After years of running SLR Lounge Awards, we put it on ice a couple of years back to revamp the system. Now, we’re excited to announce that awards are back! The 1st ever Wedding Awards Gallery has been curated from the best images submitted to the recently launched directory, Wedding Maps. Congratulations to the award winners of the Wedding Awards – Gallery 1. Learn more about Wedding Maps Awards here, or simply enjoy and be inspired by the images below.

Winners of Gallery 1

Image by Jason Vinson | Website

Photo by Amrit Photography | Website

Image by Jared Gant | Website

Image by Jay Cassario | Website

Image by Santiago Almada Photography | Website

Image by Party of Two | Website

Image by Chad Winstead | Website

Image by Raw Shoots | Website

Image by Tony Gambino | Website

Image by Henry Tieu | Website

Image by Ginger Beard Weddings | Website

Image by Nat Orce | Website

Image by Christian Cardona | Website

Image by Marlies Hartmann | Website

Photo by Jay Henington | Website

Image by Dan Sauer | Website

Image by Two Mann | Website

Image by Jason Vinson | Website

Image by Party of Two | Website

Image by Mihoci Studios | Website

Image by Marlies Hartmann | Website

Image by Two Mann | Website

Image by Jos and Tree | Website

Image by Jay Cassario | Website

Image by York Place Studios | Website

Image by Zahn Trotter | Website

Image by Erich Mcvey | Website

Image by Angela Nelson | Website

Image by Scott Josuweit | Website

If you are interested in entering our awards platform, click here for more information.