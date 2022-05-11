If you’ve been looking for a way to boost your creativity and help your imagery stand out, we may have just the solution: fog. A small amount of fog can add a lot of depth and texture to your photos. The team at Atmosphere Aerosol has packed the magic of a movie set-quality fog machine into an aerosol can, giving you the creative tools of filmmakers in a convenient, highly portable package. To help give your photography a creative edge, Atmosphere Aerosol and SLR Lounge have joined together to give away the best canned fog “machine” on the market and a free annual pass to world-class education!

One lucky winner will receive a case of 12 cans of Atmosphere Aerosol, as well as a one-year Premium Membership from SLR Lounge. Whether you’ve been in a creative rut or you just want to keep building momentum in your photography journey, this combination of prizes will open up new levels of creativity and allow you to expand your portfolio.

The Giveaway Prizes – Atmosphere Aerosol and SLR Lounge Premium Membership

Here’s a quick look at the prizes offered in this giveaway.

Atmosphere Aerosol is used to quickly, easily and safely create a fog-like atmosphere on-the-go for photography and cinema. When sprayed in an enclosed room or area without wind, and then backlit, it enhances photos and films. Odorless, non-toxic, clear, no stain spray. The winner will receive 12 cans.

SLR Lounge Premium is an online training program for photographers with unlimited access to 30+ full workshops and over 1,200 videos on a variety of topics, from camera basics to advanced flash photography. An SLR Lounge Premium Membership gives you access to stream ALL of the current SLR Lounge workshops. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, we have tutorials to help you grow as a photographer. No matter your experience level, we’re confident that you’ll benefit from our large and growing library of education.

How to Enter

You can enter using the widget below or by clicking this link. Giveaway ends May 20th, 2022.

Win Atmosphere Aerosol + SLR Lounge Premium Giveaway ($456 Value)!



Good luck!