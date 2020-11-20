With only a month until Christmas and a week until the official start of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, now is the perfect time to start shopping for the favorite photographer in your life. On behalf of the SLR Lounge community, we’re on the hunt for the hottest products of 2020, and the best deals for the creatives on our holiday shopping lists.
Since we’ve reviewed and researched the best (and worst) gear and software in the photo and cinema industries, we’re here to give you a curated and updated 2020 list to make your search a little easier. Below are the best gift ideas for the price range of $150 to $500. This price range is interesting because you’re out of the range of cheaper gifts and stocking stuffers, but you’re not quite in the range of high end cameras, lenses and flashes.
This year, you can pick up a brand new Drone from DJI at below $500. You can also explore less expensive lenses, high quality education, and mid range flash units in this range.
To see ALL of the price ranges, including cheaper stocking stuffers and the latest high end cameras, see our full Gift Guide in our Best Gifts for Photographers in 2020 list.
Under $300
SLR Lounge Premium – $178
For the first time, SLR Lounge Premium is offering a $178, 6 month membership option for the holiday season. Get unlimited access to all 1,500+ real world photography and business lessons by Pye Jirsa.
Datacolor SpyderX Elite – $269.99
Any photographer who creates physical prints or delivers professional photos to clients needs to calibrate his or her monitors to ensure accurate colors. Datacolor’s SpyderX Elite is the best tool for the job.
Profoto C1 Plus Smartphone Studio Light – $299
$465
A great gift for mobile photographers, the C1 encompasses the quality and precision of Profoto designed for your mobile needs. The round shape gives you a soft fall-off for beautiful light. Use the click-on magnetic mount to attach additional shaping tools. (Check Pricing: Adorama | B&H | Amazon)
Westcott 18” BiColor Ring Light Kit – $199.90
Although Westcott is known for their high-end cinema lights, they also have a great all-in-one ring light kit that is available for your increased amount of zoom calls with clients, your youtube side-hustle, or using during a photoshoot.
Loupedeck+ Editing Console – $249
If you spend any time in Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, Capture one, or basically any other editing and retouching application, then you’ll definitely want to have a keyboard/console like accessory from Loupedeck to help make your editing a breeze. These devices come fully configured with all the most used features and tools in the physical buttons and knobs, and they offer a wide range of customization to cater exactly to your editing style and workflow.
HoldFast Gear MoneyMaker Two-Camera Harness – $219.99 – If you’re looking for a gift for a two-camera shooter, then the Holdfast Moneymaker is a great option. The quality build and the stylish look make this a favorite among wedding photographers.
WANDRD – PRVKE Travel and DSLR Camera Backpack – $184 – A photographer you know will tell you they’re always searching for a better bag/backpack to carry all of their favorite gear, is comfortable to wear for long periods, and can fit in the overhead/carryon section of an airplane. That’s why the Wandrd Prvke is the perfect choice of fashion and function for the creative on your list this holiday season.
LaCie Rugged SSD 1TB Solid State Drive – $229.99 – One thing that goes hand in hand with photography is the need for multiple hard drives. Be it for sending files to a retoucher, giving them to a client, or just archiving and backing up in triplicate, you can never have enough storage! The Lacie Rugged Portable SSD Drive can make a world of difference with both capacity and speed making it a near perfect gift for the creative on your list.
Insta360 GO Action Camera- $199.99 – A fun, innovative way to capture stabilized, 1080p footage, GO features proprietary FlowState stabilization to keep your footage impossibly smooth, AI-powered FlashCut to find your best shots and edit them together on beat, and a wide range of in-the-box accessories.
Under $500
Visual Flow Lightroom Presets Bundle – $320 (
$475)
SLR Lounge’s sister company, Visual Flow is offering 33% off of their preset bundles. Buy the entire set for just $320 and get access to 4 powerful and intuitive time-saving preset packs plus the retouching toolkit.
Peak Design Travel Tripod – $349.95
As SLR Lounge’s recommended tripod, The Travel Tripod by Peak Design gives you pro-level stability and load capacity, yet packs down to the diameter of a water bottle. The unique design gives you fast and easy setup and takedown capabilities with a secure, fast, and ergonomic camera quick release.
Gnarbox 2.0 – $499
Nobody wants to bring their laptops along during an epic adventure climbing a mountain or hiking for days in the wilderness, but we also don’t want to miss and / or lose any of our precious photographs from those trips. Gnarbox has addressed and fixed that problem with the v2.0 – a backup solution that’s waterproof, weighs next to nothing, and can connect to your phone for viewing and management of the files you’ve backed up on there. (Check Pricing: Adorama | B&H | Amazon)
DJI Mavic Mini 2 – $449
The latest drone from DJI, The Mini 2 is less than 249 grams, with a compact and convenient design ideal for travel cinematography. Featuring a 3- Axis Gimbal, a 4K camera, and loads of the latest technology, this is a great gift for the amateur or professional film maker or photographer. (Check Pricing: Adorama | B&H)
Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro $399
$499
The most recent addition to the Flashpoint XPLOR series is the XPLOR 300 PRO. This offers enough power to be used in the studio or outdoors, and offers battery power to make on-location shoots a breeze.
Wacom PTH660 Intuos Pro $379 – The standard for photographers and graphic artists when it comes to graphic drawing tablets, the latest Wacom tablet is a great gift for photographers who spend significant time in editing their photos. This slim tablet design is their most popular size (13.2” x 8.5”) and features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response and virtually lag-free tracking for ultimate precision and control.
Mobile by Peak Design – $32 to $332 – Following in their tradition of innovation, Peak Design released Mobile this year, an entire ecosystem of mounts, cases, accessories, and chargers designed to better integrate your phone with your life. They’re made for any phone, and also compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe® system.
SkyWatcher Star Adventurer Photo Kit – $320 – Nightscape photographers will love this motorized portable tracking platform perfect for capturing incredible detail of the Milky Way, eclipses and other astronomical objects. The SkyWatcher features allows for integration with existing tripods.
See the Full Holiday Guide
Remember, these are just the gifts under $150. See the full list of the best gifts for photographers in 2020 in the full guide.
Prior Year Lists
If you need some other ideas, below is a list from prior years selections.
2019 Gift Guide For Photographers | $100-$500
Author: David Crewe
Published: 11/13/2019
Datacolor Spyder5CAPTURE PRO System $369
We’ve said it before that Datacolor is about the best there is for screen calibration, but their attention to detail and understanding of camera physics and workflow make them great creators of products that help throughout the entire photographic process. The Spyder5Capture Pro is a suite of tools that help manage correct calibration of lenses and color all the way from capture to edit and ready for print.
Designed to provide control of camera accuracy and color workflow, the Spyder5CAPTURE PRO from Datacolor includes the SpyderLENSCAL, the SpyderCHECKR case with target color cards, the SpyderCUBE with a protective pouch, and the Spyder5ELITE colorimeter with USB connectivity. Coming as a complete package, it’s the kind of set that a meticulous and sagacious photographer will appreciate, and help maintain professional results. It’s the kind of thing pros wish they had earlier in their career.
- Get It Here
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS $379
The PowerShot SX740 HS has a 40x zoom (24-960mm), a 20.3MP CMOS sensor, and is the first PowerShot to have 4K video capabilities. Every photographer should have some sort of “pocket” camera to take with them everywhere to scout or to capture those random unplanned moments, and this deal from B&H is too great to pass up! Normally a $399 camera on its own, it’s now bundled with a 16 gig SD card and carrying case for just $379 and it comes in two color options in case you’d like to go for that retro feel.
- Get It Here
Think Tank Retrospective V2.0 Shoulder Bag $150-$200
No photographer’s gear collection is complete without a messenger bag that meets both fashion and function demands. The Retrospective 10 V2.0 from Think Tank meets that demand a few times over! Available in multiple sizes and the large size, able to hold 2 gripped DSLRs, 3 lenses, a 15″ laptop, a water bottle, and more?! This bag is pretty incredible and fashion friendly for both male and female photographers on your shopping list.
- Get It Here
Tiffen Digital Neutral Density Filter Kit $118
The Tiffen 77mm Digital Neutral Density Filter Kit is a complete set of filters to help you get better shots in bright light and assist you with some special effect images.
Neutral Density filters have several uses and offer the possibility to achieve otherwise unachievable results. They enable the shooter to adjust exposure without affecting color balance, and this set from Tiffen has 2, 3, and 4-stop filters in a nice, tidy package.
This kit will be a great start to your long exposure landscape photography, not to mention brightly lit day time portraits. Also available in nearly every other thread size from 49mm to 82mm.
- Get It Here
Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera $299
Leave it to Leica to introduce an instant film camera that looks like it was part of an art installation at Art Basel, and functions just that much sweeter than most other instant offerings out there. The camera looks and feels like a conversation piece. It accepts Leica’s new line of instant film but also Fuji’s Instax, and its digital controls on the rear are basic, easy, and fast. Yes, it costs more than anything Fuji has to offer but then when you pick it up and use it, you realize it is a bit ‘more’ than anything Fuji has on tap, and it’s a special gift piece to be sure.
- Get It Here
B&H GIFT CARD $100 & up
There are few things more practical for a photographer than a B&H Gift Card. With free shipping to many of the U.S States, friendly return policies, and free shipping with orders over $100, this is an easy stocking stuffer.
- Get It Here
Capture One Pro $299
There is a lot that can be said about the editing software on the market; perhaps it’s bold to say, but we can confidently state that Capture One is the best raw processor on the market, bar none; there’s a reason you’ll see, almost exclusively, Capture One being used in professional fashion and portrait photography studios the world over. Nothing compares for tethered capture nor color grading within a raw processor, and the new layers abilities and PSD integration makes Capture One more compelling today than ever. If you want to see your files ‘sing,’ this is the software to use, especially since Version 12 was just released.
- Get It Here
Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Subscription $120
It used to be prohibitive to breach the barrier of entry into professional photography photo editing and retouching simply because the initial buy of the software required was significant, but Adobe’s Creative Cloud plans does away with all of that. With the Creative Cloud Photography plan both Lightroom and Photoshop and a host of powerful Adobe Mobile apps are at your disposal for only $10 a month, and for creative professionals, it’s an undeniably great deal. You can gift a year’s subscription to the plan for $120, and it’ll be transformative for any creative as these are required tools.
- Get It Here
Tether Tools ONsite Pro Bundle $350
Tether Tools is no stranger to creating unique and incredibly useful tools for the working photographer, and this time they upped the game with the ONsite Pro Bundle. It’s a small, discreet, and mobile tether station that’s now able to fully power your computer and accessories without the need of “onsite” outlets.
The system adds a V-mount battery underneath the table (that are pretty commonly used in the video world), which then connects to an outlet system, giving you multiple AC and USB plugs to run your photoshoot from.
- Get It Here
At Home Film Processing Kit $230
If there’s one thing that tends to re-energize creative minds, it’s shooting and processing film. There’s just something about shooting analog that makes you focus on “why” you’re shooting, not just “what.” While there are plenty of services out there to process the film for you, there’s something about mixing the chemicals and setting all the timers for yourself that’s overly gratifying and gets the creative juices flowing. This starter kit from from Jobo is a great place to start your at-home film processing creativity.
- Get It Here
Canon Pixma Pro-100 Wireless Inkjet Printer $349
There’s no better way to say this: “Your work deserves to be printed!” Speaking from experience, seeing your work on paper is an inspiring and uplifting thing. If you’re not ready to make that leap into the super high-end and expensive printers, the Pro-100 is an absolutely fantastic entry-level model that will still give you professional level prints. While we say it’s “entry-level,” it doesn’t skimp on quality whatsoever. With a maximum print size of 13″x19″, it has a great photo print quality and a wide array of features that appeal to pros and amateurs alike.
- Get It Here
Deals Under $500 from B&H
Need more gift ideas? B&H has a full list of holiday recommendations under $500!
- See More Here
2017 List of the Best Gift Ideas for Photographers under $500
Author: Kishore Sawh
Date Published: 12/13/2017
LaCie 5TB Rugged Thunderbolt / USB-C Mobile HDD $279
LaCie makes some of the most eye-catching external drives in existence, and they do it time and time again. They are a beautiful blend of utility and function that make the mundane and messy world of storage, attractive and tidy. This is a highly capable high-capacity drive that’s stylish, safe, versatile, and will bridge the tech gap between the computer you have now and the one you’ll get next. This is a drive any photographer would do well to have, and will likely get more use than they imagined. There are also smaller capacities.
- Get here.
Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet (Medium) $349
The Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet from Wacom is a flexible graphical tablet that can be used to digitize your work, and by flexible, we don’t mean bendable. By itself, the Intuos Pro is a standard drawing tablet that connects to your system via USB or Bluetooth. It has eight customizable ExpressKeys and a Touch Ring to assist you with your workflow, and comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, which has 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. Few things will improve someone’s editing like this. Highly recommend.
- Get here
Capture One Pro – The Best Raw Processor $299
There is a lot that can be said about the editing softwares on the market, and perhaps it’s bold to say, but it is with confidence we say that Capture One is the best raw processor on the market, bar none – there’s a reason you’ll see , almost exclusively, Capture One being used in professional fashion and portrait photography studios the world over. Nothing compares for tethered capture nor color grading within a raw processor, and the new layers abilities and PSD integration makes Capture One more compelling today than ever. If you want to see your files ‘sing’, this is the software to use.
- Get here
Leica Sofort Instant film camera $299
Leave it to Leica to introduce an instant film camera that looks like it was part of an art installation at Art Basel, and functions just that much sweeter than most other instant offerings out there. The rather Bauhaus aesthetic is beautiful and functional, and the camera looks and feels like a conversation piece. It accepts Leica’s new line of instant film but also Fuji’s Instax, and its digital controls on the rear are basic, they are easy, and fast. Yes, it costs more than anything Fuji has on offer but then when you pick it up and use it, you realize it is a bit ‘more’ than anything Fuji has on tap, and is a special gift piece to be sure.
- Get it here.
Samsung T5 $99+
You’d struggle to find a device that grows on you as much as this will. Samsung’s T1 was a brilliant portable SSD and the T3 that followed was better, and the T5 is better still. T1s can still be found as go-to pieces for staff at SLRL, in fact. With a form factor that’s not much bigger or thicker than a few credit cards, the T5 is super fast, solid, durable, and perfect for quick transfer of any types of files, anywhere.
In addition, if you’re a Lightroom User who moves between computers like a desktop station and a laptop and studio, they are ideal for moving around catalogues and make using LR between machines much easier. The same goes for Capture One sessions, which are probably the best ways to move around a shoot’s files. The size of the drive is a benefit and it’s the kind of gift someone is sure to use and wonder how they ever were without one. They come in various capacities from 250GB up to 2TB, and are all on holiday discount right now.
- Get it here.
Pelican 1607 Air Case $289+
Combining durability and lightness, the black 1607 Air Case from Pelican offers water, dust, and impact protection to your equipment in a travel-ready package. The case is molded with a proprietary lightweight resin that forms honeycomb structural elements, reducing the weight of the case while preserving durability and impact resistance. Optimized for travel, the case comes with a wheel design that was roll-tested for nearly 3000′ for durability. Overmolded handles are available for transport, as well as a retractable trolley handle. You have the option with the 1607 to have it with a set of padded dividers with hook-and-loop straps and limited lifetime warranty.
- Get here
TETHER TOOLS CASE AIR WIRELESS TETHERING SYSTEM $159.99
The Case Air Wireless Tethering System from Tether Tools is an innovative camera controller that connects and transfers images instantly from a DSLR camera to a smartphone, tablet or computer. Once connected to a camera via a small USB cable, Case Air creates its own wireless connection between camera and tablet, phone or computer (no wireless internet connection needed). Case Air is powered by a simple, easy-to-use mobile App with advanced camera functions including live-view, focus peaking, histogram, and grid overlay.
Images can be downloaded to a mobile device for on-the-go tethering and sharing. The Case Air App displays images full screen and a simple pinch-to-zoom lets you check critical focus on any image. The Case Air features built-in mounting options for the camera’s hot shoe or can be secured with included quick-release lanyard if a flash or camera trigger is in use.
- Get it here.
Bose QC 35 Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones $349
It’s true that headphones aren’t exactly directly camera related, and this pair also a bit indulgent overall, but for a traveling photographer or those who need to work on-the-go within a city, or at airports, or louder studios or coffee shops, they are a godsend. Bose took everything that made their QuietComfort headphone line the best in class, and then cut the cables, making them even better, and they can be the photographer’s companion they never knew they needed.
Since I’ve bought my QC35s they are with me essentially everywhere, and speaking as someone who travels a lot, they’ve covered a lot of ground/sea/air. They let me create an almost silent space wherever I am, and that means turning a noisy plane or airport lounge, or studio office into a peaceful retreat, allowing me to focus on retouching, writing, and all other facets of this business. They are, to me, absolutely indispensable. – Kishore Sawh, Editor-In-Chief
- Get it here.
Tiffen Digital Neutral Density Filter Kit $120
The Tiffen 77mm Digital Neutral Density Filter Kit is a complete set of filters to help you get better shots in bright light as well as assisting you with some special effect images.
Neutral Density filters have several uses and offer the possibility to achieve otherwise unachievable results. They enable the shooter to adjust exposure without affecting color balance, and this set from Tiffen has 2,3, and 4 stop filters in a nice tidy package.
Tiffen is and has been one of the primary names in filters for decades and for good reason. This set it just a sample of what’s available, and they offer them for pretty much any lens size you can think of.
- Get it here.
WANDRD PRVKE 21 BackPack $185
There are camera bags and there are camera bags, this is the latter, but this is also a bit more. With the PRVKE 21 WANDRD has earned our only 5-star rating on a bag – something truly exceptional. Its combination of size, modularity, overall functionality, attention to the finer details, and overall aesthetic and form factor make this a bag that you may not lust after to begin with, but will end up falling in love with.
There are camera bags to endure and there are camera bags to enjoy, and this –firmly– is the latter. It’s the kind of thing that you end up realizing you are always gravitating to even in the face of considerable options, and one that you’ll realize is often the daily solution to carrying your gear. Frankly, it’s absolutely brilliant.
- Get it here.
Datacolor SpyderCapture System $369
We’ve said it before that Datacolor is about the best there is for screen calibration, but their attention to detail and understanding of camera physics and workflow make them great creators of products that help throughout the entire photographic process. The Spyder5Capture Pro is a suite of tools that help manage correct calibration of lenses and color all the way from capture to edit and ready for print.
Designed to provide control of camera accuracy and color workflow, the Spyder5CAPTURE PRO from Datacolor includes the SpyderLENSCAL, the SpyderCHECKR case with target color cards, the SpyderCUBE with a protective pouch, and the Spyder5ELITE colorimeter with USB connectivity. Coming as a complete package its the kind of set that a meticulous and sagacious photographer will appreciate, and help maintain professional results. It’s the kind of thing pros wish they had earlier in their career.
- Get it here
Syrp Genie Mini $249
Compact enough to fit into a small carry bag or even your coat pocket; the Syrp Genie Mini is a portable and easy-to-use device for creating smooth panning motion time-lapses or real-time video. It is designed to sit between your camera and tripod and has an internal motor that enables 360° panning motion with cameras weighing up to 8.8 pounds. Control and setup is done wirelessly using a Bluetooth connection and the Syrp Genie App for iOS and Android devices.
To accommodate experienced and beginning time-lapse shooters, the app provides a useful set of presets so you can start shooting right away. A lithium-ion battery provides 48+ hours of time-lapse and 5+ hours of smooth continuous panning on a single charge, with a micro-USB cable included for re-charging the battery. A great gift for timelapse shooters.
- Get it here.
Peak Design EveryDay Backpack 20L (BLACK EDITION) $259
The Peak Design team is always pushing out new and innovative pieces and features, and the success of the Everyday messenger led to a whole line of new Everyday bags, including the much-loved backpack. The Everyday Backpack comes in a myriad of colors, but the colors weren’t always subtle, until they released the black edition. The new Black Backpack goes with everything, and has some subtle upgrades inside from the original. It’s incredibly light, versatile, and highly functional as a working pack. The sparseness of the appearance doesn’t do justice to the high number of features, and it integrates perfectly with anything else Peak Design makes, making it a great all ’round bag, backed by good people.
- Get here
DXO One $499
We reviewed the DxO One last year when it came out and found it to be an entirely surprising little device that produced incredible imagery despite its disarming size. With a 20MP 1 inch sensor and f/1.8 aperture the DxO turned the iPhone into an incredible photography platform the likes of which not even the iPhone X can touch – even major brand campaigns have been shot with it like that of Rolls Royce.
It has continued to be improved upon and now has added WiFi and full RAW workflow support now that iPhones are RAW capable, making it that much better, and relevant as ever. It’s the ultimate iPhone photography accessory for travelers and those who like to keep a small footprint with big power.
- Get it here.
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G $476
It’s not always easy to find top-notch DSLR camera pieces under $500, particularly lenses, and it’s unlikely you’ll find a a better value than that of Nikon’s famous 85mm f/1.8G. This ear may as well be called the era of the 85 and the 1.8G from Nikon is exceptionally good. It’s been around for a while and is a piece you’ll find in many professional bags due to its price and performance. If you are a Nikon shooter or are looking for a gift for someone who is, particularly if they shoot weddings or portraits or fashion, you simply cannot will not go wrong with this.
- Get it here.
FujiFilm 23mm f/2 R WR $449
Fuji has released a few 23mm lenses for their X-Series line-up and it’s incredible how quickly they have become almost cult classics among Fuji shooters, especially the f2 given its price point. They are popular choices among Fuji shooters for everything from lifestyle, boudoir, and wedding photography given it’s 35mm equivalent focal length, and it’s also smaller, lighter, and faster focusing. It would be a welcomed and loved addition to any Fuji shooter’s kit.
- Get it here.
Canon 50mm f/1.4 USM $299
A fast 50mm is, as most of you know, sort of the one lens you can always bank on seeing in a photographer’s bag, because they’re typically sharp, small, and relatively cheap for a 1.4. Its f/1.4 maximum aperture makes it very effective in low light situations and able to provide shallow depth of field focus. Two high-refraction lens elements and new Gaussian optics eliminate astigmatism and suppress astigmatic difference. Its ultrasonic autofocus motor (USM) enables fast, smooth and silent autofocus action and full-time manual focus override allows for the precision of manual focus even in One Shot AF mode.
It’s not a new lens but it’s still relevant and atop many a Canon shooter’s wish list and if you’re looking for the first lens to buy a Canon shooter you can’t go wrong with this one.
- Get it here.
Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS $298
Carrying on with the nifty fifties, Sony’s rather recent 50mm release for their E-mount has been a success. It’s a prime portrait-length lens featuring a bright f/1.8 maximum aperture and a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 75mm. The lens has a lightweight and compact design with an aluminum alloy lens barrel and engraved focusing ring to provide greater handling as well as an aesthetic appearance. This particular 50 comes with Optical SteadyShot image stabilization which is quite effective at reducing camera shake by a number of stops. It’s an overall great value and nice to be able to get this focal length on something like an a6300 without spending as much as the 55 Zeiss.
- Get it here.
Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Lens (APS-C) $166
Packing in a Silent Wave Motor AF system with a rear focusing design, the NIKKOR 35mm is able to lock focus quickly and quietly. Also, it has manual focus override for taking control whenever it is desired, and it can focus as close as 11.8″ to your subjects. Additionally, it has a 52mm filter diameter and features a 7-blade diaphragm for smooth out-of-focus elements.
- Get it here
Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens $349
The EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens from Canon is a highly practical medium telephoto prime lens ideal for a range of applications including portraiture. Its fast f/1.8 maximum aperture is effective in low light and ideal for shallow depth of field focus control. An ultrasonic autofocus motor (USM) provides fast, smooth and quiet AF action and because the front lens group does not rotate during focusing, polarizing and special filter effects can be used effectively.
A bright f/1.8 maximum aperture makes this lens a good choice for low-light photography and provides shallow depth of field control, ideal for portraiture with pleasing background blur.
- Get it here
Drobo 5C 5-Bay USB 3.0 Type-C Enclosure $319
The Drobo 5C protects your data from a single or dual hard drive failures, but it doesn’t just protect against drive failures, but also from potential data loss after a power outage. The Drobo 5C includes advanced battery backup technology that helps protects data in memory or cache. During a sudden power loss, Drobo protects in-progress operations by saving them to an internal SSD. The operations are resumed and written to the disks once power is restored. This helps ensure important information is safe and sound. The battery recharges itself and is designed to last for the life of your Drobo. This is a fantastic economical back-up solution for photographers, and USB-C means it’ll work with pretty much all new computers and gear on the horizon, allowing for the fastest transfers. This is a gift that will be appreciated by beginners and seasoned photographers alike.
- Get here
CREATIVE CLOUD SUBSCRIPTION $120
It used to be prohibitive to breach the barrier of entry into professional photography photo editing and retouching simply because the initial buy of the software required was significant, but Adobe’s Creative Cloud plans does away with all of that. With the Creative Cloud Photography plan both Lightroom and Photoshop and a host of powerful Adobe Mobile apps are at your disposal for only $10 a month, and as a creative professional it’s undeniably a great deal. You can gift a year’s subscription to the plan for $120, and it’ll be transformative for any creative as these are required tools.
- Get it here.
$500 B&H Gift Card
Ok, while not requiring the biggest box on Christmas morning, a gift card from B&H will likely get the eyes to light up just as anything else. Any photographer will welcome the chance to spree at B&H and meticulously and even agonizingly pour over all the options at their finger tips. This choice is always a winner.
- Get it here.
Best Gift Ideas for Photographers Under $500
Christopher Lin
Latest Guides
Holiday Specials
$100 Off Premium
1,500+ Lessons, 30+ Workshops
33% Off Visual Flow
Designed by SLR Lounge & DVLOP
2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Ideas for All Budgets
Black Friday Deal Tracker
Updated Daily
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.