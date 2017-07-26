RØDE Announces The Video Mic Pro +

Whether a beginner or seasoned professional, Rode is a name known by all who hope to capture superior audio for their production. They are stalwarts in the industry producing durable microphones and accessories that customers are reluctant to part with easily.

This challenges their competition to bring their best to the table, but it also forces them to offer more to convince new and longstanding customers to upgrade to their latest microphone. Now, they’ve done just that in Rode Video Mic Pro +.

Here is a rundown of the features:

– Automatic Power Function (subject to plug-in power availability) is perfect for the run-and-gun shooter, automatically turning the microphone off when unplugged from the camera.

– Built-in Battery Door makes replacing the battery a breeze and far less cumbersome than previous VideoMic models – plus it won’t get lost.

– Power options – the VideoMic Pro+ can be powered by the all-new and included RØDE LB-1 Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery, 2 x AA Batteries or continuously via Micro USB.

– Digital Switching – will ensure the user has ultimate capture of the audio signal at the source, reducing post production and editing times. the Digital Switching includes:

– 2-Stage High Pass Filter to reduce low frequencies such as rumble from traffic or air conditioning.

– 3-Stage Gain Control, with +20dB function – designed to improve audio quality on DSLR or mirrorless cameras.

– High-Frequency Boost will boost high frequencies enhancing detail and clarity in the recording.

– Safety Channel to help ensure the signal does not clip when unexpected spikes occur.

This feature list demonstrates a thoughtful approach to the design of this tool; addressing many of the concerns, quirks, or flaws of its predecessors. The safety channel is especially appealing as shooting in the field is always an unpredictable endeavor and capable of ruining a great take with but a momentary spike in volume. Rode’s VideoMicPro lineup can found in the bags of a wide range of creators and yet, they’ve made a concerted effort to market this to the vlogger, which I find to be a very smart move.

We’re in an era where anyone can produce content and far too many try. For every Casey Neistat, there are a thousand wannabes who try and fail and Rode knows they need a microphone. With this approach, they can embed themselves into minds of a generation of young vloggers and filmmakers.

You can pre-order yours here.