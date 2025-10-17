Artist Feature | How Misty Huss Reinvented Picture Day

Laid off in 2020, Colorado-based photographer Misty Huss was sending résumés into the void when her husband stopped her mid-scroll. “You’re an excellent photographer,” he said, “Go do that!” Days later, athletic directors began calling, and a new career was born

Roots in Photography and Sports

For Misty, the choice to take the leap into photography full-time felt like a new beginning, but it was really a return to the passions that shaped her life from the start. Inspired by her grandfather, an Air Force pilot who chronicled his travels with a camera, she began saving her allowance for film in grade school. When she wasn’t behind the lens taking pictures, she was on the field—playing, coaching, and working at nearly every level of sport. Those experiences gave her a front row seat to how athletes and coaches really felt about team picture day: utter dread.

From Corporate Life to Full-Time Photographer

For years, Misty juggled photography with a demanding corporate career. When the layoff hit in 2020, she decided to go all in. And the timing couldn’t have been better. A national sports photography company had just pulled out of Colorado, and local athletic directors who knew her from coaching began to call. Misty stepped up, marking the beginning of a whole new chapter.

A Crash Course in Volume Work

In Misty’s own words, her first season was “a crash course in volume photography.” She quickly learned that this work demanded speed, organization, and consistency. Her mission was ambitious, yet simple: take great photos and streamline picture day. Parents loved online ordering, coaches loved not having to handle and distribute envelopes, and athletic administrators valued the efficiency. Word spread quickly: Misty built a solid reputation for making the picture day process painless..

Building a Brand for Growth

At first, Misty worked under her own name. But as her work grew, some clients assumed she only did portraits, while others assumed she solely focused on sports. To clear up any uncertainty, she launched MH Mobile Studios, a brand dedicated to her volume and corporate work. The new name gave her clients a greater sense of clarity and gave her the room she needed to evolve her business and grow.

Picture Day, Reinvented

Her mobile studio trailer transformed picture day. Athletes moved through stations quickly, parents received QR cards to pre-register, and galleries were ready almost immediately. Some families even collect the cards as keepsakes, while grandparents across the country order prints and products directly online.

Behind the scenes, Misty relies on Zenfolio’s NextZen platform to keep everything running smoothly. One of her biggest time-savers, the CSV bulk gallery creation tool, turns a team roster into organized galleries in minutes. “Previously, I’d spend hours setting up folders manually,” she said. “Now, Zenfolio does it in under a minute.”

Misty keeps things fun with posing charts and props, giving kids freedom to choose their favorite poses while still keeping the schedule on track. “We can get four or five different looks in about a minute,” she says.

The Ripple Effect

Her streamlined process has created a positive ripple effect. Coaches don’t lose practice time, parents love the convenience, and athletic directors regularly refer her to peers. Misty has never had to rely on paid ads; her business grows entirely through word of mouth.

NextZen plays a big role in creating this polished customer experience: QR codes simplify pre-registration, mobile-friendly galleries make ordering from phones easy, and automated tax handling makes the accounting side of the business more efficient. For Misty, Zenfolio is more than just software. It takes away the necessary, but time-consuming, clutter of admin tasks, and lets her get on with her day!

Lessons and Defining Success

When asked what advice she’d give to other photographers curious about volume work, Misty is quick to point out that it’s best to start off slow. Build relationships, refine your systems, and remember that success isn’t just about the sales numbers…it’s about scale.

For her, true success is in the little things; thank-you notes from parents, referrals, and the small, unforgettable moments—like the four-year-old boy who insisted on wearing a clip-on tie with his soccer jersey. “That picture,” Misty recalls, “is one his parents will treasure forever.”

At the heart of Misty’s work is the same joy she felt picking up her first camera: capturing moments that last a lifetime. And with the right tools to support her workflow, she’s turned picture day into something schools no longer dread, but look forward to.