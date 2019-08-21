$6,700 IMac Pro Vs $5,700 Custom PC: Adobe Premiere Performance Test

Both Apple and PCs have their pros and cons, but this article and video aren’t about that. A couple of weeks ago we compared two similarly priced high-end computers to test how Lightroom performed – the first being the new iMac Pro, and the other being a custom build from Puget Systems. In this video, we’ll compare Premiere Pro’s performance with the same computers to see how they perform.

Budget & Specs

Let’s start with the budget and specs. We started with the iMac Pro configured with:

For comparable warranty, we also added AppleCare to the iMac which gave us a pre-tax total of just over $6,700. Not cheap, but it does also include the beautiful 5K retina display which has beautiful and accurate colors out of the box. Not too long ago, I shared my thoughts on Apple products for photographers, and let’s just say it’s been a love-hate relationship. I will say that since the article, and since all of my machines have been repaired, I haven’t had any more issues.

On the PC side, we know we can build our own machines for cheaper. But, honestly, we don’t have the time anymore. If you enjoy building and troubleshooting your own machines, great! By doing so, you can save quite a bit of money. For us, we need pre-built machines that just work and we need the manufacturers of those machines to stand behind them so we can focus on what we do best, take pictures, and create education. Our research pointed us to Puget Systems, who designs purpose-built PCs for specific software applications. We had a working budget of around $5k since we wanted to leave plenty of room in the budget for whatever monitor/tweaks upgrades you might want.

The PC was configured with:

Our pre-tax price, including our additional storage, was just over $4,800. This leaves us $1,900 for the monitor and potential upgrades. Side note, this price also includes Puget Systems lifetime labor and tech support warranty, as well as 3 years on parts. For the monitor, we added the BenQ PD 3200U 4K display for an additional $700 and pocketed the $1,100 difference. Also, keep in mind that we’ve built this system with an OS SSD and an additional 10TB drive. Had we built it with the same 2TB storage option as the iMac Pro, we’d drop another $640 from the price tag. At this point, I felt that familiar freedom in designing what I needed with my PC, versus just taking what Apple offers.

The Premiere Pro Tests

Both of these machines are highly capable, but our testing is specifically just for Premiere Pro use on the types of projects we typically do – trailers, full workshops/courses, webinars, etc. Most of the time we deal with 4K UHD footage from a Canon C200, occasionally dipping into Cinema Raw Light.

Again like the Lightroom Classic comparison, we’ve divided our tests into two categories: Passive tasks vs. Active tasks within Premiere. Passive tasks are things that we can run in the background such as importing, rendering, and exporting. Active tasks are the things we do while editing video: playback, cutting, color grading, graphics, etc. Of the two categories, Active Tasks are more critical since these tasks directly relate to how much time we spend on editing within Premiere. When editing hours of video content, delays in active tasks can exponentially affect the amount of time we spend on an edit.

For each set of tests, the appropriate/identical footage was loaded onto the desktop of each machine. Each task was tested at least three times to ensure accuracy.

Passive Task REsults

Let’s start with passive task results beginning with Importing. We’re importing an identical 476.7gb set of 4K UHD footage of a section of one of our workshops.

IMPORTING (WINNER = iMAC PRO)

The iMac Pro had an initial import of 1 minute 50.56 seconds while the Puget had a slower initial import of 1 minute 59.50 seconds, showing the iMac Pro to be around 8% faster than the PC when it came to importing.

Rendering Video (WINNER = Puget PC)

This test could be considered active or passive considering the length and complexity of the sequence being rendered. We ran a stress test that consisted of four 5-second C200 4K UHD files shot at 59.94p in a 2×2 split-screen on a 3,840×2,160 sequence. A LUT was placed on an adjustment layer that affected all 4 clips and two of these clips were reversed. The iMac Pro rendered out on an average of 55.99 seconds while the Puget was a good deal faster at 40.21 seconds or around 28% faster than the iMac.

Exporting Footage (WINNER = IMAC PRO)

For our export test, we wanted to test a real-world finalized project. We tested our Lighting III Teaser video, which is a 5 minute 22.13 second 4K UHD 23.976 sequence, complete with color grading, graphics, images, audio tracks, voiceover, and a mix of 4K UHD and 1080p footage. The iMac was faster at 8 minutes 58.80 seconds to export while the Puget took 10 minutes 35.58 seconds showing the iMac to be around 18% quicker than the PC. *Overall, the iMac Pro and Puget had fairly similar import times, the iMac Pro had a slight edge resulting in about 8% better import times. However, when it came to our rendering stress test, the Puget unexpectedly performed just over 28% quicker than the iMac Pro. We expected the processing power of the iMac Pro to outdo the PC on rendering, but it was quite the opposite. However, when it came to exporting, the iMac Pro once again stood out with an 18% quicker speed over the PC.

PC users don’t worry, in our conclusion, we’ll provide you an upgrade option that will get the Puget System to match or outperform the iMac Pro within budget. For now, let’s move to active tasks.

Active Task REsults