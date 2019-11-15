Apple is constantly innovating their products and brand—sometimes for better… sometimes for worse. And we have to say—since 2015, the keyboard design falls into the latter category.

But that is all changing with the current release of the new Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro! Check out this review of the new and improved MacBook keyboard below!

The New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Keyboard

For the past few years, Apple has been going with a butterfly mechanism style keyboard. In short, there’s a flapping-wing-type mechanism under the keyboards that cause a lot of reliability issues when users go to type and suddenly keys aren’t working like they should. Yes, these butterfly mechanisms helped to keep MacBooks light and slim, but at what cost?

Now, with the new keyboards being installed on the current release of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, users will no longer have these issues. We say new but we really mean old. That’s right, Apple is reverting back to the much more well-received and respected scissor switch of yesteryear—and we’re all letting out a collective sigh of relief.

In fact, Apple is so confident in their decision to switch back to scissor switches that they will no longer be including this MacBook Pro in their extended keyboard repair program.

Dieter Bohn of The Verge gives an excellent and detailed review of the keyboard as well as other new additions in the video above. Be sure to check it out along with the tech specs of the new Apple MacBook HERE. You can also view this awesome first-impressions video by Marques Brownlee HERE for more great insights into Apple’s new and improved MacBook.

If you like what you see, you can pick one up for yourself on Adorama or B&H, with prices starting out at $2,399!

Let us know what you think in the comments below!