Visual Flow, a sister company to SLR Lounge, has released its highly anticipated pack of Lightroom presets called “Crush.” Crush is the third pack release by Visual Flow, a partnership between SLR Lounge and preset maker, DVLOP.
The new pack is defined by bold and vivid colors while preserving skin tones. The end result is dramatically impactful images that will have you and your audience saying, “wow!”
Crush Pack Details
- Bold and Vivid Style That Maintains Skin Tones
- Includes 10 One-Click Presets
- Pricing: $95 ($80 for previous purchasers or when bundled with another pack)
- Purchase Page + More Details: Click Here
As with all of Visual Flow packs, Crush utilizes a patent pending Lighting Condition-Based Development System that takes the guesswork out of processing. All you do is select the appropriate lighting condition based on how the image was shot. From there, simply adjust your Exposure, White Balance, and Contrast to taste. In addition, crush is built over the DVLOP X profile to arrive at more consistent results between different camera brands and models.
Before and After Examples of Crush Pack
To illustrate the key features of the Crush Pack, below are “before and after” examples, created from a single click of the select preset, followed by small exposure and white balance adjustments.
You’ll notice the following key features:
Add Punch of Color to Soft Light Portraiture – Bold colors can often oversaturate and destroy skin tones, resulting in crunchy, unflattering skin details. Crush preserves the color and texture of skin tones while punching up the other colors in the scene. See how the Crush Soft Light Preset works in this example.
Bring Out Eye Catching Blues – Crush delivers intense blues for stunning results, perfect for scenes with water, skies, or other blue tones. See how the following example using the Crush Soft Light Preset.
Create Dramatic Environmental Portraits – The crush presets arrive at intensely vibrant colors that yield incredible environmental portraits. This example uses the HDR Natural Preset within the pack.
More Examples of Final Images From the Crush Pack
See more sample images from Pye Jirsa and our ambassadors, Citlalli Rico and Jason Vinson. Click each image to enlarge.
How to Purchase
To purchase, visit the Crush Page on the Visual Flow Website.
“CRUSH is what high contrast and vibrant dreams are made of. Finally we have a punchy look preset that gives beautiful skin tones in every lighting condition!”
Chad Winestead
chadwinsteadphotography.com
“Crush gives my images the punch they deserve! It works flawlessly with my contrasty and vibrant style and gets me to my final edit faster than any other set of presets out there! Get on board and CRUSH IT!”
Raph Nogal
raphnogal.com
“For a long time I’ve been looking for a one-click preset pack that exemplifies my style and works across the board, whether I’m editing a natural or artificially lit photo. I’m happy to say that the Crush pack for me ticks all those boxes!”
Tanya Parada
paradastudio.com
“The Crush pack gives my images that bold and colorful punch that I’ve been looking for in one-click! Other similar style presets I’ve tried were either too strong or turned my subjects orange. The color engine in Crush renders vibrant colors and amazing skin tones! Pairing this with Visual Flow’s lighting condition-based system and retouching toolkit has not only sped up my editing workflow but made it fun again!”
Rey Benasfre
reybenasfrephotography.com
“I couldn’t be more smitten with the crush preset pack! I love rich beautiful deep colors in my editing with perfectly warm glowing skin tones. Crush allows me to achieve this look while keeping my image crisp and clean. It really has made my editing so quick and enjoyable.”
Elizabeth Lloyd
elizabethlloydphotography.com
“I’ve been looking for a good preset that preserves the timeless aesthetics and works quickly on an image without changing the essence of it. I gave up and had to create my homemade recipes for many years. After trying Visual Flow presets I knew we were onto something awesome and I fell in love with the Crush Preset as it has the contrast and results I’ve been looking for all this time. One click = awesome look.”
Citlalli Rico
citlallirico.com
Get Connected!