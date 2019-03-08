Adobe Celebrates International Women’s Day with These 16 Artists

In celebration of International Women’s Day today, Adobe is featuring 16 global female artists who embody the spirit of the holiday by uplifting and empowering women with their work.

Representing diverse backgrounds from all over the world, these women share one thing in common: their dedication to supporting women and sharing their stories through art. Some of these incredible artists include:

Paola Mathé, a photographer, creative director, and founder of Fanm Djanm, a headwrap retailer that helps women live as their most authentic selves.

Danielle Villasana, a photojournalist covering human rights, women, identity, and health in Latin America.

Sheila Pree Bright, a photographer, artist, and contributor to Everyday Black America focused on the unheard stories of movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

Amber McCulloch, a plus size model and fashion blogger, and Anna O’Brien, a lifestyle and fashion creator, who are dedicated to fighting for a more body-positive world.

According to Adobe:

Featured Artists:

Below are some images created by the featured artists. All images are displayed with the permission of Adobe. Do not copy or modify without consent.

Paola Mathé

Instagram | Website | Fanm Djanm

Jamie Thrower

Studio XIII Photography Instagram | Website | Personal Instagram

Vanessa Rivera

Instagram | YouTube

Danielle Villasana

Instagram | Website

Luisa Azevedo

Instagram | Shop

Dani Noire

Instagram | Website

Bronte Huskinson

Instagram | Website | Pinterest

Sol Bela

Instagram | Website

Shaylin Wallace

Instagram | Shop

Amber McCulloch & Anna O’Brien

Amber: Instagram | Website

Anna: Instagram | Website

Katrina Yu

Instagram

Heba Khamis

Instagram | Website

Jenny Kaiser

Instagram

Sheila Pree Bright

Instagram | Website

See the full list here.