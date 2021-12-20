Let’s face it, buying photography equipment can add up easily. It’s usually not a good sign when your memory card wallet has more content than your actual wallet. Hooray for DIY! If you’re the type that would rather craft it out, spend your weekends at Home Depot, and knee deep in your garage with a drill, then this article is for you. Over the years, we’ve posted more than a few DIY projects on SLR Lounge – from camera sliders to beauty dishes to V-flats; you name it, there is a photography hack do-it-yourself alternative.

$50 DIY CONTINUOUS LIGHTING SET-UP FOR GREAT PORTRAITS | AARON NACE

For only about $50, you can make a 3-light setup for portraits. Toss in a dark backdrop, some C-stands, some gaffers tape and voila – an instant studio.

POSSIBLY THE BEST DIY BEAUTY DISH THERE IS

Technically this was published in 2014 and missed the 2015 mark by two weeks, but it is still one of the best DIY beauty dishes I’ve seen. It looks very professional and is only about $20 to make. It requires a little more elbow grease than some other projects you might see. The results are worth it, though.

BRILLIANT DIY V-FLATS WITH CUSTOMIZABLE CATCHLIGHTS

This little shoot-through system with built-in catchlights will help you create a studio anywhere. It’s made from inexpensive foam board and tape, so it won’t cost too much more than your latte.

This is another one from Digital Rev and has 5 DIY lighting setups for you to try. And again, these projects are dirt cheap and not pretty. But if you have that empty Pringles can and need a snoot, this video will teach you how to make one.

The following DIY light modifier may be deemed the coolest, but it also involves glitter – which is a really good and really bad thing all at the same time. If you have $5, you can make a project reminiscent of something you made in kindergarten art class, but now it can be useful as a glitter reflector or one of many other creative effects for your photography.

This “phenomenally bright” 1000 Watt Equivalent LED flashlight is as portable as it is powerful. For only $50, you can make this dimmable light good for indoor and outdoor use.

The Easychrome is a DIY color-infrared, LO-FI point & shoot camera that emulates the look of Aerochrome Film. Much more than a mere shift in hue or a digital manipulation, the Easychrome renders reflected infrared light in sizzurp-stained shades of purple, pink and red.

If you shoot product photography, you’ll need a specialized table that will help you control reflections and get your modifiers in really close. The build is fairly simple, inexpensive and yields a highly effective product.

For about $113, you can build a board to organize and hang all of your battery chargers in one place. No more digging through all the desk drawers and fumbling to find outlets while on location. It’s all in one, portable, stress-free location.

Have you built any of these projects? How have they worked out for you? Do you have any DIY projects you’ve created that helps you with your photography? Comment below!

Build a Dolly For Smoother Moving Shots

I don’t do much video so I don’t really want to invest in a camera slider for the few times I do need something to stabilize my moving shots. This DIY project is easy and fun, and you can strap your camera on it or even your phone.

Items Needed:

PVC Pipes

Gorilla Pod

Remote Control Toy Truck

Your Camera or Phone

DIY Ring Light

We’ve showcased many DIY ring lights before, but this one is free using a few items you already have around the house.

Items Needed:

Big screen monitor/TV

Tripod

Your Camera

Conclusion

My favorite hacks in the 10-minute video are #1, the “Tripod Sling” and #7, the “Strap Filter.” The strap filter one is so simple, but something I’ve never thought about doing before. By just using your camera strap to cover the bright sky and metering for the land, you can get a nice exposure of the sky – if you forgot your ND filter or where the HDR function is – which I usually do.