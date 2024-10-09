10 Best Photo Light Boxes for DIY Product Photography

When showcasing products on an online store or social media, capturing their photos at the correct angle makes all the difference. That’s where the photo light boxes with portable setups come into play and reduce the harsh shadows to make sure your product pictures are clear and detailed while you take them. In this article, we’ll explore the 10 best options, their features, pros, and cons so you can select the right one for your DIY product photography.

Are Light Boxes Good for Product Photography?

Light boxes work very well for DIY photography to highlight details of the products without distracting reflections or shadows.

Consistent Lighting

Natural lighting changes all day, which decreases the quality of the photos you capture. The best thing about a light box is the consistency it offers. It provides steady, diffused light to make sure the outcome is astounding, regardless of the time of day.

Ease of Use

If you are a beginner, a photo light box is incredibly user-friendly for DIY. You can set it up quickly, usually without the need for any other equipment, as lights are often included. Most of the time, you can simply place your product inside, turn on the lights, and start shooting!

Versatility

Photo light boxes are not just for e-commerce; they’re also perfect for adapting to different subjects and styles for creative projects, like capturing handmade crafts, food photography, or even pet products, and they come in a wide variety of sizes.

Top Photo Light Boxes for DIY Product Photography in 2024

It’s 2024, and DIY product photography is at an all-time high for small businesses. While some larger scale projects might require, or at least benefit from hiring a professional service, many projects can run on a low budget to make room for more profit. Even if you don’t own professional camera gear, you probably have a smart phone, which provides a decent quality camera and access to photo editing apps. As a small business owner, it makes sense to invest a small amount of money in a good quality photo light box that will help you take clear and detailed pictures of your products to stand out in the online marketplace.

To help you with this, we’ve listed our 10 best choices below, separated into small, medium, and large sizes:

Small Photo Light Boxes for DIY Product Photography

You’re not going to find a lot of bells and whistles with the PULUZ mini photo studio light box, but considering the size and price, as well as the box’s basic functionality, you’ll still find value, especially if you snage one on sale. With its built-in 96-piece LED light beads, this tiny box provides big enough light for capturing small products, including everything from jewelry and toys to other small objects. You can set it up in seconds and quickly switch out the available backdrops to suit your needs.

10″ x 10″ light box with a foldable design

6 double-sided color backgrounds (12 colors total)

Top-side and front-side shooting angles

Light diffuser

Carry bag

Excellent value for the price

Quick assembly

Ideal size for small products

Limited space for larger products

PULUZ Mini Photo Studio Light Box

DUCLUS offers a range of lighting kits and softboxes for product photographers, and their 12×12 Photo Studio Box Light Box provides a solid option for photographing small to medium-sized products like jewelry, toys, food, and more. This particular kit will give you flexibility with light power and colors, with 10 brightness levels and a color range from 6500K white light to soft light or a tungsten-style 3200K warm light. The latter option will come in handy if you go back and forth between shooting indoors and outdoors, day or night.

88 SMD LEDs and a ring light strip

Adjustable brightness from 0% to 100%

Stepless dimming USB cable

Small foldable design

USB port for easy connection on the go

6 color backdrops for photography

1 carry bag

Two openings for multi-angle images (top and front)

The structure is a bit flimsy

DUCLUS Mini Photo Studio Box

If you are on a budget and only need to photograph smaller products like jewelry, kid shoes, watches, and other items, then the Glenden Portable Photo Studio Light Box might be the one you want to try. The compact 12 x 12 inch size and the lightweight of 2.2 Pounds make this box highly portable and a breeze to set up and use.

High CRI of 95+ and no strobe

Light diffuser and special inner reflection board

64 pcs of high-quality LED lights

3200k to 6500k color temperature

Thick PVC backdrops in six colors

Multiple-angle shooting design

5 seconds assembly and set up process

Some have reported a switch failure after a brief use

Less durable PVC material

Glendan Portable Photo Studio Light Box

Medium Photo Light Boxes for DIY Product Photography

Need to snap some killer product photos but don’t have a studio? Look no further than the Neewer Photo Light Box. This handy little gadget turns your tabletop into a professional-looking photo studio. The Neewer Photo Light Box comes in various sizes, but the most popular is around 24 x 24 inches square, and it won’t take up much space in your home.

Built-in LED lights for soft, even illumination

4 different colored backgrounds to match your product’s vibe

Control the intensity of the lights to get the perfect lighting for your shots

Waterproof design

Set up is a breeze

Foldable

Perfect for jewelry, electronics, and more

Requires additional lighting for more complex shots

Neewer Photo Light Box

No matter you’re into product photography for an online store, social media, or just enjoy capturing crisp, detailed shots of your collection, the LimoStudio 24-inch Light Box is an excellent choice for smaller items. Its dimensions are 24 x 24 inches, and it includes a plethora of tools, including a mini tripod for your camera, to help set you up for success. Please note that some of the products pictured in the boxes are not actual size, so it’s important to pay attention to the dimensions.

24″ x 24″ Light Box

120 LED Bar

Elastic Length Adjustable String Clip

Poly Sticky Clay Sheet

Steady Mini Tripod (7″)

White/Black/Sky Blue/Light Orange PVC Background

White Diffuser Cover

10 Adhesive Velcro Strips

AC110-220V Power Adapter

Product Instruction

Portable set up

LED lights with adjustable brightness levels

Quick to assemble and use

Professional results at a low cost

Tripod is basic and low quality compared to one you’d buy for other purposes

More light power may be required (from separate lights that you’ll need to add) and the light placement in the box is not the greatest

LimoStudio 24-Inch Light Box

In DIY photography, you always want your products to look sharp, serve you well, and operate without haveing to use extra equipment. The triple LED lighting system of Foldio3 Studio Light Box gives you just that with a uniquely designed and well-lit environment. This photo studio light box measures 25 x 25 x 22 inches and weighs 3.7 pounds, which you can quickly fold up into a briefcase with a carrying handle. While a smaller size is also available, the 25″ model works well to cover a wide range of products, many of which we’ve discussed for similarly sized boxes.

Bluetooth turntable for capturing 360-degree images

Magnetic halo bar as an add-on to create different lighting effects

96 LED 5700K chips with over 95+ color render index

Magnetic structure for 5-10 second setup

Black and white background sheets

Dimming lights with a controller

Hopefully, you won’t need it, but some have reported receiving terrible customer service when issues arise

Foldio3 Portable Product Photo Studio Light Box (With Halo Bars)

The Amazon Basics Foldable Photo Studio Box is a game-changer for a quick, easy, and professional DIY setup for product photography. At around 14 pounds, it’s designed to be portable, with a pop-up feature that gets you ready to shoot in seconds. The studio box measures 25 x 30 x 25 inches, making it spacious enough for medium to large items, such as electronics, shoes, or even home decor.

Built-in white backdrop

5600K high output daylight-balanced LED lighting

Front and top camera angles

Foldable design for portability

Pops open in seconds

Large enough for bigger items

Top hole for overhead photography

More expensive

Only comes with a white backdrop

Wrinkles easily

Amazon Basics Portable Photo Studio

Large Photo Light Boxes for DIY Product Photography

Featuring a user-friendly velcro design and weight of just under 10 pounds, the Travor Photo Box Studio Light Box is your trusted travel buddy to capture product photos on the go. Measuring 32 x 32 x 32 inches, this photo box has enough space inside to take photos of bigger products like toys, cosmetics, or even cakes. Furthermore, with its adjustable LEDs, you can quickly change the angle of light bars and brightness to get the shot you need for your products.

Diffuses light with a silver film reflective fabric

Super bright 126 pcs LED light beads with 13000LM

95+ high color rendering index (CRI)

Multi-angle shooting

4 backdrops in white, black, red, and blue colors

Foldable design

Some users report that the zipper quality is bad and breaks too quickly

Travor Photo Box

The Fositan M90 Photo Box is like a small to medium-sized portable studio that comes packed with a number of features to help you capture better product photography. For instance, it has double 126 pieces of LED light beads with 12000-13000LM that gives you nice, even lighting. Weighing in at round 16-17 Pounds, the Fositan Photo Box dimensions are 35 x 35 x35 inches, which is big enough for most items you’d want to photograph, like shoes or small gadgets.

Stepless dimming LED lights from 0%-100%

360-degree rotatable LED lighting boards

Up to 5500k color temperature

Light diffuser to spread or soften harsh lighting

Easy installation and four-angle photo shooting

Foldable design with a carry bag

Blue, orange, black, and white backdrops

Not durable enough

The background falls quite often

Fositan Photo Box

This photo light box from Sedgewin falls on the larger side and is a must if you are looking to capture big products like furniture, models, or props. The eight-light LED panels provide excellent brightness, and different background options (black, blue, and white) are great for creative experimentation. With dimensions of 47 x 39 x 78 inches and a weight of 36.5 pounds, this photo light box bigger and heavier than many others on this list, but it is still quite easy to transport and set up in different locations thanks to its convenient carry bag, simple design, and velcro fasteners.

8 movable light boards, each with 96 LED light beads

Photo lights feature 5500K standard color temperature

Stainless steel frame

Silver reflective particle cloth on the interior

3 shooting angles (left, front, and right) with removable sides

3 anti-wrinkle backdrops

Durable steel structure and tear-resistant Oxford cloth

Dimmable bright LEDs

Easy assembly process

Some have reported that the LED lights stop working quickly

Sedgewin Photo Light Box Photography Studio

What To Look for When Buying a Light Box?

Whenever you choose a light box, especially for DIY photography, you need to keep a few things in mind:

Size: Most light boxes come in different dimensions, so consider the types of products you’ll be shooting, large or small, and then buy accordingly.

Most light boxes come in different dimensions, so consider the types of products you’ll be shooting, large or small, and then buy accordingly. Lighting Quality : Buy a light box with LED lights that provide even brightness. Some models have adjustable brightness, too, and that’s a huge plus. A Half-Lit Light box will do if you need to shoot your product in a dimly lit environment. Otherwise, a Full-Lit is the one worth your money.

: Buy a light box with LED lights that provide even brightness. Some models have adjustable brightness, too, and that’s a huge plus. A Half-Lit Light box will do if you need to shoot your product in a dimly lit environment. Otherwise, a Full-Lit is the one worth your money. Backdrops: Many light boxes come with interchangeable backgrounds in various colors for different moods and aesthetics. So buy one with all the backdrops you need to drastically change the feel of your captured product.

Many light boxes come with interchangeable backgrounds in various colors for different moods and aesthetics. So buy one with all the backdrops you need to drastically change the feel of your captured product. Portability: If you plan to take your light box some other place for DIY photography, purchase one that’s collapsible and weighs less.

How Do You Use Photo Light boxes Effectively?

To get the most out of your photo light box when doing product photography yourself, here are some simple tips:

Don’t be afraid to move around and try different angles. A slight adjustment in position can significantly change the feel of the photo.

Using a tripod helps stabilize your camera, preventing blurry images and allowing for longer exposures if needed.

If your light box has adjustable brightness, experiment with different settings to see what works best for your products.

Make sure the background is clean, i.e., free from wrinkles or distracting elements, so your products have a greater chance to shine and grab the attention of potential buyers.

After shooting, use any photo editing software to adjust brightness, contrast, and saturation and make a world of difference.

Conclusion

Buying a quality photo light box can change your DIY product photography game. With so many options available in 2024, it’s easier than ever to find one that fits your needs and budget. All of the top choices in the list can get the job done with professional results.