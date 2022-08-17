After years of running SLR Lounge Awards, we put it on ice a couple of years back to revamp the system.  Now, we’re excited to announce that awards are back!  The 1st ever Wedding Awards Gallery has been curated from the best images submitted to the recently launched directory, Wedding Maps.   Congratulations to the award winners of the Wedding Awards – Gallery 1.  Learn more about Wedding Maps Awards here, or simply enjoy and be inspired by the images below.

Winners of Gallery 1

jason vinson photography arkansas xImage by Jason Vinson | Website

amrit photography vancouver bc canadaPhoto by Amrit Photography | Website

jared gant colorado wedding pImage by Jared Gant | Website

jay cassario twisted oak photography fcddabb o xImage by Jay Cassario | Website

santiago alamada cathedral rockImage by Santiago Almada Photography | Website

the quarry at carrigan farms wedding party of two photographyImage by Party of Two | Website

chad winstead wedding photography north carolina xImage by Chad Winstead | Website

raw shoots photography costa ricaImage by Raw Shoots | Website

tony gambino photography bend oregonImage by Tony Gambino | Website

henry tieu photography seattle washingtonImage by Henry Tieu | Website

ginger beard weddings UK photographyImage by Ginger Beard Weddings | Website

Nat Kontraktewicz scaledImage by Nat Orce | Website

christian cardona photography xImage by Christian Cardona | Website

mhart photography home header hollywood xImage by Marlies Hartmann | Website

HeningtonPhoto by Jay Henington | Website

bride destinationwedding destinationweddingphotographeritaly intimatewedding dan sauerImage by Dan Sauer | Website

two mann photography xImage by Two Mann | Website

jason vinson indian wedding photography arkansasImage by Jason Vinson | Website

triple c barrel room wedding party of two photographyImage by Party of Two | Website

mihochi studios croatia destination photographyImage by Mihoci Studios | Website

Image by Marlies Hartmann | Website

two mann photography xImage by Two Mann | Website

waverley country club wedding jos and tree photography xImage by Jos and Tree | Website

jay cassario leica wedding photographer xImage by Jay Cassario | Website

websizeImage by York Place Studios | Website

zahn trotter new zealand wedding photographerImage by Zahn Trotter | Website

erich mcvey photographyImage by Erich Mcvey | Website

Haleakala Brooke and Jorge scaledImage by Angela Nelson | Website

smj Image by Scott Josuweit | Website

