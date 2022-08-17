These 30 Beautiful Wedding Images Were Selected for Wedding Maps Awards
After years of running SLR Lounge Awards, we put it on ice a couple of years back to revamp the system. Now, we’re excited to announce that awards are back! The 1st ever Wedding Awards Gallery has been curated from the best images submitted to the recently launched directory, Wedding Maps. Congratulations to the award winners of the Wedding Awards – Gallery 1. Learn more about Wedding Maps Awards here, or simply enjoy and be inspired by the images below.
Winners of Gallery 1
Image by Jason Vinson | Website
Photo by Amrit Photography | Website
Image by Jared Gant | Website
Image by Jay Cassario | Website
Image by Santiago Almada Photography | Website
Image by Party of Two | Website
Image by Chad Winstead | Website
Image by Raw Shoots | Website
Image by Tony Gambino | Website
Image by Henry Tieu | Website
Image by Ginger Beard Weddings | Website
Image by Christian Cardona | Website
Image by Marlies Hartmann | Website
Photo by Jay Henington | Website
Image by Jason Vinson | Website
Image by Party of Two | Website
Image by Mihoci Studios | Website
Image by Marlies Hartmann | Website
Image by Jos and Tree | Website
Image by Jay Cassario | Website
Image by York Place Studios | Website
Image by Zahn Trotter | Website
Image by Erich Mcvey | Website
Image by Angela Nelson | Website
Image by Scott Josuweit | Website
If you are interested in entering our awards platform, click here for more information.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.