into one spot: dress, shoes, rings, earrings, necklace, bracelet, bouquet if it’s arrived, invitation suite if she wants it included. A simple text the night before is all it takes. We’ll often say something like: “If you want detail shots of your jewelry and accessories, have everything in one place when we arrive — we’ll photograph them first thing so nothing gets overlooked.”

Ask the bride whether she wants the smaller accessories photographed as a styled flatlay or on her body once she’s dressed. Most brides want the dress photographed hanging by itself, but opinions vary on jewelry — some love a styled ring shot on a flower petal, others couldn’t care less and just want it on their finger. Find out in advance so you’re not burning ten minutes on a flatlay nobody asked for.

For the dress, hang it somewhere with clean background and good light. A smooth wall or a window frame works. A door covered in scuff marks does not. We’ve taped a small hook to a curtain rod in a hotel room more than once. Whatever gets the dress off the floor and into the light.

Approach makeup shots as directed moments, not candids

New photographers often try to shoot makeup application as pure photojournalism — hovering and hoping for a great moment. The problem is that the actual process of applying makeup is rarely photogenic. The bride’s face is often in an awkward position, her eyes are closed or half-open, and the makeup artist’s hands are blocking everything interesting.

The approach that actually works: shoot re-enacted makeup photos after the application is finished. The makeup artist pretends to apply a final touch while the bride is already fully done. Photographers sometimes call these “fakeup” shots for that reason. The results look natural because the bride is relaxed, her face is complete, and you can position both of them for the best light.

The other thing most photographers miss: you’re not obligated to shoot wherever the makeup artist has set up. Makeup artists choose their spot based on their lighting needs, not yours. Occasionally those overlap. Often they don’t. If the chair is positioned facing a harsh overhead light or backed against a cluttered bathroom counter, ask politely if you can move for a few frames. Most makeup artists are happy to accommodate — especially if you explain you just need two or three minutes near the window.

One setup we use at nearly every wedding: the backlit hairspray shot. Position a speedlight or small strobe behind and to the side of the bride, aim it toward camera, and have the stylist spray. The flash catches the mist and creates a halo effect that looks like it took serious planning. It takes about two minutes. Clients love it, vendors share it, and it requires exactly zero natural light — which makes it perfect for those dark, windowless hotel suites.

Find clean light, then direct the activity into it

Once hair and makeup are wrapping up, your job shifts from observer to director. This is where a lot of photographers get passive and miss the best frames of the getting ready coverage.

The light comes first. Find the best source in the room — usually the largest window — and then create an activity near it. Common setups that work: the bridal party doing a champagne toast, the bride writing a note to the groom, bridesmaids helping each other with last-minute adjustments. You’re not manufacturing emotion; you’re creating the conditions for it to happen in good light.

Keep the group tight enough that they fill your frame. A bridal party spread across a 15-foot couch in a big suite looks disconnected — physically and emotionally. Ask them to move closer together, even if it feels slightly staged to them. In the final image, it reads as natural closeness.

That said, don’t over-direct. Give one instruction and then step back. “Go give her a hug” is a direction. Choreographing every arm placement is not — and the subjects will feel the difference. The goal is a catalyst, not a performance.

Cover getting ready with wide, medium, and tight angles

This is the framework we use for every getting ready sequence, and it’s the fastest way to ensure you have a complete set of images that actually tell a story rather than a random collection of moments.

The wide shot establishes the scene. Where are they? What is everyone doing? What’s the environment? Shoot with something in the 24-35mm range, include some of the room, and make sure the viewer knows what’s happening. These are the images that open the prep section of an album.

The medium shot moves in on the people. Faces become readable. You can see expressions and reactions. This is where you’re capturing the emotion of the moment rather than the context. An 85mm at f/2 here isolates the bride from the background while keeping one or two bridesmaids in the frame behind her.

The tight shot captures the details of the action: hands on the zipper, the clasp of a necklace going on, a bridesmaid adjusting the veil. These close-ups are what make the sequence feel documentary rather than posed. Shoot them at whatever focal length lets you get close without distorting — typically 85mm to 100mm macro if you have it.

Every significant moment in the getting ready sequence deserves all three. Dress going on: wide of the room, medium of the bride’s face, tight of the zipper. If you only shoot medium frames the entire time, the album will feel flat. The combination of all three is what creates genuine visual storytelling.

Bridal portraits during prep: use the same light twice

Once the bride is fully dressed, take five to ten minutes for individual bridal portraits before moving into bridal party group shots. This is often overlooked in tight schedules — but it’s where some of the best images of the day come from, and you already have the light set up.

That’s the key: use the same window or light setup you’ve already been working with. Don’t break down and move to a different location for these portraits. The light is good, you’re already there, and the bride is fresh. Front and back full-length portraits, a face detail, a dress detail from behind. You can get a complete set of must-have bridal prep portraits in under eight minutes if you’re organized.

For focal length, we lean toward 85mm for individual bridal portraits during prep. The compression is flattering on the face and dress, the background blurs naturally without you having to push the aperture to f/1.2, and you can work in a reasonably small space. Wider than 50mm at close range introduces distortion that’s unflattering on the dress silhouette, particularly on the hips and shoulders.

Soft light is non-negotiable for bridal portraits. Whether that’s a large window with sheer curtains, a shoot-through umbrella, or a softbox — the goal is a gradual shadow transition on the face, not the hard shadows you get from direct flash or a bare window in direct sun. For a deeper look at light modifiers that travel well, see our guide to portable off-camera flash modifiers.

Bridal party group portraits: connections over symmetry

Classic symmetrical bridal party posing works for a reason: it’s fast, it reads clearly, and it scales from a party of four to a party of fourteen without requiring you to reinvent the composition. Place the bride in the center, VIPs immediately adjacent (maid of honor, sisters, anyone the bride mentioned specifically during the planning call), and build outward.

The detail that makes or breaks a bridal party group shot is physical connection. Shoulders touching, arms linked, hands on each other’s backs. People who are lightly touching look connected. People who are standing near each other but not touching look like strangers at a bus stop. Make sure everyone has at least one point of contact with someone next to them, and watch for overlap — more than about 20% body overlap reads as awkward unless it’s an intentional group hug or lean-in.

Once the group is positioned, vary expressions with micro-adjustments rather than full repositioning. Ask them to look at camera, then look at the bride, then lean in toward her, then just laugh. That last one almost always produces genuine laughter within about three seconds — which is more useful than asking people to smile, which produces the opposite of genuine laughter.

Editorial posing — varied heights, angles, and attitudes — produces more interesting images but takes significantly longer to set up. Allow 5 to 10 minutes for a group of six if you want to attempt editorial. We’d recommend only going that route if the bride has specifically said she wants it. Some bridal parties are enthusiastic and athletic about posing. Others are not, and spending ten minutes on an editorial arrangement with an unwilling group produces painful results. Read the room.

Individual bride and bridesmaid portraits

After group shots, photograph the bride individually with each bridesmaid. This is one of those deliverables that clients often don’t specifically request but always appreciate when they see them. The bride chose these specific people to stand next to her on this day. A single image of the two of them together is a genuine gift.

Keep it efficient. For each pairing, get one clean pose and one fun pose. The clean pose: shoulder to shoulder, bodies angled slightly toward each other rather than fully parallel, attention to posture and expressions. The fun pose: let them drive it. Ask if they have an inside joke, a signature move, anything that’s “theirs.” You’ll get something that means nothing to you and everything to them. Those are often the images that get framed.

Don’t spend more than about 90 seconds per pairing. With a party of six, that’s nine minutes total — which is completely workable within a tight schedule if you stay organized and keep transitions moving.

Family portraits during prep

Family formals happen later in the day, but prep is often the best opportunity to capture a quiet moment between the bride and her parents. The bride is fully dressed, emotions are running high, and the formal schedule hasn’t started yet. A few minutes with the mother of the bride, the father of the bride, or both parents together produces images that carry weight far beyond what the scheduled family formals typically deliver.

You don’t need to turn this into a full portrait session. Two or three frames — a hug, a first look between the bride and her father, a quiet moment with her mother while the veil is being adjusted — is enough. These are documentary moments more than posed portraits. Let them happen, position yourself for the light, and get out of the way.

The through line: plan and communicate before the day

Every tip in this guide relies on the same foundation: communication before the wedding day. The detail shot list, the dress location, the editorial posing preference, the inside jokes for individual portraits — none of that information is available to you if you’re meeting the bride for the first time when you walk into the prep room.

A 20-minute phone call or a detailed questionnaire sent two weeks before the wedding covers all of it. Find out who the VIPs are. Find out how much time is scheduled for prep. Find out if she has any specific shots she’s seen on Pinterest that she wants. Then you can walk in and execute rather than interview.

The photographers who produce consistently excellent bride getting ready coverage aren’t better at improvising under pressure. They just do the work beforehand so they don’t have to.

For a full system covering every phase of wedding day coverage, from engagement sessions through reception, explore our Wedding Photography Training System in SLR Lounge Premium.

Frequently asked questions about bride getting ready photography

How much time should be scheduled for bride getting ready photos?

Budget at least 60 to 90 minutes for comprehensive prep coverage, including details, makeup re-enactments, the dress going on, individual bridal portraits, bridal party group shots, and individual pairings. If the bridal party is larger than six or editorial posing is requested, add another 20 to 30 minutes. Rushed prep coverage is one of the most common reasons wedding galleries feel incomplete.

What gear do I need for getting ready photography?

An 85mm lens covers most of the session — bridal portraits, individual pairings, medium getting ready shots. A 35mm handles wide environmental frames and tight room situations where you can’t back up. A speedlight with a small modifier (shoot-through umbrella or portable softbox) handles dark suites and gives you the hairspray shot. That’s a complete kit. Anything beyond that is a bonus, not a requirement.

What settings should I use for indoor getting ready photos?

For window light situations, start at f/2 to f/2.8, 1/160s, and ISO 800 to 1600 depending on the room. Adjust from there. If the room is very dark and you’re supplementing with flash, expose for the ambient light first so the room doesn’t go black in the background, then add flash at a power level that complements rather than overpowers. The goal is to not make the images look like they were shot with flash even when they were.

Should I use flash for bride getting ready coverage?

Use available light where you can, and add flash purposefully where you can’t. Direct, on-camera flash during prep coverage produces flat, clinical images. Off-camera flash bounced through a modifier or aimed through a sheer curtain can be indistinguishable from window light in the final image. We typically pull out flash for two situations during prep: supplementing genuinely dark rooms, and the hairspray or veil shot where the backlight creates a creative effect you couldn’t achieve with available light alone.

How do I photograph the dress going on?

Cover it with all three angles: a wide frame showing the room and who’s helping, a medium frame showing the bride’s face and expression, and a tight frame on the hands doing the zipper, buttons, or lacing. Get into position before it starts — once the dress is on, the moment is over. Brief the bridesmaids in advance so they know to call you over when it’s time and to expect you to move around them quickly.