36 Award-Winning Wedding Photography Images That Will Take Your Breath Away
Our June Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in July!
The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.
Wedding Portraiture
Apex Award Winners
Sean Le Blanc – SLRL Profile | Website
Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website
Rahmadi Egoy – SLRL Profile | Website
Beth Lang – SLRL Profile | Website
Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website
Megan Allen – SLRL Profile | Website
Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Award Winners
Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website
Victor Duduca – SLRL Profile | Website
Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website
Paco Van Leeuwen – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Award Winners
Renatto Nomura – SLRL Profile | Website
Brâulio Bacc – SLRL Profile | Website
Motiejus – SLRL Profile | Website
Adrian Gudewicz – SLRL Profile | Website
Athar Ali – SLRL Profile | Website
Timo Ilves – SLRL Profile | Website
Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile
Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website
Wedding Photojournalism
Apex Award Winners
Adi Prabowo – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Award Winners
Jayanto Andoko – SLRL Profile | Website
Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website
Shane Watts – SLRL Profile | Website
SGN Photography – SLRL Profile | Website
Carsten Schertzer – SLRL Profile | Website
Yuanna Try – SLRL Profile
Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website
Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Award Winners
Drew Noel – SLRL Profile | Website
Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website
Irawan Gepy Kristianto – SLRL Profile | Website
Beautiful Images
Wow these are amazing! Makes me want to push a lot more and continue learning.