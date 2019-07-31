Sigma Announces August Lineup of Dealer Photography Workshops
Continuing on the success of its June & July events, Sigma just announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of August 2019, featuring six hands-on learning experiences for photographers of all levels. Attendees will gain valuable insights from Sigma experts and then put their newfound skills to the test in the field. Workshops will cover automotive, urban landscape, travel, architecture and more. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to try out Sigma’s hottest lenses! (Including our personal favorite, the 35mm f/1.4 A)!
Sigma August Workshops:
- Photograph Luxury Cars w/ Sigma and Sony at Jaguar Reno
- Where: Reno, NV
- When: August 7, 2019
- Attendees can join Sigma, Sony and Action Camera for a night of free photography at a local Land Rover and Jaguar dealership. This unique opportunity allows attendees to practice their automotive photography skills with live models also present for more dynamic shooting. Sigma lenses and Sony cameras will be available on loan.
-
Clicking Caravan with Horn Photo
- Where: Fresno, CA
- When: August 8, 2019
- Attendees are invited to visit the Fresno County Historical Museum for an evening of unique photo opportunities. The museum features an old Mercantile setup with real items from the past. In addition, there are artifacts from the Fresno Police Department, Fire Department, and Native Americans as well as motorcycles, sports items, and much more. Sigma rep, Lew Held will be on hand to loan out lenses for the evening and answer any questions.
-
Introduction to Urban landscape Photography
- Where: Seattle, WA
- When: August 10, 2019
- Join Sigma technical specialist Aaron Norberg for a visual course through the fundamentals of photographing the urban environment. The day begins in the Glazer’s Camera classroom learning how to make visual sense of the streets and how to choose the best lenses and camera settings to capture them. Following the presentation, attendees will take to the streets with cameras in hand and apply the techniques covered in the classroom. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.
-
Instameet with Tiffen and Adorama
- Where: Brooklyn, NY
- When: August 15, 2019
- Join Tiffen, Sigma and Adorama for one epic Instameet at Brooklyn Bridge Park on August 15th. Get hands on with Sigma lenses and Tiffen products while photographing the New York City skyline. Professionals will be on hand to lend their knowledge and expertise in capturing better images. In addition, raffle prizes, giveaways and contests for attendees will all take place during the event.
-
A Day at Preston castle
- Where: Ione, CA
- When: August 18, 2019
- Join Action Camera, Sigma and photographer, Tim Engle, at the historic Preston Castle to explore the grounds and get the perfect shot. Photographers may bring models, hairdressers, and make-up artists, however, there will be live models and lighting on hand. Sigma rep, Lew Held will be on hand to loan out Sigma lenses and provide his expertise.
-
An Introduction to Travel Photography with Sigma
- Where: Portland, OR
- When: August 24, 2019
- Attendees are invited to Pro Photo Supply to attend a workshop and presentation on travel photography hosted by Sigma technical representative, Aaron Norberg. Following the presentation, attendees will take a photo walk through downtown Portland to take a tour of the city with fresh eyes and capture images along the way. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.
As always, full details for each of Sigma’s August workshops can also be found on the Sigma Event Calendar.
