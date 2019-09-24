Daniel Milnor has an incredible line of photography work. If there’s one thing he truly believes in, it’s “The power, the beauty, and the entertainment of print” photography.

“There are two parallel worlds of photography,” Daniel says in a new video posted by YouTube channel Advancing Your Photography on why printing your photos is so important. “There’s the online photography world, which is websites, blogs, communities, YouTube—things like that. And then you have the actual professional photography industry—that is photographers doing photojournalism, commercial, editorial, fashion. And oftentimes these are… a parallel set of worlds. They do not intersect.”

”One is not better than the other, they are only different.”

When Daniel says this, he means that if you take some photography YouTuber with over a million followers, they still might be completely unknown in the photography industry. But the same is true on the other side of the coin. If you take the best art director in the industry, the online photo community probably has no idea who they are.

On the subject of print photography: print is viewed very differently in both of these worlds. Print might not be significantly important to the online photo world, which Daniel completely understands. But, in the actual professional photography industry—not to mention the illustration, design, and art world—print photography is KING.

“Is it the only thing that people do?” Daniel asks. “Absolutely not. But it’s a critically important part of peoples’ careers. Every serious photographer I know wants a book deal.” He goes on to say that a lot of photographers and creatives in the industry will spend between $30,000 and $100,000 just working with publishers to get a book deal. “Now why on earth would they do that?” Daniel asks the viewers.

In his video, that’s exactly what Daniel wants to talk about. Printing is an art form in itself. It’s important when it comes to editing your photos as well as scaling down the number of photos your present to the public.

Check out the video below. You’ll hear some amazing tips on why printing your photography could be the single greatest thing you accomplish today. And as always, let us know how you feel in the comments below!

*Shared with permission by the creators