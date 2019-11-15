Today, Leica Camera and acclaimed British designer, Paul Smith announce their second collaboration with the limited edition Leica CL ‘Edition Paul Smith.’ The classic Leica CL has been given a design makeover featuring a unique, colorful look with nods to Smith’s artistic references.

The visually striking Leica CL is equipped with a bold blue top plate complemented by vibrant accent colors on its top buttons and striped across the camera’s bottom. The viewfinder is decorated with an illustration of a large eye, while the phrase “look and see” is found on the camera’s rear in Paul Smith’s distinctive handwriting along with his signature. These artistic highlights reference Paul’s famous quote, “many people look, but often they don’t see.”

The technical specifications of the camera and lens are identical to those of the serial production models. Together with an Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 ASPH. lens, the CL is a particularly compact, high-performance set of equipment that is an ideal tool for photographers who appreciate versatility, outstanding image quality, an intuitive handling concept and iconic product design. The camera can also be connected simply and conveniently with the Leica FOTOS App to enable direct transfer of pictures to a smartphone. For regular users of social media channels, this particular highlight enables them to stand out from the crowd when they post pictures with the unique Leica look.

The Leica CL ‘Edition Paul Smith’ is strictly limited to 900 sets for the global market and is on sale from today. In addition to the Leica CL, the special edition includes an Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 ASPH. lens and a neon rope strap with Paul Smith and Leica branding. The presentation box, created especially for the set, also contains a lens cleaning cloth styled to complement the camera and a certificate of authenticity. The camera is available at Leica Stores, Boutiques and select Paul Smith retailers today for $3,995.00.

Technical Specifications

Lens Mount Leica L

Camera Format APS-C (1.5x Crop Factor)

Pixels Actual: 24.96 Megapixel

Effective: 24.24 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution 6016 x 4014

Aspect Ratio 3:2

Sensor Type CMOS

Sensor Size 23.6 x 15.7 mm

Image File Format DNG, JPEG

Continuous Shooting Up to 10 fps at 24.2 MP for up to 33 Exposures (Raw) Up to 10 fps at 24.2 MP for up to 140 Exposures (JPEG)



Check Pricing & Availability Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon