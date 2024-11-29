The Tamron 35-150mm Is The Most “All-In-One” Lens We’ve Ever Used!

Hot take: the most exciting thing about mirrorless cameras is not the cameras themselves, it’s the lenses! In my opinion, the unique, exotic lenses that have become possible thanks to the unrestrictiveness of mirrorless mounts are the biggest reason I stopped using DSLRs over the last decade.

Indeed, we have seen all kinds of new lenses come out that we couldn’t have even dreamed of in the days of optical viewfinders and physical mirrors flipping up and down! Not just in terms of sharpness and image quality, but also, things like focal lengths, zoom ranges, and apertures.

Few lenses showcase this new potential as well as the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD. Currently available on both the Sony E mount and Nikon Z mount, this full-frame lens is truly one-of-a-kind. With an f/2 aperture on the wide end, and an f/2.8 aperture on the telephoto end, it is a professional portrait photographer’s dream lens.

I mentioned that in our original Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 review, here. Today, I am going to expand on why I’m glad this lens exists: I get to answer a question that I have historically refused to answer: “if you had to pick just ONE lens, what would it be?”

Indeed, the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 might actually be that one-and-only lens for you. If you add up all of the individual lenses that a 35-150mm fast-aperture zoom lens might replace, I think you’ll agree!

Obviously, there are a few caveats, and they have to do with the types of photo/video subjects you’re capturing. We’ll dive into those subjects as we discuss the focal range covered by the Tamron. So, let’s dive right in!

How Many Other Lenses Can This Lens Replace?

One of the only drawbacks of exotic pro lenses is that, usually, they are either primes or limited-range zooms. This means that you’ll have to save up and buy 3-4 or more lenses! Plus there’s the annoyance of having to switch lenses all the time.

So, what if you could avoid that, and just buy one lens that does “everything”? You would want it to be a zoom lens that offers a focal range no other lens can offer, and with apertures that no other zoom can offer, too.

I’m not just talking about a zoom lens that does the job of two prime lenses. Nor am I talking about a unique zoom lens that offers a focal range you can’t find elsewhere. I’m talking about a zoom lens that offers both a focal range and aperture range that “does the job” of multiple primes and/or zooms.

Just how many other lenses can the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 replace in your camera bag? I’ve thought about this a lot over the past year, and, to quote Monica from the hit 90s TV show “Friends”, the answer is… “SEVEN!”

Yes, that’s right, if you bend your rules just a little bit; this zoom lens does the job of more than a half-dozen other lenses. Sort of… I’ll talk about the caveats as I cover each lens on my list:

35mm Prime Lens

Right off the bat, it is awesome to have a wide-angle 35mm “prime” at your disposal in what is otherwise a medium-telephoto zoom lens. This alone is enough to make the lens worth it.

True, it’s not the same as a dedicated 35mm f/1.4 prime. However, let’s be honest: Most photographers and videographers, even serious pros, can get the job at f/2. The Tamron is sharp enough wide-open, and its bokeh is incredibly smooth.

Personally, as a family portrait photographer, I’d rather have this lens than a 35mm prime, without hesitation. I also do many other types of portraits, from couples & engagements to maternity & newborn, corporate headshots, etc. In every case, this zoom lens would go in my bag long before a 35mm prime ever does.

50mm Prime Lens

Moving on, a 50mm prime is a controversial one. Honestly, this is the focal length that I usually skip over anyways; if I had to choose primes, I would opt instead for a 35mm and 85mm combo.

In the past, this usually meant that my 50mm was a cheap, compact, f/1.8 prime that I ended up always using at f/2.8 anyways. With the Tamron 35-150mm, of course, …problem solved! At 50mm, this zoom offers an f/2.1 aperture, and it is incredibly sharp so I can use it wide-open without hesitation, even for high-end professional work.

If you’re utterly obsessed with shallow depth of field, then you might miss the ability to go all the way to f/1.2. Honestly, though, after 20+ years of professional photography, I simply learned to frame my shots carefully, and manage my subject-VS-background distances such that I have more than enough bokeh at around f/2.

Honestly, almost every subject can be captured at 50mm. Whether you’re creating photo or video content, whether it is candid everyday snapshots, or high-end professional work of any kind, you’ll probably want to cover 50mm one way or another.

85mm Prime Lens

Here is where a lot of serious portrait photographers spend a lot of their time. From fashion models to maternity, an 85mm lens should be in everyone’s camera bag.

When set to 85mm, the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 offers an aperture of around f/2.7. This once again might feel like a far cry from the f/1.4 or even f/1.2 primes that are available, however, considering how tack-sharp it is at f/2.7, I’m happier with the ability to zoom in and out. Besides, by the time you get to 85mm, it’s actually starting to get annoyingly shallow to try and photograph most subjects at extremely fast apertures; eyelashes could be in-focus while eyeballs are slightly blurred!

85mm is useful for a lot more than portraits, too. Almost every subject, from food photography to landscape photography, still needs to have this focal length covered.

105mm / 135mm Prime Lens

I’m actually going to roll both of these popular prime focal lengths into one, because they’re extremely similar in their purpose and the target market. 105mm and 135mm are often skipped over by more casual portrait photographers, and only used by high-end pros who are creating unique imagery of just one or two models or clients. Of course, being able to zoom past 135mm to 150mm is just icing on the cake!

This Tamron 35-150mm once again offers incredible image quality (and an f/2.8 aperture) at this otherwise overlooked focal range. In other words, you might start off as a casual candid photographer, capturing imagery of your family and friends at “normal” focal lengths, …and then when you zoom in to 105-150mm, your images will really show off that “wow factor” that you simply can’t get with most other lenses!

24-70mm Zoom Lens

For those versatile content creators who already decided that primes were not for them, a 24-70mm zoom is a very common first choice. It’s a great default zoom range, and if you can afford a 24-70mm that has an f/2.8 aperture, the results are indeed professional-looking.

Honestly, though? So many different types of photography leave me wishing I had the option of a slightly different focal range. As a portrait photographer, I rarely use 24mm, and I often feel limited at the 70mm end. Thus, I automatically gravitate towards this Tamron instead!

The same thing goes for casual candid imagery, and other subjects like professional commercial work such as food, product photography, stage & theater, etc. In almost every case, I find myself rarely needing 24mm, and almost always “bumping into” the 70mm end.

Long story short, with the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8, I’ve bumped all 24-70mm lenses down from my recommendation list for almost everyone who asks me which mid-range zoom is best for them.

70-200mm Zoom

The 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom is a classic professional choice, from weddings and portraits to all other sorts of work. Whether you do photo or video, you probably “need” a 70-200mm.

Except, now, …do you really? As a 20-year wedding photographer, I often found myself having the opposite problem from my complaint about a 24-70mm: If I added up all the times I “bumped into” the ends of this zoom range, I would rather give up some of the range at the 200mm end, in favor of going slightly wider than 70mm.

Once again, the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 offers me the versatility that I was craving. As a bonus: the more I work with video, the more I notice that most sensors are cropping in quite a bit anyways. In fact, with most recording formats and/or with the “active stabilization” options on many mirrorless cameras, …150mm is likely to actually “turn into” 200mm, or longer! Thus, having 35mm on the wide end of a telephoto zoom is infinitely more valuable to me now in 2024.

24-105mm / 24-120mm Zoom Lens

Last but not least, what if you’re a more casual photographer who is looking for a “superzoom” lens, instead of an exotic zoom or prime? Unfortunately, until now, you’ve been mostly limited to slow f/4 zooms if you wanted to break free of the 24-70mm range.

With this in mind, I can highly recommend the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 as an amazing choice for anyone who is eyeing a 4-5X zoom lens. (The Tamron 35-150mm offers a 4.2X zoom ratio.)

What Else Could You Consider, Instead?

Before we wrap things up, I want to mention that, obviously, this isn’t the perfect all-in-one lens for absolutely EVERYONE.

To be specific, there are two main genres of photo/video in which I’d recommend two other lenses. However, I’m going to keep the “all-in-one” search criteria in mind! In other words, these two other lenses are still my jack-of-all-trade lenses, but for different genres.

If you’re all about landscape photography, real estate, or anything wide-angle, then obviously 35mm just isn’t going to cut it for you. Your first choice should not be this Tamron 35-150mm, it should definitely be a wide-angle zoom such as the Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD. I reviewed that lens here, and, simply put, it’s the most unique wide-angle focal range on the market, and if you had to “just pick one” lens, this would be it.

Oppositely, what if you spend all your time at telephoto focal lengths, zooming in to capture wildlife, action sports, or even distant landscapes & travel photo/video? Well, in keeping with the theme of covering all the focal lengths you’ll ever need, it’s hard to think of anything better than the Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD. Another lens that covers an absolutely incredible range, and obviously, a totally different beast from either the 17-50mm or the 35-150mm.

Honestly? I don’t personally believe that it’s realistic to argue in favor of never owning more than just one lens. Even if you do 90-95% of all your work with one of the three lenses I’ve mentioned, you’ll probably see the value in another option. Maybe you want something much more lightweight and compact to carry around for regular everyday use. Maybe you just want that one ultra-fast aperture prime lens, even if you only reach for it once in a while. Either way, just keep this in mind.

One last factor of performance that I’ll recommend keeping in mind is this: The Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 contains quite a hefty bit of glass; therefore, its autofocus speed may leave a bit to be desired for those of you who are capturing extreme high-speed action. It’s more than enough for all the types of imagery that I’ve described, both photo and video. However, if you’re planning on using this lens to capture professional sports or racing events, I would encourage a little caution. That 70-200mm f/2.8 optic that you’re accustomed to might be a better choice in terms of autofocus prowess.

Final Considerations | Are You A Photographer, Videographer, Content Creator, …Influencer?

So, you want a unique, “all-in-one” lens that does everything you need. You’ve determined that the 35-150mm zoom range is optimal for you, and you want fast apertures and excellent image quality.

My final question for you is this: what type of content are you creating? Are you a beginner, a serious hobbyist, or a full-time pro? Also, are you working all by yourself, on-the-go, or are you maybe setting up a production studio space?

I think you should ponder all of those questions for these two reasons: The Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 weighs over 1000g, (41oz, over 2 lbs) and costs about $1700-1900. (There is currently a $200 holiday savings available!)

Such a price tag and a weight (and size) make this lens a bit more impractical for anyone who is looking for something affordable and portable. It’s understandable if you either keep saving up for this lens while you use an existing “kit” lens, or, if you simply have an alternative that you also use regularly when it’s impractical to bring out this “big gun”…

Keep in mind, however, that we’ve just gone over why this is an ultimate “if I had to pick just one” lens. If I added up just 2-3 of the seven lens categories I mentioned above, you would likely find yourself spending a lot more money, and taking up a ton more space in your camera bag, compared to this one single lens.

Conclusion

It is easy to see now why I am so delighted with the advancements that have been possible with mirrorless lenses. Instead of having to juggle a half-dozen or more lenses to do various types of professional work, I can now accomplish the same results with just one lens!

Of course, if I want a swiss-army knife of lenses, I understand that it is going to cost a little more than just one lens, and weigh accordingly. I’m okay with that, and if you are too, then the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 should probably be at the very top of your shopping list.

The Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD is usually priced at $1899, however, it is currently priced at $1699 for Sony E-mount/ $1799 for Nikon Z mount thanks to a $200 holiday savings! (If you’re reading this article and the price is back at $1899/$1999, in my opinion it’s still absolutely worth it, but just know that the discount might come back around sooner or later, if you can afford to be patient for 6+ months!)