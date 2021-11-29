Do you often find yourself running low on battery power during photoshoots or when you need to finish work? Don’t have an outlet nearby that you can use to charge your devices? To resolve this issue, you need look no further than the following list of the best power banks for photographers.

Choosing the Best Power Bank for Different Devices

This generation relies heavily on the use of technological devices for communicating with others, handling daily tasks, or even working remotely. Because we use our electronic devices so frequently, battery life is always a concern. Despite frequent innovations for improving a device’s battery life, there are certain situations in which we need a backup. This is where the beauty and the genius of a power bank comes in.

For photographers who need to use their cameras for long periods of time (such as wedding or travel photographers), having a power bank is a must. This is especially true for outdoor or destination photoshoots. Individuals who work remotely may need to take their laptops on the go. Having a power bank will power their devices until their work is done.

However, not all power banks are built the same. There are power banks intended for smartphone use only while others are built to accommodate cameras that support USB charging. In short, you can find a variety of power banks built to power a wide range of devices. Here’s a look at a few of our favorites.

It pays to have all your bases covered when you’re going out of the studio for a photoshoot. Whether it’s all-day outdoor shoot or a quick session down at the park, having a power bank with a massive capacity is ideal. The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 Portable Battery is considered a heavyweight in this category.

It comes with a 26,800 mAh capacity that can recharge an average phone six times. This device is designed with an innovative PowerIQ system that delivers 5V/3.0A through one USB-C port and two USB-A ports. The only “problem” with this device is its weight. It falls on the heavier side when compared to other devices on this list. Still, with what you get in terms of charging capacity, the weight may be more than worth it.

This up-and-coming brand is providing great value through its massive capacity and unique features. The Ugreen 10,000 Portable Battery comes with an integrated USB-C PD and USB-A. This feature provides photographers with plenty of backup power for cameras and laptops.

With 10,000 mAh, you’ll get a reliable backup power that is both lightweight and portable. But, what makes this power bank a truly interesting choice is its LCD display that indicates remaining percentage charge. You’ll never be left guessing how much juice is left in the box.

If you’re in the market for an all-purpose power bank, the Belkin Pocket Power 10K Portable Battery is a great option. Like the previous selection, it holds a 10,000 mAh capacity, only this time with two USB-A slots for charging. This power bank is ideal for light travels and quick outdoor shoots.

With its light and slim chassis, you can almost use it as a handheld device. What really makes this power bank a delight to use is its 2.4 amp rated for fast charging. So, if you need to power your devices quickly, consider picking this one up.

We’ve got another heavyweight in the list with the Maxoak 50,000 mAh Power Bank. This powerbank (like the name suggests) holds 50,000 mAh capacity for all of your devices. Whether for your cameras, laptops or smartphones, this power bank can charge devices in no time, several times over.

This power bank is designed with four USB ports. Plus, an additional 12V and 20V outputs for your laptops. Plus, when you purchase this item, 14 different connectors are included.

If you don’t mind bulkiness as a trade-off for capacity (a common theme for the power banks on this list), the Silicon Power USB C Power Bank is another option that you might want to consider. It packs a 20,000 mAh capacity that can power your devices for a day or two.

Another feature that makes this a top option is its device compatibility. This device comes with two USB-A ports, micro-USB port, and type-C port that is equipped with Quick Charge 3.0. What’s more, the type-C port has a high 18W charge output. With this device, you can charge up to 3 devices, all at the same time!

Conclusion

We hope you found this list of the best power banks for photographers helpful. Remember, before choosing a power bank, consider the devices you intend to charge. Do you want something that can provide backup for one day or several days? Do you want something light and compact or do you have space for a heavy one? These are just some of the considerations you might have before investing in a new power bank.

Do you have other top picks that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!