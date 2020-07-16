Today, Skylum released the latest update for Luminar, version 4.3, focusing on enhancing the overall experience for creatives through several refinements and performance improvements.

“With its vast AI-centric features, Luminar 4 has become a state-of-the-art program for photographers and other creatives,” said Dima Sytnik, Co-Founder and CTO of Skylum. “With Luminar 4.3, we continue to optimize the user experience and focus on performance. We know that, with this update, post-processing workflows will become faster and will help photographers be able to get started quicker and easier than ever before.”

Available as a free update for all current Luminar 4 users, the latest update adds the ability to search photos, a user experience improvement to Looks, 500px integration, a new crop interface, and several performance improvements. It also brings a new space shuttle object, along with several improvements, for the AI Augmented Sky tool.

Luminar 3 users will also see the search function added in the program’s next update.

Photo Search

With the new Search tool, photographers can find images in their library with ease. Search lets photographers find photos by name, folder, date, or extension, allowing for quick management of photos.

500px Integration

Photographers can now share their photos with other creatives across the world on the 500px photo-sharing platform.

Stability and Performance Improvements

Skylum continues its work on boosting performance in Luminar. With the 4.3 update, RAW files now open faster than ever before in Luminar, meaning photographers can start working on their images more quickly.

With the 4.3 update, Luminar tools also use less of the computer’s memory, resulting in quicker and more responsive sliders. What results is a smoother and snappier experience for creatives.

Those using older or less powerful computers should also see speed boosts to help them enhance their editing and management workflows.

Faster Looks Experience

While Looks are a powerful part of the Luminar system, they can certainly add up as photographers bring in more packs and create their own Looks. Looks create a lot of data — everything from textures to AI content-aware tools that adapt to each image. Coupled with the amount of data within RAW files, there can be a slight delay in going through each Look.

Luminar 4.3 solves this issue, allowing photographers the ability to preview looks in an instant, just by hovering over them. In our demos and testing with photographers, the ability to preview Looks allowed photographers to browse them easier and make the decision on whether to go with the selected look much quicker.

Improvements to Cropping

Crop & Rotate have seen a big update with Luminar 4.3, being moved to the right panel underneath Lens & Geometry. Photographers can open the tool and crop with ease and quicker than ever before. Windows users should also see a significant performance boost, letting photographers seamlessly crop their images.

AI Augmented Sky improvements

The AI Augmented Sky feature has taken creativity to new heights, enabling photographers to create composites that they never thought were possible. In Luminar 4.3, a new space shuttle object has been added to select from.

The AI Augmented Sky experience has also received several improvements. Photographers can easily flip objects and quickly position them, making it easy to perfect your piece of art! A marketplace section on the Luminar website has also been added, featuring objects for use with AI Augmented Sky.

Custom Skies and Sky Objects

In the AI Sky Replacement and AI Augmented Sky tools, photographers can now comfortably access a custom folder of locally stored skies and sky objects. It’s also now easy to copy and paste multiple skies in the sky folder in just a few clicks, for convenient editing.

Camera Support

Luminar 4.3 brings new camera support to recently released cameras. Now Luminar supports the following additional cameras;

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III (uncompressed only)

FUJIFILM X100V

FUJIFILM X-T200

FUJIFILM X-T4

Leica SL2

Nikon Coolpix P950

Nikon D780

Nikon Z50

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

Olympus E-PL10

Panasonic DC-S1H

Sony a9 Mark II.

New Masking Brush Workflow

The masking tool is now extremely easy to use, as masked areas are visible mid-process thanks to a transparent red mask. Enjoy viewing the instant effect of the tool for pleasant and fast editing.

Improvements to Localization

Luminar 4.3 includes improvements to translations for all supported languages, and understands German, Japanese, Korean, Italian, French, and Spanish better than ever!

How to Update to 4.3

Luminar 4.3 is a free update to current Luminar 4 users. On a Mac, click in the Top Menu Bar and choose Luminar 4 > Check for updates. If you purchased via the Mac App Store, simply open the App Store and go to the Updates tab. On Windows, in the Top Menu Bar choose Help > Check for updates.

If you are running Luminar as a plugin with Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, or Photoshop Elements, it’s also recommended you rerun the plugin installer.

An expanded user manual is also now available, making it easier than ever for users to search and find answers to questions they might have about the software.

