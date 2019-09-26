The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are finally here! And they’re packing a truly revolutionary camera system. Mobile camera technology has been improving so much over the years, but Apple keeps coming in and changing the game. The new camera system offers an all new ultra-wide angle camera, Night Mode, improved Smart HDR, and those are just the tip of the iceberg!

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max

Apple’s camera has been in competition with the Google Pixel for some time now, working tirelessly to improve their camera system and knock the Google Pixel out of the water. Well, photographer Austin Mann thinks they’ve really done it with the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max!

Austin Mann is an incredibly talented photographer with quite a few noteworthy clients under his belt, including Apple, Condé Nast, Nat Geo Traveler, Nike—but that’s only naming a few. He recently acquired the new iPhone 11 Pro and used it while traveling on a photo assignment. He couldn’t have been happier with the results and published THIS awesome review on the new iPhone’s pros and cons.

To Mann, one of the most impressive aspects of the new iPhone is the Night Mode.

“One thing I love about Apple’s approach to Night mode is the strategic balance of solving a technical problem while also caring deeply about artistic expression,” Mann says in his review. “It’s clear their team didn’t take the let’s-make-night-look-like-day approach, as some of their competitors have. Instead, it feels more like an embrace of what it actually is (night) while asking, ‘How do we capture the feel of this scene in a beautiful way?’”

Across the board, the reviews are coming in saying how much the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are changing the game of mobile camera technology. The Verge Editor in Chief, Nilay Patel recently put out his own review, in which he also talks about how impressed he is with the new Night Mode—how they took excellent care to preserve all the detail and “feeling” in nighttime images.

Our point is this: you need to check out the new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Apple is constantly raising the bar on what exactly a camera phone should be, so don’t waste time with the competitors. Grab your iPhone 11 Pro today!

