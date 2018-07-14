36 Award-Winning Wedding Photography Images That Will Take Your Breath Away

Our June Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in July!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Wedding Portraiture

Apex Award Winners

Sean Le Blanc – SLRL Profile | Website

Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website

Rahmadi Egoy – SLRL Profile | Website

Beth Lang – SLRL Profile | Website

Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website

Megan Allen – SLRL Profile | Website

Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Award Winners

Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website

Victor Duduca – SLRL Profile | Website

Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website

Paco Van Leeuwen – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Award Winners

Renatto Nomura – SLRL Profile | Website

Brâulio Bacc – SLRL Profile | Website

Motiejus – SLRL Profile | Website

Adrian Gudewicz – SLRL Profile | Website

Athar Ali – SLRL Profile | Website

Timo Ilves – SLRL Profile | Website

Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile

Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding Photojournalism

Apex Award Winners

Adi Prabowo – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Award Winners

Jayanto Andoko – SLRL Profile | Website

Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website

Shane Watts – SLRL Profile | Website

SGN Photography – SLRL Profile | Website

Carsten Schertzer – SLRL Profile | Website

Yuanna Try – SLRL Profile

Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website

Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Award Winners

Drew Noel – SLRL Profile | Website



Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website



Irawan Gepy Kristianto – SLRL Profile | Website

Submit to SLR Lounge Awards to be featured on site and win an Apex, Summit, or Ascent Award – submission closes for July at the end of the month!