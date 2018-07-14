Photographing the Milky Way

Limited Time Launch Discount!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
News & Insight

36 Award-Winning Wedding Photography Images That Will Take Your Breath Away

By SLR Lounge Official on July 14th 2018

Our June Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in July!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.  The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring.  The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Submit To Awards

Wedding Portraiture

Apex Award Winners

Sean Le Blanc – SLRL Profile | Website

Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website

Rahmadi Egoy – SLRL Profile | Website

Beth Lang – SLRL Profile | Website

Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website

Megan Allen – SLRL Profile | Website

Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Award Winners

Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website

Victor Duduca – SLRL Profile | Website

Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website

Paco Van Leeuwen – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Award Winners

Renatto Nomura – SLRL Profile | Website

Brâulio Bacc – SLRL Profile | Website

Motiejus – SLRL Profile | Website

Adrian Gudewicz – SLRL Profile | Website

Athar Ali – SLRL Profile | Website

Timo Ilves – SLRL Profile | Website

Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile

Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding Photojournalism

Apex Award Winners

Adi Prabowo – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Award Winners

Jayanto Andoko – SLRL Profile | Website

Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website

Shane Watts – SLRL Profile | Website

SGN Photography – SLRL Profile | Website

Carsten Schertzer – SLRL Profile | Website

Yuanna Try – SLRL Profile

Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website

Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Award Winners

Drew Noel – SLRL Profile | Website


Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website


Irawan Gepy Kristianto – SLRL Profile | Website

Submit To Awards

Submit to SLR Lounge Awards to be featured on site and win an Apex, Summit, or Ascent Award – submission closes for July at the end of the month!

Tags:
Previous
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD Quick...
Next
Sony Releases RX100VA As A Shorter...
About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

  1. Nrimarriage bureau

    Beautiful Images
    | |
  2. Jeff P

    Wow these are amazing! Makes me want to push a lot more and continue learning. 
    | |
Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

The Sony Story No One Tells, Not Even Sony | It's Not In Our Nature To Snuff Out...
By Kishore Sawh on July 18, 2018
New Voigtlander NOKTON 50mm f/1.2 Aspherical VM lens
By Kishore Sawh on July 19, 2018
Excire Plug-in For Lightroom | An Ai Plug-in to Help You Search & Save Time in...
By Kishore Sawh on July 19, 2018

Connect with us!

[i]
[i]