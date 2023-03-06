Photographers in the digital era are in a unique position to capitalize on trends in image-based social media, and there’s no platform more picture-happy than Pinterest. Sure, you already spend your waking hours updating Instagram, Tik tok and Facebook with images and video from your latest shoots, but have you ever considered pinning? In case you are wondering, it’s not all hand-knit sweaters and DIY projects. As one of the most picture-heavy platforms online, Pinterest is a great way for professional photographers to build their brand. Check out our Pinterest for Photographers tips to maximize your work’s exposure!

Creating Your Pinterest Account

Before you can start using Pinterest, you’ll need to create an account. Once you’ve created an account, it’s important to optimize your profile by adding a profile picture, bio, and website link. Next, you’ll want to create boards to organize your pins by category or theme. Finally, you can start creating pins by uploading your own photos or by saving photos from other sources to your boards.

Maximizing Your Pinterest Presence

To maximize your presence on Pinterest, it’s important to identify your target audience and create content that will appeal to them. This may include creating boards that focus on specific niches or topics, such as wedding photography, nature photography, or portrait photography. You’ll also want to utilize keywords and hashtags in your pin descriptions to make your content more searchable. Creating high-quality content is key to attracting and retaining followers, so be sure to use high-resolution images and well-written descriptions. Finally, consistency in pinning is important for keeping your audience engaged and growing your following.

Integrate Pinterest into Your Client Workflow

Have your clients Pin images from your website when they create their mood board. The moodboard is a collection of photographs that represents the desired style for a photoshoot in photography. When your clients pin your images from your blog onto Pinterest, they are essentially sharing your images on that social media platform. Each of these images contains a link back to the source, which is your website. Therefore, these mood boards can serve as a significant source of traffic to your website, potentially increasing your online presence and visibility. For more marketing hacks, see our free ebook, 8 Marketing Hacks for Wedding Photographers that we created with Wedding Maps.

Create A Board Full of Past Work

Go through your portfolio, pick out your very best work, and create a Pinterest board –– or make a few and theme them! They’ll function the same way as a Facebook album, only Pinterest users will be able to easily re-post or “pin” your pictures, increasing their views on the site. With any luck, your images will be re-pinned, those re-pins will be pinned, and you’ll create a domino effect of exposure. Just make sure to put a subtle watermark on your photos to protect them!

Pin Client Testimonials

Pinterest users love themselves a well-designed pictographic, which works out great for you –– they’re a perfect way to showcase client testimonials! Keep praiseworthy quotes short and use an eye-catching font that will grab pinners’ attention. For example, you can place a testimonial from a happily married couple over your most gorgeous wedding photo. People will be attracted to the picture, and will simultaneously get to-the-point information about why they should hire you. It’s a win-win!

Engaging with the Pinterest Community

Engaging with the Pinterest community is important for building relationships and growing your following. You can start by following other users in your niche or target audience, and liking and commenting on their pins. You can also collaborate with other photographers by creating group boards and inviting them to contribute. Finally, participating in group boards is a great way to increase your exposure and reach new audiences.

Measuring Your Success on Pinterest

To measure your success on Pinterest, you’ll want to track your analytics to see how your pins are performing. You can evaluate your engagement rate by looking at the number of saves, likes, and comments your pins receive. If you’re not seeing the results you want, you may need to adjust your strategy by creating new content or targeting a different audience.

You can also dive into the Pinterest Analytics to see how your account is doing and adjust accordingly. You can see the gender, age, locations, devices, topics and more!

Set Up a Pinterest Business Account

Creating a business account with Pinterest helps you cater content to potential clients. You’ll be able to track which of your boards and pins are the most popular, as well as how much exposure you’re receiving on the platform. Are users flocking to your wedding portraits like moths to a flame? Throw together another board of beautifully photographed couples in love. Do pinners love your tips on styling fashion shoots? Make a video tutorial of your process and pin it straight from YouTube! Having a business account gives you inside scoop on what your clients are looking for, and by catering to their interests, you’ll get more business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest can be a powerful tool for photographers to showcase their work and attract new clients. By following the tips outlined in this article, you can unlock the power of Pinterest and take your business to the next level. Don’t be afraid to experiment with new strategies and techniques, and always remember to stay consistent and engage with your audience. With time and effort, Pinterest can become an essential tool in your photography business’s social media strategy.