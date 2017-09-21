Photoshop Tutorial | 5 Ways To Change The Color Of Anything In Photoshop

The ability to change specific colors in post-production is a good skill to have in general but, it’s also a necessity for working professionals. For example, any number of logistical reasons may prohibit the photographer from receiving a product in the desired colors or client’s color preference for the final image may change.

Reshooting the entire project may be unfeasible but, that problem can be remedied in Photoshop. If this sounds like something you’ll need in your skillset, Nathaniel Dodson‘s tutorial sharing five ways to change colors in Photoshop is for you.

Hue/Sat Adjustment Layer

This is a straightforward method that has results that really depends on son how well you make your selection. After your adjustments are made, you can make further adjustments it by lowering your opacity

Create Hue/Sat layer

Adjust both the Hue, Saturation and the brightness

Use the properties panel to adjust the mask edges to clean them up

Turn on Colorize in Hue/Sat to get a richer color

Solid Color layer set to Hue/Color

This method can provide some very realistic results and allow you to easily sample color already present in the image.

Add Solid Color layer with a bright blue

Set to Hue and then Color

Change the color and sample a green from BG

Adjust color and work the opacity and feather mask edges, etc…

Hue/Sat layer, masked make white/black a color

This method is good for when the object your changing doesn’t have color and you’re forced to not only change it but add color.

Add a Hue/Sat layer

Use your properties panel to use Select/Mask to Smart Radius the selection

Load that mask selection and add a Level adjustment layer

Raise the dark tones and shift middle gray to make them darker

Hue/Sat layer to target a color via color channels

Probably the quickest method but, be aware that adjustments made with this method will affect the entire image. You’ll have to go back and brush out the changes in areas you don’t want to be changed.

Add Hue/Sat layer and target the colors using the drop down to change backlight

Now show the scrubby finger to target the backlights with a better accuracy

Adjust to your liking

Drop an eyedropper point and use Curves Adjustment layer to match a color

This method is useful when you want to introduce colors into an image with a precision or when the color you want isn’t present in the image already.