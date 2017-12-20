Voigtländer NOKTON Classic 35mm f/1.4 Will Finally Be Available in 2018

Voigtländer’s ‘Classic’ series is based on a concept of heritage lens design recreated using modern technology. Unlike modern, almost sterile lens design, Voigtländer embraces intentional aberrations adding to the character of the lens and thus the unique way it renders subjects.

The NOKTON designation is only given to high-speed lenses in the Voigtländer lineup with a maximum aperture of f/1.5 or faster. When the first NOKTON was released in the 1950s, it was poised as a lens that allowed images to be captured even in very low light, and recently Voigtländer released more details for the NOKTON classic 35mm f/1.4, a large aperture full frame lens specifcially designed for Sony E-mount.

Announced back in February at CP+ with the NOKTON 40mm f/1.2 and APO-Macro Lanthar 65mm f/2, the NOKTON classic 35mm f/1.4 E-mount features a traditional symmetrical (double Gauss) lens configuration which reproduces the unique image rendering and ‘glow’ of the M-mount NOKTON classic 35mm f/1.4.

The E-mount NOKTON classic 35mm f/1.4 has a tweaked optical design is which is optimized for Sony sensors.

This classic-made-modern lens features manual focus and aperture, but also includes electrical contacts that transfers EXIF information to the camera. Beside EXIF, you will also gain better compatibility over an adapted M-mount lens, including support for 5-axis image stabilization (*supported cameras) and automatic ‘punch-in’ while focusing.

Main features:

Sony E mount compatible

With the electronic contact, the usage status of the lens is reflected in the EXIF information of the shooting data. Symmetrical lens configuration

Reconstructed with the latest optical technology while adopting the traditional symmetrical lens configuration to obtain a unique and beautiful depiction. Optimized optical design

In addition to securing full-size image circle, it adopts optical design optimized for Sony E mount sensor. Manual focus that enables reliable focusing

By adopting a total metal helicoid unit machined and adjusted with high accuracy and high-quality grease producing moderate torque, smooth operation feeling is realized. It enables delicate focus adjustment.

Voigtländer, can hold their own with the offerings of Leica and Zeiss, producing lenses that have character and have that much desired ‘3D pop’. The Voigtländer E-mount NOKTON classic 35mm f/1.4 is expected to start shipping in In February of 2018 with a retail price of ¥ 85,000, or $750 USD. Check out some sample Images below.