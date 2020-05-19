The new pack is defined by bold and vivid colors while preserving skin tones. The end result is dramatically impactful images that will have you and your audience saying, “wow!”

Crush Pack Details

Bold and Vivid Style That Maintains Skin Tones

Includes 10 One-Click Presets

Pricing: $95 ($80 for previous purchasers or when bundled with another pack)

Purchase Page + More Details: Click Here

As with all of Visual Flow packs, Crush utilizes a patent pending Lighting Condition-Based Development System that takes the guesswork out of processing. All you do is select the appropriate lighting condition based on how the image was shot. From there, simply adjust your Exposure, White Balance, and Contrast to taste. In addition, crush is built over the DVLOP X profile to arrive at more consistent results between different camera brands and models.

Before and After Examples of Crush Pack

To illustrate the key features of the Crush Pack, below are “before and after” examples, created from a single click of the select preset, followed by small exposure and white balance adjustments.

You’ll notice the following key features:

Add Punch of Color to Soft Light Portraiture – Bold colors can often oversaturate and destroy skin tones, resulting in crunchy, unflattering skin details. Crush preserves the color and texture of skin tones while punching up the other colors in the scene. See how the Crush Soft Light Preset works in this example.

Bring Out Eye Catching Blues – Crush delivers intense blues for stunning results, perfect for scenes with water, skies, or other blue tones. See how the following example using the Crush Soft Light Preset.

Create Dramatic Environmental Portraits – The crush presets arrive at intensely vibrant colors that yield incredible environmental portraits. This example uses the HDR Natural Preset within the pack.







More Examples of Final Images From the Crush Pack

See more sample images from Pye Jirsa and our ambassadors, Citlalli Rico and Jason Vinson. Click each image to enlarge.

How to Purchase

To purchase, visit the Crush Page on the Visual Flow Website.