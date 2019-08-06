Three More Sony E-Mount Cameras (Rumored) Coming Soon? Here’s Our Wishlist & Predictions

We usually never bother with what we’d call “wishful thinking” rumors. However, sometimes there are very strong indicators that something is indeed right around the corner.

Things like a camera or lens company filing a batch of patents, or reserving certain URLs on their websites, are indeed very telling. Something’s definitely coming, sooner or later.

The latest specific news (rumor, that is) is that Sony has “saved space” for up to three new E-mount mirrorless camera bodies. We’re not exactly sure what that means, however, considering that we have seen unprecedented product cycle quickening from Sony in particular over the last 5+ years, it could be almost anything, and these cameras might even be on shelves before Christmas 2019.

Sony’s A7R lineage, mk4 thru mk1 (Note the ergonomic progression…)

(Watch Pye react to the Sony A7R mkIV press release!)

What’s Next From Sony?

Well, what do YOU want next? A Sony A7 IV? A Sony a9 II? Or the biggest unicorn of them all, the A7S III?

If we’re pretty certain that something is indeed coming, why not indulge in a little wishful thinking? Allow me to start…

Sony’s Next APS-C Camera – Their First APS-C Flagship?

Personally, I am usually pretty conservative with my predictions, so first and foremost, I don’t even think we’ll see three cameras announced at once. I’d wager that we’ll see just one or two, and the third one at a later time. But I have no information, that’s just a conservative guess.

I also would conservatively guess that at least one of Sony’s next cameras, whenever it does arrive, will be an APS-C body, something along the lines of an A6600, AKA an A6400 but with the IBIS, dual card slots and a Z-series battery that flagship telephoto sports shooters would really like to see in an affordable A9 alternative. (Oh, and a killer EVF too, please!)

This might sound unprecedented for Sony, however, it wouldn’t be unprecedented for “flagship” APS-C cameras in general since both Nikon and Canon have put dual card slots and pro autofocus in their D500 and 7D2 cameras. Nor would it be unprecedented for APS-C mirrorless, as Fuji has already put dual card slots (and pretty much every other pro feature they have) in their X-T3.

For this reason, I think there is at least an empty space to be filled by a “flagship” crop-sensor body. Whether or not Sony deems it worth filling, we’ll have to wait and see.

Sony’s Mythical Low-Light Video/Astro Camera?

Of course, who am I kidding, I’d also love to see an A7S III. A low-light video champ that maybe has 4K 60p video, and/or 4K raw video via HDMI, something ground-breaking.

Honestly? Even if they use a similar 12-megapixel sensor, and barely improve the image quality, it would still be awesome to get the updated autofocus, “Z” battery, and dual card slots of the mk3 generation bodies, as these things are oh-so-sorely missed whenever I go back to a mk2 generation Sony body.

Sony’s Next Flagship Sports Camera?

What would be the biggest overall blow to Canon or Nikon, though? Honestly, an APS-C sports flagship is a bit of a niche product, and a video-focused, 12-megapixel, “S” (probably $3K) camera would be very niche, too.

The camera that I think would send the biggest message to Sony’s competitors would be an A9 mk2. Nikon and Canon are still working on (hopefully!) their first flagship-grade mirrorless cameras, and Nikon in particular still has a ways to go before their mirrorless system autofocus can be considered to match what their D5 offers.

Note: No, The Sky Is Not Falling

For the record, I’m an eternal optimist, so I do in fact assume that Nikon and Canon will “pull it off” and deliver highly competitive flagship/professional mirrorless cameras within the next 1-2 product cycles. However, the clock is ticking.

What Sony E-Mount Camera Do You Want Next?

With the A7RIV already announced, and the A7III still being relatively new, we’re certainly left to wonder how Sony could possibly fill/create three new spaces in its lineup. What would you like to see, or what do you think will actually happen? Leave a comment and let us know!

[Via Nokishita]