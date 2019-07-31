Sigma Announces August Lineup of Dealer Photography Workshops

Continuing on the success of its June & July events, Sigma just announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of August 2019, featuring six hands-on learning experiences for photographers of all levels. Attendees will gain valuable insights from Sigma experts and then put their newfound skills to the test in the field. Workshops will cover automotive, urban landscape, travel, architecture and more. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to try out Sigma’s hottest lenses! (Including our personal favorite, the 35mm f/1.4 A)!

Sigma August Workshops:

As always, full details for each of Sigma’s August workshops can also be found on the Sigma Event Calendar.

*Images shared with permission from Sigma. Do not share or edit these images without direct written permission from Sigma and the Copyright holders.