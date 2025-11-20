Aftershoot Launches Black Friday Promotion With 20% Off Annual Plans and Free AI Retouching for Pro Users

Aftershoot has announced its biggest promotion of the year just in time for Black Friday, offering photographers a streamlined way to cut down their post-processing time. The limited-time deal includes 20% off all annual plans, plus six months of complimentary AI Retouching for users who upgrade to the Pro tier.

The sale reflects Aftershoot’s growing role in high-efficiency photography workflows. By combining AI Culling, Editing, and Retouching in a single platform, Aftershoot helps photographers reclaim time lost to tedious post-processing — an average of 18 hours per month, according to the company. The goal is simple: faster turnaround, reduced screen fatigue, and more time spent shooting or connecting with clients.

Black Friday Deal Highlights

20% off all Aftershoot annual plans

6 months of AI Retouching included with the Pro Plan

Full access to AI Culling, Editing, and Retouching features

Offer available now via this link

Who It’s for

This year’s promotion is particularly relevant for high-volume photographers who spend hours working through thousands of images. Whether editing wedding galleries or managing backlogged sessions during peak season, Aftershoot provides a fast, consistent alternative to traditional manual workflows.

End-to-End Workflow Automation

Aftershoot’s platform is built to handle the entire post-shoot process:

AI Culling quickly flags the best images, eliminating duplicates and closed eyes so photographers can move through selects in minutes rather than hours.

AI Editing supports custom styling by learning the user’s preferences or applying imported Lightroom presets for consistent color and tone across full sessions.

AI Retouching offers automated skin smoothing, glare removal, object cleanup, and more — all batch-processed across hundreds of images with minimal intervention.

With everything built into one interface, photographers no longer need to bounce between separate apps or plugins. The unified system not only improves efficiency but also ensures aesthetic consistency across client galleries.

A Practical Option for 2026 Planning

The offer positions Aftershoot as a strategic tool heading into the new year — especially for photographers who want to reduce burnout and gain more control over their time.

For solo photographers and studios alike, the combination of a 20% discount and free retouching on Pro plans makes this one of the most comprehensive deals currently available in the AI workflow space. It’s aimed squarely at those who want to begin 2026 with a clean, scalable system for managing image output without sacrificing creative control.

The Aftershoot Black Friday offer is available now for a limited time. More information, plan comparisons, and access to the promotion can be found here.