Profoto Announces Black Friday Savings on Lighting Gear and Accessories

Profoto has kicked off its Black Friday season with a lineup of discounts on some of its most popular portable flashes, location lights, and light-shaping tools. The offers span the A-Series, B-Series, and the company’s full umbrella lineup, giving photographers and hybrid shooters a chance to upgrade or expand their kits heading into 2026.

The Profoto promotions are live now through December 31, 2025, with umbrella savings running throughout the month of November.

A-Series Savings: A10, A2, and A2 Connect Kit

Profoto’s compact flash lineup is seeing notable markdowns this season, making it easier for creators to add reliable, professional-grade on-camera or off-camera light to their setups.

Save up to $154 on the A10, A2, and A2 Connect Kit

on the A10, A2, and A2 Connect Kit Ultra-portable design for travel, events, and everyday shooting

Consistent, natural-looking light with Profoto’s signature color accuracy

Profoto’s A-Series flashes are known for their natural falloff, intuitive handling, and exceptional consistency, making them a favorite for on-the-go creatives.

B20, B30, and D30 Discounts

For photographers who need more power and versatility on location, Profoto is offering strong deals across its newest generation of compact monolights.

Save $200 on the B20, B30, and D30

on the B20, B30, and D30 Designed for hybrid creators who shoot in varied environments

Strong bi-color LED for video recording

Portable builds with the power needed for outdoor or commercial work

The B- and D-Series lights deliver impressive output in a compact form, offering the speed, reliability, and color stability working photographers demand in unpredictable locations.

Umbrellas & Accessories: 10% Off in November

Profoto’s umbrella lineup—available in Deep and Shallow variants across White, Silver, and Translucent finishes—is discounted for the entire month.

10% off all umbrella models and umbrella accessories

all umbrella models and umbrella accessories Lightweight, travel-ready modifiers suited for portrait, fashion, and editorial lighting

Profoto’s umbrella system remains one of the most versatile and travel-friendly ways to shape soft, flattering light for portraits, fashion, and editorial work.

Photographers looking to refresh their lighting toolkit—or finally step into the Profoto ecosystem—will find this year’s Black Friday lineup especially broad, covering everything from starter flashes to high-output location lights and essential modifiers. All offers are available for a limited time.